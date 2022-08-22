Man United vs Liverpool live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

After two dreadful defeats to start the season, Manchester United now host Liverpool at Old Trafford tonight with fan protests planned ahead of kick-off.

The Glazer owners are the subject of the fans’ anger but the players are not particularly popular either right now, and that certainly won’t improve should United be beaten by their biggest rivals.

Liverpool are yet to hit top form this season, with two stumbling draws to start their Premier League campaign even though they created plenty of chances against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Even with Darwin Nunez suspended, Jurgen Klopp’s side will feel they have more than enough quality to cause United real problems and pile on the misery.

Here are all the details for tuning in...

Where to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra, with coverage starting at 6.30pm BST before an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game via the Standard Sport app.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates via the Standard Sport’s match blog.