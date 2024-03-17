Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more ahead of quarter-final today

Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford today with a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at stake.

United have had mixed fortunes throughout this season and will be hoping to keep their hopes of silverware alive while delivering a blow to Liverpool’s hopes of giving Jurgen Klopp the perfect send-off. They have suffered at the hands of their most bitter rivals in recent years, though they did manage a 0-0 draw at Anfield earlier this season.

Liverpool remain in the hunt for a quadruple this season, having won the Carabao Cup in February and strolled through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League in midweek, and the Reds sit second in the Premier League.

Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals below, and get the latest match odds and FA Cup tips here.

