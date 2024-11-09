Manchester United vs Leicester predictions: Amad, Garnacho and Vardy offer value

Ruud van Nistelrooy is in interim charge of Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA). (PA Wire)

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s spell as Manchester United’s interim boss will end as it began: at home to Leicester. The Dutchman watched on in utter joy as his side ripped through a second-string Foxes lineup in the EFL Cup at the end of October and now gets one more opportunity to impress when Steve Cooper’s side visit in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon (2pm).

United have taken baby steps while navigating the limbo before Ruben Amorim’s arrival. Although play has only improved slightly – with a little more onus on attacking football – Van Nistelrooy has led United to three games unbeaten across all competitions.

Victory over Leicester was followed by last weekend’s draw with Chelsea in the Premier League and Thursday night’s Europa League victory over PAOK. These results are nothing to scoff at after the collapse at West Ham that cost Erik ten Hag his job.

Just two points separate United and Leicester heading into this one. The home side are languishing in 13th with three wins in 10 games before the weekend’s play, having actually lost the same amount of games as Leicester this season. Cooper’s side are battling for each point and sit 15th after last weekend’s late draw with Ipswich.

The Foxes have lost their last two trips to Old Trafford by three goals and have won once at the Theatre of Dreams since the turn of the millennium. Unsurprisingly then, they are sizeable outsiders at 13/2 with Premier League betting sites, while United are no bigger than 2/5 on most betting apps.

Man Utd vs Leicester betting tips: Amad to strike first

Amad Diallo’s performance against PAOK deserves recognition. He was United’s driving force, the spark that lifted what could have been a drab 0-0 with two excellent goals. The 22-year-old’s beautiful header just after half time settled nerves on a must-win night that had began to flounder with a lack of ruthlessness.

Yet, just 25 minutes after Amad’s opener he burst into life to win a ball he had no right to get, dribbled forward at pace and curled a deflected second into the net. His performance was a stark contrast to what we continue to see from Marcus Rashford, whose unwillingness to engage the opposition saw Chelsea just jog past him with the ball last week.

Amad had an excellent pre-season and started the campaign well, but Ten Hag’s abruptness meant he lost momentum. The Ivorian winger was dropped while in decent form, just like we saw with Rashford a few weeks back and with Manuel Ugarte after the draw with Fenerbahce. Van Nistelrooy should now reward the player’s hard work and give him an opportunity to establish himself ahead of Amorim’s arrival.

Football betting sites perhaps haven’t quite caught onto Amad’s potential yet, with generous prices on him scoring the first goal against a Leicester side that have conceded 18 already this campaign. Two leaky defences means this should be a back-and-forth game, allowing Amad plenty of room to make his mark again with space out wide if he gets the nod to start.

Man Utd vs Leicester betting tips: Garnacho & Vardy to trade blows

Old Trafford is not the fortress it once was, so bets that include a Leicester goal will surely be a thought for some punters. Jamie Vardy is still Leicester’s best scorer at the ripe old age of 37, his movement now more precise, albeit less hassling than when he was in his title-winning prime.

It’s extremely likely the visitors create chances; despite a clean sheet on Thursday, United gave up great opportunities to PAOK, who really should have scored. Leicester have the pace and trickery to trouble the home side and Vardy will be ready to pounce in the box if United fall back as deeply as they did against the Greek champions.

Alejandro Garnacho is in frustrating form, his last two games defined by picking the wrong option at key moments. He held the ball too much against Chelsea and ignored simple passes when good runs were made. The Argentine does find himself in profitable positions, though, and even when overcomplicating the final ball it feels like he can impact games at any moment.

Garnacho’s five goals across all competitions this season make him a fancied pick on betting sites, even if his recent output has veered towards exasperation in important moments.

A bet on Vardy and Garnacho to score, combined with both teams to win over two corners - Man Utd are averaging 5.5 corners per league game and Leicester 2.8 - in a contest that promises plenty of goals pays 12/1 with William Hill.

