Manchester United vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool will be looking to return to top of the table when they face Manchester United in a Premier League blockbuster at Old Trafford.

Arsenal moved one point above Liverpool with their 3-0 win at Brighton on Saturday and Manchester City kept up the pressure by beating Crystal Palace 4-2.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side can restore a two-point lead over the Gunners and gain revenge on United after their extra-time FA Cup defeat at Old Trafford last month.

United’s Champions League hopes are fading after their dramatic 4-3 defeat against Chelsea on Thursday.

They are 12 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and nine behind Tottenham in fifth, with pressure back on Erik ten Hag amid uncertainty over his future.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man Utd vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 3.30pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 7 April, 2024.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 2pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Man Utd vs Liverpool team news

United had to withdraw Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Casemiro against Chelsea, adding more problems for Ten Hag on the injury front.

Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial all remain injured.

The Reds welcomed back Curtis Jones for their win over the Blades. They remain without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic among others.

Wataru Endo, however, could return for Liverpool.

Endo could return for Liverpool (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Man Utd vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool look too strong for this United side conceding shots left, right and centre.

Liverpool to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These teams’ last eight meets have produced a whopping 37 goals.

Man United wins: 91

Draws: 69

Liverpool wins: 81

Man Utd vs Liverpool latest odds

Man Utd to win: 7/2

Draw: 7/2

Liverpool to win: 3/5

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.