Manchester United vs Leicester confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United host Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon.

Ralf Rangnick’s entered the international break in a miserable mood after being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid.

They cannot allow that result to bleed into their domestic form, though, at a critical stage in the top-four race. United are currently four points adrift of Arsenal, who also have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Leicester have endured a mixed campaign that is condemned to end somewhere in mid-table and they will have one eye on their upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final against PSV.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday 2 April at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with online viewers able to watch via SkyGo.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Edinson Cavani has been ruled out after picking up a knock on international duty but otherwise Ralf Rangnick has few injury concerns to deal with.

Jamie Vardy, Marc Albrighton and Wesley Fofana are all pushing to be available after recovering from injuries, but the match comes too soon for Wilfred Ndidi, Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ward.

Confirmed line-ups

Man United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Jones, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Mata, Matic, Lingard, Rashford

Leicester XI: Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Fofana, Castagne; Tielemans, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall; Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho

Leicester subs: Jakupovic, Ricardo, Amartey, Soyuncu, Choudhury, Albrighton, Lookman, Perez, Daka

Odds

Manchester United - 1/2

Draw - 10/3

Leicester - 5/1

Prediction

Manchester United entered the international break in a miserable mood after being knockout out of the Champions League, however, some time off should have allowed them to reset and, in front of a home crowd, their quality should prevail in a tricky game. Manchester United 2-1 Leicester.