Manchester United vs Leicester: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results today

Jonathan Gorrie
·2 min read
Manchester United vs Leicester: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results today
Leicester are Manchester United’s next opponents in today’s Premier League clash that could have a big impact on the race for fourth place.

A late run in the league is all that can take United back into the top tier of European football next season after Atletico Madrid knocked them out of the Champions League before the international break.

Currently, it seems unlikely Ralf Rangnick’s side will be able to overcome Arsenal’s challenge on that front, although their win over Tottenham last month did at least keep them within touching distance.

Leicester, meanwhile, appear to have come through their own difficult period and have won three of their last five outings.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off today, Saturday April 2, 2022.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Leicester

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go App.

Live blog: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Manchester United vs Leicester team news

United have confirmed Edinson Cavani suffered an injury while away on international duty and he will not feature today.

Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw both overcame knocks during the break to star for France and England respectively, while there is little in the way of fresh injury concerns.

For Leicester, Ademola Lookman, Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana should all be in contention.

Manchester United vs Leicester prediction

While United did manage to beat Spurs, they weren’t fully convincing. Leicester, meanwhile, are still prone to the odd bout of inconsistency.

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester United wins: 68

Draws: 30

Leicester City wins: 36

