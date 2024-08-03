Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE! Friendly match stream, team news, starting lineups, TV, prediction today

Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE!

South Carolina hosts one of the Premier League’s fiercest derbies tonight when Manchester United and Liverpool lock horns in a pre-season friendly. The clock is ticking on the start of the new campaign and this promises to be a key examination of where the two rivals are at in their preparations.

Injuries are already upsetting Erik ten Hag’s thoughts for next week’s Community Shield with Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund ruled out, and more recent concerns over Marcus Rashford and Antony. Both are fit for tonight’s game, however. This is United’s last friendly but several star players remain absent after the summer’s international tournaments.

The same can be said of Liverpool, who have won their first two games of pre-season ahead of this, their penultimate friendly. Arne Slot is still getting his feet under the table, which has allowed a number of young players to shine. Follow latest updates from Man Utd vs Liverpool LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Man Utd vs Liverpool updates

Kick-off time: 12.45am BST | Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia

How to watch: MUTV and LFCTV

Man Utd team news: Rashford fit to start, Antony on bench

Liverpool team news: Two changes from Arsenal win

Score prediction

Key man absent for Liverpool

23:50 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool also leave one of their first-teamers out tonight as Dominik Szoboszlai sits out due to fatigue.

Ryan Gravenberch starts in the Hungarian’s place.

Ibrahima Konate replaces Sepp van den Berg in the only other change from the win over Arsenal last time out.

How we line up to take on Manchester United in South Carolina ✊🟢 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 3, 2024

Marcus Rashford fit to start

23:46 , Marc Mayo

Good news for United as Marcus Rashford starts after his injury scare last time out, with Antony also fit for the bench.

Harry Maguire misses out as a precaution.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the XI and Scott McTominay among the subs amid speculation over their future.

Plenty of kids on the bench with Harry Amass at left-back again and Toby Collyer partnering Casemiro in midfield.

Liverpool team news

23:38 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Konate, Tsimikas; Elliott, Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Jota, Carvalho

Subs: Jaros, Endo, Bajcetic, Chambers, Phillips, Doak, Van den Berg, Morton, Blair, Stephenson, Nyoni

Man Utd team news

23:37

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Evans, Amass; Casemiro, Collyer, Mount; Amad, Sancho, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Vitek, Bennett, Fish, Murray, Eriksen, Fletcher, Hannibal, Mather, McTominay, Oyedele, Scanlon, Antony, Wheatley

Team news due soon

23:32 , Marc Mayo

Stay tuned to find out the starting XIs of both Man Utd and Liverpool...

Erik ten Hag happy with job security

23:25 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted that he prefers a contract extension to 2026 over a longer-term deal.

There had been speculation he would be sacked after United ended eighth last season, their lowest ever finish in the Premier League. A shock victory over champions Manchester City in the FA Cup final, however, earned the 54-year-old Ten Hag a lifeline.

His contract, set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season, was extended for another year by United's new management led by billionaire and INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe after they looked at potential replacements but retained Ten Hag.

Ten Hag told The Guardian he did not need the financial security that comes with a longer-term contract.

"No, I wanted this," the former Ajax manager said.

"So I think two years in football is already a long time and in two years we will see what we have built on top of what we have achieved now.

"I have enough security in my life and in my career and I have enough belief that I know when I have a team I will achieve success."

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Head-to-head record

23:15 , Marc Mayo

The tide has turned in this derby. Liverpool lost only two of 15 meetings from March 2016 to April 2022. However, the Merseyside giants have won only once in their five matches since.

Man Utd wins: 91

Liverpool wins: 81

Draws: 70

Tonight's venue

23:00 , Marc Mayo

We are in the city of Columbia in the state of South Carolina in southeastern USA tonight as Williams-Brice Stadium plays host to arguably English football’s biggest clubs.

Built in 1934 but renovated several times to the 78,000-seater arena it is today, it is the home of American College Football team the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The upper east deck is known to physically sway at moments of serious jubilation from the fans but we’re unlikely to see that tonight.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are among the artists to have played, while Pope John Paul II and Barack Obama have also addressed crowds here. Presumably not on the same night...

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Man Utd vs Liverpool | Countdown to kick-off

22:45 , Marc Mayo

We are two hours away from kick-off in this friendly with it a late one for fans in the UK (but not too late to stay up and follow via your pals at Standard Sport, right?!).

A good atmosphere building outside the ground on a warm day in Columbia, but we could get some rain and even thunder later on.

Setting the scene in South Carolina 🎥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dQGGaWbQyL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 3, 2024

Score prediction

22:30 , Marc Mayo

This should be a fun test of both defences with a little bit more pressure on United, given this is their final friendly.

A 2-2 draw.

Early Liverpool team news

22:15 , Marc Mayo

Curtis Jones overcame a knock to start in Liverpool’s win over Arsenal.

After a 4-2-2-2 formation was deployed against Real Betis, Slot returned to a more orthodox 4-3-3 last time out with Mohamed Salah in his usual spot on the right wing.

Like United, they remain without several international stars.

Early Man Utd team news

22:04 , Marc Mayo

Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund have been ruled out for three months and six weeks, respectively, as injuries once again hit United.

Marcus Rashford and Antony were forced off against Real Betis, so are doubts. The Red Devils will welcome back their Euro 2024 and Copa America stars after this game, so Harry Amass could continue at left-back.

Ten Hag has confirmed the club won’t take risks on Rashford.

Where to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool

21:54 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on MUTV and LFCTV.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the official club apps and websites.

Man Utd vs Liverpool LIVE!

21:44 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Liverpool.

This is it for the Red Devils, who are now less than a week away from starting their season in the Community Shield against Man City.

Erik ten Hag’s fine-tuning will continue after this game of course, with the return of their Euro 2024 and Copa America contingent, but there is a little extra pressure to get things right to round off their tour of the USA.

Liverpool also head home after this clash in South Carolina but have an extra week to prepare for the Premier League’s kick-off, having won both of their games so far in pre-season.

Kick-off comes at 12.45am BST tonight, with Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia our venue.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!