Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight

Manchester United play host to Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round when the two sides clash at Old Trafford this evening.

Ruben Amorim’s side are in need of a momentum boost following a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League which leaves them languishing in the bottom half of the table. However, the Red Devils defeated Arsenal in a penalty shootout in the previous round of this competition and, coupled with some strong performances in Europe, the cup tournaments are their best chance of silverware this year. They’ll be confident of progressing to the next round but with their forwards not firing things may not be as easy as they’d like this evening.

In contrast, Leicester’s main goal will be to use this match as a confidence booster while they focus on avoided relegation from the top flight. The Foxes triumph as they have lost two previous fixtures versus the Red Devils this season and United’s former interim boss, Ruud van Nistelrooy, would enjoy beating them at Old Trafford.

Follow all the action from the FA Cup with our live blog below:

Manchester United vs Leicester City LIVE

Man Utd host Leicester in the FA Cup with kick off at 8pm | Live on ITV1

United are without Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez who have picked up new injuries

Leicester have already lost twice to United this season

Manchester United FC - Leicester City FC

Man Utd v Leicester

16:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ruben Amorim and Manchester United are in need of a positive result. The Red Devils have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and are in disarray in the Premier League, leaving the Europa League and the FA Cup as their only chances of picking up silverware this season.

United’s penalty shootout victory over Arsenal in the previous round was a confidence boost for Amorim’s shaky side but back-to-back defeats in the league has left them on unsteady footing ahead of this potentially tricky tie. Marcus Rashford has been sent away to Aston Villa and, with the remaining forwards all struggling for goals, Amorim may need to come up with a creative solution to secure the win.

But Leicester are in poor form too. They won just once in four matches since a 6-2 demolition of QPR in the previous round and shipping four goals against Everton last time out leaves Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side in a vulnerable position.

Man Utd v Leicester – live

16:06 , Lawrence Ostlere

Welcome along to live coverage of Manchester United v Leicester City in the FA Cup