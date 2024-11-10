Manchester United vs Leicester: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester United host Leicester in their final game before Ruben Amorim takes over at Old Trafford.

Ruud van Nistelrooy takes charge of United for the final time as interim head coach on what will be a big occasion as fans get ready to usher in the start of a new era.

Amorim will take over a team in the bottom half of the Premier League table but a win against Leicester would further lift the mood around the club.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Leicester is scheduled for a 2pm GMT on Sunday 10 November 2024.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Leicester

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Free highlights: Match of the Day 2, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One.

LIVE coverage: Follow the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Manchester United vs Leicester

Amad Diallo is pushing to keep his place in the United team after his starring role in Thursday’s Europa League win over PAOK.

Kobbie Mainoo is closing in on a return but will not be back until after the international break. Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro are back in training but are not ready to return.

Leicester remain without Patson Daka and Hamza Choudhury.

Manchester United vs Leicester prediction

While United are hardly covering themselves in glory right now, slipping at home here would be a major shock.

Man Utd to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man Utd wins: 71

Draws: 31

Leicester wins: 36

Manchester United vs Leicester odds

Man Utd to win: 1/3

Draw: 9/2

Leicester to win: 15/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.