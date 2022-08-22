Manchester United vs Liverpool live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - ACTION IMAGES

07:02 PM

From James Ducker outside Old Trafford

Hundreds of United supporters packed inside the Tollgate pub hours before kick off ahead of the latest planned protest march against the Glazers. United’s reviled American owners were the subject of more sinister chants from angry fans desperate to see a change of ownership. A blacked out coach was pelted with drinks as it drove past amid unsavoury chants aimed at Liverpool fans. Telegraph Sport spoke to several fans who said the situation at the club was as toxic as they had ever known and that the rot would not stop until the Glazers were ousted. United’s latest new arrivals Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford around three hours before kick off and is due to be paraded in front of fans before the game although it is going to take a lot more than new signings to quell the mounting unrest among supporters. Among those milling around Old Trafford were Michael Knighton, who tried to buy the club in the late 1980s, who posed for a picture with a young fan in front of a “Love United Hate Glazer” banner. Knighton is one of many fans throwing their support behind Jim Ratcliffe, the Oldham born billionaire and United supporter who is interested in buying the club.

Man Utd - PA

06:59 PM

Erik ten Hag speaks...

To Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher. It was a wide-ranging interview with the Dutchman giving honest, short answers. Here's what he had to tell the Sky Sports duo.

On the start to the season and the challenge...

"We are not playing the standard we expect. It's a long road, but we have to go together. If we do that it will get done I am convinced of it [we will get it done]."

Story continues

On the thrashing at the hands of Brentford...

"Brentford - we had wrong attitude from the start...if that's the case you can never win the game."

On the lack of running/effort from United players over the past few months...

"It has to change, that's why they appointed me to change, but it will not happen overnight."

On the lack of signings compared to other clubs...

"I think [other clubs'] bases were much better, we have to construct that. We want the right players in, not just any players...I have confidence it will happen."

On Ronaldo talking to the media...

"I don't know what he want's to achieve with [his social media posts] you should ask him."

On Ronaldo possibly wanting to leave...

"That's not what he's telling us. We plan with him. He scores goals so we are happy with him and we have to fit him in our system, that's what he's trying and what we're trying."

On the Glazers...

"They want to win, to help and support."

On tonight's match...

"The spirit is good, we need a mentality change and to get the positivity back. It's up to us to turn this around...Liverpool play great football, the best in Europe, but even good teams you can beat them."

06:41 PM

Man Utd fans are letting their feelings known

Toward the Glazers ...

It's been reported that they were singing 'Joel Glazer’s is gunna die' at the Tollgate pub.

Man Utd fans

06:33 PM

Remember Michael Knighton?

Yes, he of the keepie-uppies in front of the Stretford End and nearly buying Man Utd for a paltry £20 million back in 1989...he's outside the ground protesting against the Glazers. He's recently called on Sir Alex Ferguson to get the American owners to sell.

MIchael Knighton - GETTY IMAGES

06:25 PM

There is some good news for United fans

New signing Casemiro is in the house, or Old Trafford to be more precise...

The former Real Madrid midfielder is expected to be unveiled as a Man Utd player tonight and has already done his status among the United faithful no harm at all by saying he's "joining the biggest club in the world." He's also said he's there "to win the Premier League" though, perhaps wisely, didn't put a time frame on that wish...

Casemiro - AFP

06:16 PM

Harry Maguire looked fairly happy on arrival at Old Trafford

Or the 'Theatre of Dreams' ™ as some (the marketing types, mainly...) like to call it...not sure that's the best sobriquet for United's home ground at the moment...

Harry Maguire - GETTY IMAGES

06:11 PM

No team news yet

But our very own James Ducker has written this about the likelihood of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire being dropped for tonight's clash. Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez having been paired together in training all week with Erik ten Hag looking for a strong response to the two defeats that have opened the side's campaign.

READ: Harry Maguire at serious risk of being dropped for Liverpool clash

05:43 PM

Another stat for Man Utd fans to avoid...

Liverpool are unbeaten in their past eight Premier League matches against United, taking 18 points from 24.

05:29 PM

Man Utd fans look away now

Here's a stat...

Having lost their last two matches of 2021-22 under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, tonight's hosts are looking to avoid a fifth straight league defeat for the first time since a run of seven between January and March 1972.

Bruno Fernandes - GETTY IMAGES

04:12 PM

What a time to face your arch-rivals...

There's no other way to put it - for one of tonight's sides it's been a poor start to the season. There's already a gap to their main rivals, they've been outplayed for large parts of their matches so far by teams considered way inferior and, even though this is only the third match of the season, there's a big sense that this is a must-win game.

But that's enough about Liverpool. The real crisis is to be found with their arch-rivals who have endured an even poorer start to the campaign. Out-run, out-fought and out-played in both their chastening defeats to Brighton and Brentford, Manchester United are a shell of a club that ought to be challenging for top honours. It's one thing to be beaten, it's another to be beaten so comprehensively by two supposed 'lesser' teams.

That the defeats have come at the start of the Erik ten Hag era, one that was supposed to usher in a new, promising future at Old Trafford and mark the end of the stale, lacklustre post-Ferguson years has only heightened the feeling of crisis.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire looks dejected after Brentford's Ben Mee scores their third goal - REUTERS

That's just matters on the pitch. Of it the picture is no less bleak or messy. The fans are are set to protest once again tonight against the Glazers who they accuse of running the club down making it's present sorry state almost inevitable. There has been speculation over the past week that the owners might being willing to sell, but only that.

All in all it's not the time that you want to face your arch-rivals, a team that exemplifies everything Manchester United are not: well run, with a definable philosophy on and off the pitch, and successful.

It's enough to make anyone feel sorry for new manager Ten Hag, who this weekend said he's definitely the man to turn the side around, but must, during other moments, question his decision to move to Manchester.

One person not feeling any sympathy for the Dutchman, however, is Jurgen Klopp. The Liverpool manager is keen to get his side's season started and has no time to feel sorry for Ten Hag.

"No, I've not [got any sympathy for Ten Hag], if it's football problems,” he said. “We have problems. I'm not sure if you go to Manchester United and ask them if Ten Hag thinks we have a few injuries too many.

“It's not like this. The football world is a sea full of sharks. It is not necessary that I feel sympathy. It will not help them or harm them that I don't do it. We all have our own problems and that's it."

Whatever happens, on and off the pitch, it's sure to be a lively evening. Stay here for all the pre-match news and the action.