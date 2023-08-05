Manchester United vs Lens live stream: How can I watch friendly on TV in UK today?

Manchester United are set for the first of their double-header of friendlies at Old Trafford this weekend against RC Lens later today.

It has been a mixed time of things for Erik ten Hag’s side this summer after beating Arsenal and losing to Wrexham, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

Still, they are back at Old Trafford with plenty of minutes in their legs and could hand Andre Onana and Mason Mount their home debuts.

Now, it’s all about their preparation for the Premier League meeting with Wolves later this month.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Lens

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on MUTV with kick-off at 12.45pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through the MUTV app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.