Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE: Pre-season friendly latest score and goal updates as Anthony Martial puts United three up

Karl Matchett
·15 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Pre-season officially gets underway for England’s two biggest clubs on Tuesday, as Manchester United and Liverpool meet in Thailand for a much-anticipated opening clash of the summer. Of course, it’s not so much the result and rivalry which is on the agenda this time, but the sense of newness and restructure which comes with a first run-out of the new campaign.

For the Reds, it’s about building on so much recent success, including the domestic cup double last season, while new summer signings including Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho will be involved at some point for Jurgen Klopp - but there’s no Divock Origi or Sadio Mane, with both having departed.

United, meanwhile, are starting life with Erik ten Hag as their new manager and while he is yet to make more than a single signing, that being Tyrell Malacia, the intrigue will be over his initial selections, formation and style of play that he is aiming to implement, just a few weeks after properly taking over in the role. Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic are among the Red Devils’ departures. Follow all the build-up and match action as Liverpool face Manchester United below:

Man United vs Liverpool

  • United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

  • LFC XI: Alisson, Mabaya, Phillips, Gomez, Chambers, Henderson, Morton, Carvalho, Elliott, Diaz, Firmino

  • 11’ - GOAL! Sancho buries the first goal in the Ten Hag era for United

  • 29’ - GOAL! Fred chips in United’s second

  • 32’ - GOAL! Martial races through to finish after a defensive error

HT - Man United 3-0 Liverpool

14:48 , Karl Matchett

That’s the whistle and the first 45 minutes of Erik ten Hag’s reign has been very pleasing for the Man United fans in terms of the scoreline. They have been clinical in front of goal and ruthless to capitalise on Liverpool’s errors at the back.

A very back-and-forth half, the woodwork hit twice by the Reds, and it’s 3-0 to United at the break.

43’ - Man United 3-0 Liverpool

14:45 , Karl Matchett

Jones winds through two tackles after a fast break from Liverpool, but his left-footed finish lacks power and it’s another routine stop for De Gea. Williams just about gets away with another mistake on the ball as Martial shuts him down.

40’ - Man United 3-0 Liverpool

14:40 , Karl Matchett

Milner takes a long pass out of the air first time like a prime Zidane, but then his bent effort at goal is rather less so. Easy for De Gea.

Bajcetic tackles Fernandes and Oxlade-Chamberlain wins the battle with Rashford as Liverpool look to up the energy again.

36’ - Man United 3-0 Liverpool

14:37 , Karl Matchett

Dalot almost makes it four but rattles the crossbar from a narrow angle.

Liverpool’s team is now: Alisson, Frauendorf, Matip, Williams, Tsimikas, Milner, Bajcetic, Clarkson, Jones, Clark, Oxlade-Chamberlain

GOAL! 32’ - Man United 3-0 Liverpool

14:33 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool make their first crop of subs, new-look team to follow.

Rhys Williams, Tsimikas, Milner, Bajcetic, Clark and Jones are among those on...and Rhys Williams with an immediate error, Martial races through and clips it in!

GOAL! 29’ - Man United 2-0 Liverpool

14:31 , Karl Matchett

Total shambles at the back as Henderson and Phillips get in each others’ way, Gomez only half-clears and Fred clips a beauty of an effort over Alisson and into the net from the edge of the box!

25’ - Man United 1-0 Liverpool

14:28 , Karl Matchett

Carvalho tries to run through the centre but De Gea’s position is good. McTominay then turns on the edge of the box and shoots, but it’s routine for Alisson.

United having more possession over the last 10 minutes or so ahead of teh first expected batch of subs.

20’ - Man United 1-0 Liverpool

14:23 , Karl Matchett

Luke Shaw is signalling to the bench and might be making an early exit. Malacia could make an early entrance.

Gomez heads wide off a corner - he’s never scored for Liverpool, or indeed anyone in his professional career.

Now Phillips is caught again by Sancho and he cuts it back for Rashford - but Mabaya makes a fine block.

16’ - Man United 1-0 Liverpool

14:19 , Karl Matchett

Phillips again gets himself in a muddle and Rashford is in this time - but he can’t get an angle on his finish and only finds the side-netting.

Liverpool are set to change the entire 11 on the half-hour mark, with another total swap-out on the hour mark. Three different teams for Klopp today on the first outing.

Now, Carvalho surges through the middle and finds Elliott, he tees up Chambers - and it’s blocked twice, then Carvalho hits the post on the rebound! It eventually falls to Diaz and he totally air-kicks his first attempt, then nearly finds the bottom corner with the second - but it’s the outside of the post and wide!

GOAL! 11’ - Man United 1-0 Liverpool

14:13 , Karl Matchett

United lead! A cross is only half-cleared by Mabaya after Phillips misses his header, it falls to the feet of Sancho and he rattles it bottom corner past Alisson.

8’ - Man United 0-0 Liverpool

14:10 , Karl Matchett

Morton to the rescue again as United look to go two-on-one. Fred unable to make the pass count this time.

The Liverpool fans are making themselves heard but there looks a decent split in terms of both fanbases.

Diaz now runs at Dalot, beats him and curls one toward the far corner - palmed away by De Gea, who has been busy.

4’ - Man United 0-0 Liverpool

14:05 , Karl Matchett

Mabaya surges past Shaw and delivers a low cross, which De Gea has to react well to clear with his feet. Carvalho was lurking.

At the other end, Sancho jinks inside his man and looks to pull back a dangerous ball toward Martial and Rashford, but Tyler Morton reacts well to get a challenge in and clear.

1’ - Man United 0-0 Liverpool

14:03 , Karl Matchett

Early possession for Liverpool as they get the midfielders involved. Fred fouls Elliott as he looks to burst down the right flank. 4-2-3-1 for United, 4-3-3 for the Reds.

Man United 0-0 Liverpool

14:01 , Karl Matchett

The players take the knee ahead of kick-off - and then we are underway! United in their new home shirt, Liverpool in their new away one, unveiled only this morning.

Sadio Mane favourite to beat Mohamed Salah to African Footballer of the Year award

13:52 , Karl Matchett

Sadio Mane heads a list of 10 nominees for the African Footballer of the Year award, to be handed out later this month for the first time in three years, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Monday.

Mane, who won the last award in 2019, will be favoured to win again after a season in which he helped Senegal to their first Africa Cup of Nations title plus qualification to the World Cup in Qatar.

He also had cup success with Liverpool at club level but has since moved to Bayern Munich.

His former team mates Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah are also among the 10 nominees, along with Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

Sadio Mane favourite to beat Mohamed Salah to African Footballer of the Year award

Jurgen Klopp closes door on adding to Liverpool’s midfield

13:38 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp is surveying his options in midfield this season. They don’t include Jude Bellingham or the Golden Cow, but he is content nonetheless. If the Borussia Dortmund teenager represents the dream signing for many a Liverpool supporter, the other is a construct of Klopp’s imagination, a seemingly mythical creature able to deliver anything and everything.

The Golden Cow, a product of Klopp’s ability to conjure a memorable phrase, may sound more like a takeaway, but also serves as shorthand for the impossibility of pleasing everyone; especially in the transfer market.

The Liverpool manager possesses the ability to connect with people, to carry them with him and influence the wider world. Recruitment can be a rare ability where he is out of step with popular opinion. It feels as if the majority of the Liverpool fanbase believe they require another midfielder. Klopp does not.

Rich Jolly has the story:

Jurgen Klopp closes door on adding to Liverpool’s midfield

Closing in on kick-off in Bangkok

13:31 , Karl Matchett

Just over half an hour until kick-off and it’s filling up inside the stadium. Expect lots of noise, judging by the welcomes the teams received! Some very questionable scarves on show, mind.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

United vs Liverpool: Last season

13:20 , Karl Matchett

Erik ten Hag’s big task to improve Man United is made apparent by the meetings between these old rivals during the 2021/22 season.

Liverpool won both games by an aggregate score of 9-0: Five going in at Old Trafford and four more at Anfield later in the season.

Keita and Jota got the party started early in that first match, before Salah took over with a hat-trick - it was four by half-time, five soon after and then Pogba was sent-off for United.

At Anfield, Luis Diaz was the first beneficiary as United were again ripped apart early, with Salah adding the next. After the restart, Mane and Salah again added the gloss.

Klopp speaks ahead of United clash

13:13 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp has delved into his team selection plans for Liverpool’s first friendly of the summer.

“The plan for United is to use all of our players, except a couple maybe. We will see, but we know one of them is Diogo [Jota] because of a little issue he has from earlier in the summer,” he said.

“It’s nothing serious but we decided not to take the risk with him for this game, especially as it’s only our first game of the pre-season.

“Pretty much all of the rest of the boys will all get some minutes. We have brought a big squad here, some young boys and the more senior guys, and we give them all some time.

“The international boys only started back with us on Monday but, as you can imagine, they have come back in outstanding shape, which is not a surprise, so that means they will get some time tonight. We will make plenty of changes too, of course, throughout the game. We will need to.

“It means Darwin [Nunez] will be in the squad and Fabio [Carvalho] will play for us for the first time and I’m sure our supporters will be pleased about that.

“But the game is an important one in our preparations, so we will give it a try and any game against United is always a good one.”

Jurgen Klopp keen to repay Liverpool fans for fervent welcome to Thailand

13:08 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp was blown away by Liverpool’s remarkable reception in Bangkok, leading him to jokingly ask whether rivals Manchester United had received a similarly fervent welcome to Thailand ahead of Tuesday’s glamour friendly.

The Reds headed straight from the plane into a wall of excitement in the Thai capital, where the bitter rivals will meet in hot and humid conditions at the cavernous Rajamangala Stadium.

A sell-out crowd is expected for a match that has captured the locals’ imagination, with more than a thousand Liverpool supporters flocking to Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday hoping to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

Klopp led the squad in a traditional Thai ceremony in the VIP arrivals area, before throngs of reporters and cameramen crammed into the room, which was hurriedly transformed into a chaotic press conference.

Jordan Henderson and James Milner looked taken aback as they took their seat alongside grinning Klopp, who was presented with a football featuring drawings of him and his players.

Jurgen Klopp keen to repay Liverpool fans for fervent welcome to Thailand

Manchester United train in Bangkok ahead of Liverpool game

13:03 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United held an open training session in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday.

New signing Tyrell Malacia was pictured with Erik ten Haag’s side at the Rajamangala Stadium.

Earlier in the day, ten Haag told the media that Cristiano Ronaldo was “not for sale” amid reports that the Portuguese player was to move away from Old Trafford this summer as he wants to play Champions League football.

Here’s some video footage for your viewing of the Red Devils preparing for the clash:

Manchester United train in Bangkok ahead of Liverpool game

Summer transfers

12:55 , Karl Matchett

As for Liverpool, they’ve made one huge deal in an attack which will look rather different in 2022 than it had done from around 2017 through to last year, with January signing Luis Diaz quickly becoming a major part of the side too.

Here’s where the Reds are so far this summer:

IN

Darwin Nunez (Benfica)

Carvalho (Fulham)

Ramsay (Aberdeen)

OUT

Mane (Benfica)

Origi (released, now Milan)

N Williams (Forest)

Minamino (Monaco)

Karius, Ojo, Woodburn (all released)

Bradley (loan, Bolton)

RUMOURS

There had been widespread speculation that Aurelien Tchouameni could sign, before he did so at Real Madrid, while Jude Bellingham was next on the list for a central midfield addition supposedly. But Jurgen Klopp has this week spoken in no uncertain terms about that ‘move’ and it’s very much off the table this year.

The fees received from Mane, Williams and Minamino are roughly equivalent to that paid out to sign Darwin, while young right-back Calvin Ramsay is not on the pre-season tour for the Reds as he recovers from injury.

Summer transfers

12:50 , Karl Matchett

Both teams have been more active on the outgoing side than the incomings so far, which is probably to be expected with Liverpool but a little surprising for United - there’s a big restructure needed and they are heavily linked with several players, but haven’t got them over the line yet.

Here’s where Man United’s summer sits with confirmed and prospective deals:

IN

Malacia (Feyenoord)

OUT

Cavani, Lingard, Mata, Grant (all released)

Pogba (released, now Juventus)

Matic (released, now Roma)

Henderson (loan, Forest)

A. Pereira (Fulham)

RUMOURS

The Pereira sale is the only one to bring in funds so far - around £8m, rising to £10m with add-ons.

But there’s still speculation Ronaldo could leave too, though the official line is that he is not for sale.

Frenkie de Jong is one still linked with an Old Trafford move if terms can be agreed with Barcelona, while Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez has also been reportedly in talks over a switch. Christian Eriksen has also agreed a deal in principle, though the move is not yet finalised.

Ten Hag has also detailed where he’s looking for further additions, saying: “Definitely we are searching for players in the midfield, and also in offence we are still looking for players.”

CONFIRMED LINE-UPS

12:44 , Karl Matchett

And Manchester United’s side is out too, with the side looking strong in terms of senior names - including a return after his loan at Sevilla for Anthony Martial. Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes all start too. On the bench is new signing Malacia along with Amad, Van de Beek and a clutch of young hopefuls looking to impress.

Man United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

CONFIRMED LINE-UPS

12:40 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool’s team is out, with seniors starting the game including goalkeeper Alisson, club captain Jordan Henderson and centre-forward Roberto Firmino. Young midfielder Tyler Morton is in, Fabio Carvalho makes hise debut and a handful of youngsters from the U18s and U23s will be involved throughout.

LFC XI: Alisson, Mabaya, Phillips, Gomez, Chambers, Henderson, Morton, Carvalho, Elliott, Diaz, Firmino

Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘not for sale’

12:35 , Karl Matchett

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is “not for sale” and “in our plans” for the coming season.

It recently emerged the 37-year-old had asked to leave Old Trafford if an acceptable offer arrived following a disappointing first season back with a club he won medals aplenty at between 2003 and 2009.

Ronaldo was due to report for pre-season training last Monday but a family issue saw him miss the whole week and Friday’s flight to Thailand for the start of United’s pre-season tour.

Ten Hag spoke for the first time since his unveiling ahead of the Liverpool friendly in Bangkok, where the Portuguese dominated the line of questioning in a packed press conference.

“He’s not with us and it’s due to personal issues,” Ten Hag said.

“We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo this season so that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

More here from the new United boss on his star forward:

Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘not for sale’

How to watch Man United vs Liverpool online and on TV

11:51 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United and Liverpool meet today as pre-season begins in Bangkok.

Erik ten Hag begins life in charge at Old Trafford, meeting Jurgen Klopp and what the Red Devils will see as the blueprint on what they hope will be a route back to the top of English football.

We can expect hot and humid conditions at the Rajamangala Stadium and plenty of changes given the condition of most of the players in these early stages.

But with a little over two weeks until Liverpool face Manchester City in the Community Shield, today will be important for Klopp as he bids to rebound from narrowly missing out on the Premier League and Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know about the friendly:

How to watch Man United vs Liverpool online and on TV

