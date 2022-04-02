Manchester United vs Leicester prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Anthony Elanga of Manchester United (PA Wire)

Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon.

Ralf Rangnick’s side were sent into disarray once again after being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid prior to the international break.

That ended United’s hopes of winning a trophy this season, but they remain in the middle of a crucial battle for the top four and currently trail Arsenal by four points.

Leicester have little left to play for domestically after an indifferent campaign and will already have one eye on their Europa Conference League quarter-final tie against PSV next week.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday 2 April at Old Trafford.

What is the team news?

Edinson Cavani has been ruled out after picking up a knock on international duty but otherwise Ralf Rangnick has few injury concerns to deal with.

Jamie Vardy, Marc Albrighton and Wesley Fofana are all pushing to be available after recovering from injuries, but the match comes too soon for Wilfred Ndidi, Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ward.

Confirmed line-ups

Man United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Jones, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Mata, Matic, Lingard, Rashford

Leicester XI: Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Fofana, Castagne; Tielemans, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall; Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho

Leicester subs: Jakupovic, Ricardo, Amartey, Soyuncu, Choudhury, Albrighton, Lookman, Perez, Daka

Prediction

Manchester United entered the international break in a miserable mood after being knockout out of the Champions League, however, some time off should have allowed them to reset and, in front of a home crowd, their quality should prevail in a tricky game. Manchester United 2-1 Leicester.