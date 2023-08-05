Manchester United vs Lens LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, Hojlund announcement, lineups today

Manchester United vs Lens LIVE!

A double-header of pre-season friendlies starts today as Manchester United welcome French side Lens to Old Trafford with the new Premier League campaign in sight. With Athletic Club up tomorrow, fans are eagerly awaiting how Erik ten Hag contends with this weekend of games in what is becoming a bit of a Red Devils tradition.

United ended their tour of the United States on a sour note after the error-ridden defeat to Borussia Dortmund and loss to Real Madrid, so will need a pair of decent results here to ensure they are in good spirits before the big kick-off against Wolves on Monday week.

It will be interesting to see who Ten Hag names in his team later on while new signing Rasmus Hojlund is expected to be unveiled at some stage during the day. Follow Man Utd vs Lens LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog!

Start time: 12.45pm BST | Old Trafford

How to watch: MUTV

11:46 , Marc Mayo

Just an hour until we get underway at Old Trafford!

Team news is on its way from the visitors...

A strong line-up from Erik ten Hag

11:41 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United are going all-in today.

That is pretty much the starting XI we can expect to see against Wolves next week with Mason Mount beating Christian Eriksen to start in midfield and Diogo Dalot preferred at right-back.

Marcus Rashford starts up top and Alejandro Garnacho is on the wing, while Erik ten Hag awaits his new star striker...

📋 Erik's Reds for our Old Trafford return 👊



Come on United! 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2023

11:35 , Marc Mayo

Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Kovar, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri, Sancho, Van de Beek, Forson

Erik ten Hag pays tribute to injury academy star

11:30 , Marc Mayo

Kobbie Mainoo has made the latest step in his promotion to the first-team during pre-season.

However, he will miss the start of Manchester United’s season due to injury as Erik ten Hag has written about the teenage midfielder in his programme notes.

“Pre-season has also been a time for our Academy talents to show their ability,” added United’s boss.

“I should reserve special mention for Kobbie Mainoo, who suffered an injury against Real Madrid but had already shown his potential among the senior squad.

“We all wish him a speedy recovery and hope to have him back in contention soon.”

‘Strong’ team for today’s game

11:24 , Marc Mayo

Rumours emerging of a very strong line-up being put out for today’s clash with Lens.

We’ll bring it to you in full as soon as we have it...

11:19 , Marc Mayo

We’re expecting team news pretty soon for Man United vs Lens, by 11.45am at the latest.

Kick-off comes at 12.45pm and we just might see a certain Rasmus Hojlund on the pitch before then.

Andre Onana ‘ready’ for Old Trafford debut

11:13 , Marc Mayo

Raphael Varane has revealed his conversations with Andre Onana ahead of playing at Old Trafford for the first time.

The new Manchester United goalkeeper is set for his home pre-season debut along with Mason Mount later on.

“I spoke with Andre as well to tell him it will be very special to play in that place,” Varane told MUTV.

“So he's ready and I hope every signing is ready for that feeling.

“I think we worked a lot [over the summer] and we are ready. It's the next step to be ready for the start of the season.”

11:06 , Marc Mayo

It’s a wet one at Old Trafford

10:59 , Marc Mayo

A classic mancunian welcome for the players this morning as they pulled up at the stadium.

The fans were still out in force for a pre-season photograph!

10:54 , Marc Mayo

Short answer: No.

Long answer: No, but he should be at Old Trafford.

Reports suggest Rasmus Hojlund will be unveiled at today’s game to officially announce him as a Manchester United player.

10:49 , Marc Mayo

With two games in such quick succession, it’s difficult to know what kind of team Ten Hag will deploy.

Still, this close to the season and with a much better squad than Lens, they should have enough.

Man United to 3-1.

10:43 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Mount; Rashford

10:38 , Marc Mayo

Both Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo have been ruled out of the start of the season by United due to injury.

Raphael Varane is in contention to feature against his former club while both Mason Mount and Andre Onana could play at home for the first time.

Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial are expected to miss out, while Alejandro Garnacho is a doubt.

10:30 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on MUTV with kick-off at 12.45pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through the MUTV app.

10:21 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live blog for Manchester United’s pre-season friendly against Lens.

The Red Devils kick off a double-header of games at Old Trafford today with a 12.45pm kick-off.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, match action and reaction right here!