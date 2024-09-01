Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE!

Man Utd today host eternal rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side have endured another mixed start to the season, having looked better in patches during their season opening win against Fulham before poor defending let them down again in their defeat to Brighton last time out. Another defeat would only increase the pressure on the Dutchman.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season. Arne Slot has taken to life in the Reds dugout very well so far, albeit this is undoubtedly a step up in class. Federico Cheisa could well make his debut - though likely off the bench if at all - for the Merseyside giants in one of the biggest games in English football has to offer.

Neither manager will want to head into the international break off the back of a defeat, which should make for a fascinating clash. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man United 0-0 Liverpool

16:15 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Corner for the hosts, as Rashford gets in behind.

Taken short, eventually clipped in by Fernandes and it comes to nothing. One day a short corner will lead to a goal. One day.

Man United 0-0 Liverpool

16:13 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Mac Allister down after a challenge with Casemiro, needs some treatment. Going to be fine to continue.

Dalot bursts away from Alexander-Arnold, gets the ball in but Van Dijk there ahead of Zirkzee. Again.

Man United 0-0 Liverpool

16:10 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Great switch from Diaz, Liverpool are away down their right.

Salah back to Alexander-Arnold, whips a ball to the near post and Martinez is in the right place to smash it clear.

NO GOAL!

16:08 , Matt Verri

Or not - it’s ruled out!

Salah was offside as he got a touch on the ball, just before Alexander-Arnold finished.

Celebrated like a goal by the United fans.

GOAL! Man United 0-1 Liverpool | Trent Alexander-Arnold 6'

16:07 , Matt Verri

Off the line?! No... GOAL!

Gravenberch bursts forward, slides in Diaz. He plays the ball across the face of goal, Alexander-Arnold with the finish.

United scrambled it away on the line, but the referee looks at his watch and awards the goal.

Man United 0-0 Liverpool

16:06 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Van Dijk all over Zirkzee whenever the ball comes towards the United striker. Not giving him a second.

Liverpool starting to get going now, after that early United burst. Jota drags a shot wide, before the visitors settle into a spell of keeping the ball.

Man United 0-0 Liverpool

16:04

3 mins: Ball falls for Fernandes in the Liverpool half and he can run at the defence.

Garnacho wants it to his left, comes to Zirkzee in the box instead. Heavy touch and he fouls Alexander-Arnold trying to make up for it.

Man United 0-0 Liverpool

16:02 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Confident start from United, they are dominating possession early on.

Going hard at Alexander-Arnold, Rashford skips past him and gets to the byline. Cut back into the middle, Van Dijk hacks it behind for a corner.

16:00 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running!

15:57 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch at Old Trafford.

As you’d expect, it’s a red-hot atmosphere. If the crowd have anything to do with it, United are going to come flying out of the blocks.

Ugarte walks out at Old Trafford

15:53 , Matt Verri

Manuel Ugarte has just been presented to Man United fans on the pitch.

He was not registered in time this afternoon, but will come into contention after the international break.

The 23-year-old has signed from PSG for a fee that could rise to £50m.

Slot's pre-match thoughts...

15:48 , Matt Verri

And now a word from the Liverpool camp.

After wins over Ipswich and Brentford, Arne Slot is now expecting his side to face their toughest test of the season so far.

Ten Hag explains team selection

15:41 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag has been speaking ahead of kick-off, explaining the decision to start Matthijs de Ligt alongside Lisandro Martinez this afternoon.

"He didn't have the ideal pre-season, and football is not always ideal, but he had some good couple of weeks training now with us, three weeks,” Ten Hag says of De Ligt.

"He's fit, especially a fit guy, so he's really excited and he wants to play.

"With LIcha, we already see there is a good connection. And I think against the fluid front line from Liverpool, it fits very good.”

So far today...

15:33 , Matt Verri

Nine matches played this weekend, one to go in the Premier League.

In today’s earlier matches, Chelsea have been held to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge by Crystal Palace, while it’s more misery away to Newcastle for Tottenham.

Alexander Isak struck the winner, giving the Magpies a 2-1 win.

15:22 , Matt Verri

Arne Slot has been out to have an early look at the Old Trafford pitch.

Might not be stunned to hear it’s not a particularly nice day in Manchester...

Ten Hag: We've been second best behind Man City

15:11 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag has been in bullish mood ahead of this match, reminding everyone of the FA Cup and League Cup trophies Man United have lifted since his arrival.

He said: “Behind City we have won the most trophies over the last two years, so we have performed better than anyone else.

“Those are the facts. This year we want to win trophies and I am quite confident we will build on this.

“It is what I’ve done for the last 11 years, so I am just patient and waiting.”

Three changes for Man United

15:02 , Matt Verri

So first starts for Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt, while Alejandro Garnacho is preferred to Amad Diallo out wide.

Otherwise as expected - what United would give for Marcus Rashford to provide another memorable moment against Liverpool.

As for the visitors, unchanged from the side that eased past Brentford last time out.

It means Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo remain on the bench, and Ryan Gravenberch is still the main trusted at the base of the Liverpool midfield.

14:53 , Alex Young

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Evans, Maguire, Amad, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Wheatley

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley

14:46 , Alex Young

Chiesa not in the squad.

14:45 , Alex Young

All three start.

Garnacho and Zirkzee also getting the nod. Confirmed teams in a matter of minutes.

14:36 , Alex Young

Sounds like De Ligt starts this afternoon.

14:31 , Alex Young

Team news is coming in 15 minutes. Will Alejandro Garnacho get his first start of the season?

Why there will be no Ugarte debut

14:23 , Alex Young

There will be no Manchester United debut for Manuel Ugarte today as Liverpool come to town.

Ugarte completed his £51million move from Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, two days before today’s huge Premier League clash. The midfielder even completed his medical on Thursday, around 72 hours before kick-off at Old Trafford.

But United had to register him as a player by 12pm midday on Friday, and failed to do so. So Ugarte is ineligible to face Liverpool or even be in the matchday squad. He is free to travel with his new players and, of course, watch along at Old Trafford.

United, though, are understood to believe that it was always a stretch for Ugarte to play minutes this afternoon, as he had a disrupted pre-season due to Uruguay’s Copa America run.

Man Utd vs Liverpool prediction

14:11 , Alex Young

This is a first proper test for Slot and both teams will likely privately be satisfied with a point at this stage of the season.

A 1-1 draw.

Predicted lineups

14:01 , Alex Young

Predicted Manchester United XI: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Jota

Liverpool team news

13:51 , Alex Young

Liverpool are today unlikely to hand a debut to new signing Federico Chiesa.

The Italian forward has moved to Anfield on a cut-price deal after an injury-hit few seasons with Juventus, and was registered before the 12pm midday deadline on Friday so is eligible to play.

However, Liverpool manager Arne Slot said in his pre-match press conference that Chiesa was unlikely to be involved for his new club so soon.

“He’s going to train with us today [Friday] but it’s a bigger chance that he is not in the squad for Sunday than he is,” Slot said. “If injuries might come up in the upcoming two days we might need him, but I don’t expect him to be in but I cannot guarantee this.”

It is likely to be an unchanged, or very close to, selection from the Liverpool head coach after two relatively comfortably 2-0 wins to kick off the season, beating newly-promoted Ipswich and then Brentford.

Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have all scored at least once so far this season, while Dominik Szoboszlai is enjoying a No10 role.

Jarell Quansah appears to have lost his spot 45 minutes into the season, so Ibrahima Konate should start again at centre-back.

Curtis Jones is not training due to injury, but everyone else is fit and available for one of Liverpool’s biggest games of the season.

Manchester United team news

13:43 , Alex Young

Manchester United are unable to hand Manuel Ugarte a debut today but Erik ten Hag is expected to shuffle his pack.

Alejandro Garnacho should earn his first start, after being unlucky not to score in the first two games of the season, though Amad Diallo has also impressed when starting. Marcus Rashford continues to show little in the way of attacking threat, but his place rarely seems under question.

Mason Mount is facing up to a month on the sidelines, after he confirmed that he suffered a muscle injury in the defeat to Brighton.

The injury to Mount could see Rashford move to a wider role and Joshua Zirkzee named up top.

Matthijs de Ligt has come off the bench in both games so far and was seemingly the only defender not guilty of a mistake in the build-up to Brighton’s late winner so may get the nod against the Reds for a first start.

Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund are all still out, along with Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia.

Where to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool

13:35 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts after Tottenham’s trip to Newcastle and kick-off is at 4pm BST.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

13:27 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.

It’s one of the biggest games in English football, and today’s edition is no different.

Erik ten Hag is looking to recover from last week’s defeat to Brighton, while Arne Slot is aiming to continue a perfect start to life as Reds manager.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 4pm.