Manchester United vs Liverpool: Premier League prediction, TV channel, team news, live stream, h2h results
Manchester United and Liverpool renew their bitter rivalry in a Premier League Super Sunday clash at Old Trafford.
Liverpool cantered to the title last season, but it has been a disastrous campaign for the champions with no prospect of silverware and the Reds facing a fight to qualify for the Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp’s men sit four points off fourth-placed Chelsea with five games to go, and cannot afford any more slip-ups between now and the end of the season.
The problem for the champions is that they face a confident United side who have one foot in the Europa League final after routing AS Roma 6-2 on Thursday night.
United’s title hopes are all but over as they sit second, 10 points behind Man City - but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would love to deal a hammer blow to Liverpool’s Champions League hopes with a result on Sunday.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Manchester United vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 4:30pm BST kick-off on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
The match will be held behind closed doors at Old Trafford.
Where to watch Man Utd vs Liverpoool
TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky website or Sky Go app.
Man Utd vs Liverpoool team news
United’s only injury absentees are Anthony Martial and Phil Jones (both knee).
Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes starred against Roma and should continue in attack, but Marcus Rashford struggled on the right flank. He could make way for Mason Greenwood, who has been in good form.
As for Liverpool, their injury-hit campaign continues with Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Divock Origi and Caoimhim Kelleher all out - but Nathaniel Phillips could return from a hamstring strain.
Man Utd vs Liverpoool prediction
United are likely to finish second and the pressure is off them somewhat, but Liverpool desperately need a win to keep their hopes of Champions League qualification alive.
The result largely depends on which United turn up - the sloppy first-half imposters, or the thrilling second-half comeback kings. If they get the usual mix of both, a home win is on the cards - but Liverpool have the quality to leave with all three points.
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool
Man Utd vs Liverpoool head to head (h2h) history
(Premier League results)
Man Utd wins: 28
Liverpool wins: 15
Draws: 14
Last League meeting: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd (17/01/2021)
Man Utd vs Liverpoool odds and betting tips
Man Utd to win: 9/5
Liverpool to win: 6/4
Draw: 9/2
Fernandes to have 1 or more shots on target in each half: 9/2
Odds via Betfair (subject to change). Click here to find out more.
