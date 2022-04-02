Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups with Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon in desperate needs of three points to boost their hopes of a top four finish and Champions League football next season.

Ralf Rangnick’s side endured more misery before the international break when the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. Rangnick is now out of contention to win a trophy this season, but his job as interim can still be regarded as a success if they can land a top four finish, but Arsenal’s form means United have little room for error. Harry Maguire will look forward to a better reception in front of his club’s fans after being booed by a minority of England supporters, with Rangnick adamant United supporters will get behind their captain: “He knows my position towards him. He’s been a very valuable player for the team. I didn’t understand what happened at Wembley but it won’t happen in our stadium with the Red Army.”

And Leicester will be keen to finish the season on a high after Brendan Rodgers’ found some form last time out with the win over Brentford taking them into the top half. The Foxes will look to use their league games as a platform to boost their chances of winning the Europa Conference League, having eliminated Rennes in the last 16 and their quarter-final tie against PSV coming up next week. Follow live updates from an intriguing evening kick-off in the Premier League with live goal and score updates, build-up, analysis and reaction from Old Trafford:

Kick-off at Old Trafford at 17:30 BST

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba, Elanga

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Tielemans, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho

16:53 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have lost their last three meetings with Leicester in all competitions with the Foxes aiming to win consecutive away league games against Manchester United for the first time.

Story continues

16:47 , Michael Jones

Brendan Rodgers speaking about Manchester United: "They have absolutely top class players who can change the course of a game. Our record has been good against them, but it counts for nothing.

"You need to be really focused in the game, and then hope your quality can come through."

16:44 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick gave his thoughts on England fans booing Harry Maguire after his tough season with the Red Devils and whether he is expecting better support for the Manchester United captain at Old Trafford tonight.

"I think that this will happen. As far as I have met the experience with our great supporters, with our Red Army, I’m pretty sure that they will support not only Harry but the whole team as they did in the last two games against Tottenham and against Atletico.” said Rangnick.

“He has been an important player, Harry, both for England and for our club and that’s why I’m pretty convinced that this will happen."

16:39 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Manchester United’s match against Leicester City.

The Portuguese superstar displayed some of his best form since returning to Old Trafford with a hat-trick against Tottenham in his last match, but is unavailable this evening.

The 36-year-old’s absence will be a huge blow to Ralf Rangnick as the Red Devils look to keep pace with Arsenal in the hunt for a top four finish.

16:36 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick makes two changes to the Man Utd team that lost 0-1 to Atletico Madrid before the international break with Luke Shaw coming in to replace Alex Telles and Paul Pogba returns instead of Cristiano Ronaldo who doesn’t make the matchday squad.

Two changes for Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City. Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey drop out of the back line with Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana both fit to return at centre-back.

16:30 , Michael Jones

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba, Elanga

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Tielemans, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho

Two big defensive returns at Old Trafford 📝 👀#MunLei pic.twitter.com/36IjKMaGbX — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 2, 2022

16:26 , Michael Jones

Brendan Rodgers says he doesn’t understand why fans booed former Leicester defender Harry Maguire during England’s 3-0 win over Ivory Coast at Wembley on Tuesday.

"My question would be what help does it do? By nature of the word supporter, you are there to support," Rodgers said.

"He has the focus on him at a big club. Internationally, Harry has been a great player for England over these past three or four seasons.

"Maybe it’s just the modern world, patience is short now. It doesn’t do a player any good. You support through the good and the bad."

(Getty Images)

16:22 , Michael Jones

Leicester City have progressed to the quarter-final stage of the Europa Conference League and have a good chance of picking up silverware this season if they can reach the final of Europe’s third competition.

In the Premier League, they have won three of their last four games including a 2-1 victory over Brentford before the international break and will hope to continue that momentum against Man Utd this evening.

16:19 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have only lost two of their 11 Premier League games since the turn of the year but they’ve been on the end of four draws against teams thaey would have expected to beat.

That’s eight dropped points in a close race for the top four and manager Ralf Rangnick, as well as some of the more senior players in the squad, will want to end the season on a high.

Last time out in the league Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his first hat-trick since returning to Old Trafford as the Red Devils saw of a tough test from Tottenham at home. However, in their last game before the break they lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid and were knocked out of the Champions League meaning a top four finish is now the biggest goal of the season for them.

16:15 , Michael Jones

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says there is "lots of optimism" around his team after a run of good results before the international break put the Foxes back into the top-10.

"We won five of our seven games before the break.” said Rodgers. “With some of our influential players coming back. This week we could train, get some detailed work into those who stayed, and bring new guys into training."

16:11 , Michael Jones

Man Utd boss, Ralf Rangnick, says that Edinson Cavani is a doubt after picking up a calf injury playing for Uruguay and could be out for at least two weeks. Elsewhere United are boosted by Luke Shaw recovering from illness and Paul Pogba shaking off a foot problem.

Leicester are without Wilfred Ndidi who is out for the season after injuring his knee. Jamie Vardy’s own knee problem is still causing him trouble and he’ll miss the game as well.

Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand are also out with knee injuries and Luke Thomas is a doubt due to a hamstring injury but Marc Albrighton could return following a groin issue.

16:07 , Michael Jones

Manchester United take on Leicester in tonight’s late Premier League kick off. Ralf Rangnick’s men need to pcik up three points to keep the pressure on Arsenal and Tottenham in the race for the top but even victory today won’t be enough for them to catch the Gunners. They are currently four points away from the Champions League places and will need to win as many games as possible from their last nine fixtures to stand a chance of playing in Europe’s top competition next season.

Leicester meanwhile are hoping to secure a top 10 finish to the season. They’ve struggled with injuries this campaign which has seen them fluctuate in form but three wins out of their last four league games has given them enough confidence to go to Old Trafford tonight and fancies their chances.

Jurgen Klopp bemused by ‘most ridiculous’ FA planning for Wembley semi-final

15:00 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp has strongly criticised the Football Association over Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final travel difficulties, calling it “one of the most ridiculous stories I ever heard”.

The Reds will take on Manchester City at Wembley on April 16 despite engineering works meaning no trains are running on the West Coast Mainline for the whole Easter weekend.

The FA is putting on free coaches for up to 5,000 Liverpool and City fans but getting to London will undoubtedly be a challenge for supporters with tickets.

Speaking ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday, Liverpool boss Klopp said: “It’s one of the most ridiculous stories I ever heard.”

Jurgen Klopp bemused by ‘most ridiculous’ FA planning for Wembley semi-final

Liverpool 2 - 0 Watford

14:56 , Michael Jones

Liverpool move to the top of the Premier League ahead of Manchester City’s visit to Turf Moor. Pep Guardiola has named a fiarly strong team but they are without Ruben Dias who is out with injury.

Can they defeat Sean Dyche’s men and move big above Liverpool?

Diogo Jota and Fabinho strike as Liverpool ease past Watford to go top of Premier League

14:42 , Michael Jones

Liverpool turned up the title race pressure on Manchester City as they went top of the Premier League table for the first time since September with a 2-0 win over Watford.

Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in the first half was followed by a late Fabinho penalty to send a message the short distance up the road to Turf Moor where City were about to kick-off against Burnley.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, watching from the bench, could not have failed to be impressed not necessarily by the first goal – which has become quite commonplace now for Jota – but with the quality of the assist.

Liverpool go top of Premier League with victory over Watford

14:38 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won 10 consecutive Premier League games, becoming just the second side in the competition’s history to embark on such a run on five separate occasions, after Man City (also 5).

14:30 , Michael Jones

7 – Diogo Jota has scored seven of his 23 @Premier League goals for Liverpool with his head, with no player netting more headers in the competition since his debut for the Reds in September 2020. Noggin. pic.twitter.com/2xuOLEXk4d — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 2, 2022

14:28 , Michael Jones

Liverpool win their 10th game in a row and go top of the Premier League for the first time since December 4th. They were 14 points behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in January and now have a two point lead with eight games to go.

14:26 , Michael Jones

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

14:23 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: Liverpool run down the clock and secure a crucial three points after a less than stellar performance on their first game back from the international break.

The Reds move two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and put the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men for their match against Burnley at 3pm.

Watford (18th) remain in the bottom three having played three games more than Everton (17th) and Burnley (19th). It looks as though it’s going to be a real struggle for Roy Hodgson’s men to stay up this season now.

14:19 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Jurgen Klopp punches the air, he knows that’s a big goal and the points are sealed for Liverpool. James Milner comes on to replace Thiago Alcantara.

There’s going to be four minutes of stoppage time to play.

14:17 , Michael Jones

89 mins: Fabinho converts from the spot sending his penalty into the top left-hand corner. Game over!

14:16 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Penalty to Liverpool! Juraj Kucka collides with Diogo Jota as Jordan Henderson swings a corner into the box. Kucka has his back to the ball and pulls Jota to ground.

The decision isn’t given initially but after a VAR check the referee heads over to the pitch side monitor and overturns his original decision.

14:14 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Roberto Firmino holds on to the ball too long on the edge of the box before eventually taking a left-footed shot that Christian Kabasele blocks. The ball bounces up and hits Ismaila Sarr on the chest close to his arm and there’s an appeal for a penalty from Firmino that comes to nothing.

14:12 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Robertson’s floated ball up the pitch is aimed towards Sadio Mane but the ball drops over his head and is nodded back to Be Foster by Samir.

Jurgen Klopp is looking a little perplexed on the sidelines. It hasn’t been the best performance from his Liverpool team.

14:07 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Emmanuel Dennis, Josh King and Tom Cleverley are all brought on for Roy Hodgson for a final push to get an equaliser. Cucho Hernandez, Joao Pedro and Imran Louza are the players taken off.

Just over 10 minutes to play at Anfield.

14:05 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Chance! Gomez dinks a nice ball over the top into the left side of the box where Robertson meets it on the volley with a pass into the six-yard area. Firmino is hovering for a tap in but Foster drops low and smothers it before the ball reaches the Liverpool forward.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Watford

72 mins: The closer this game gets to the end with Liverpool still only a goal ahead the more nervous the fans will start to get. Watford have been good today, they’ve limited Liverpool’s chances and are defending well.

Andy Robertson swings in a corner kick but once again the visitors deal with it without too much trouble.

13:59 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Mo Salah is taken off by Jurgen Klopp with Sadio Mane brought on for the final 20 minutes. Salah’s had a quiet day for Liverpool.

13:56 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Fabinho’s introduction sees him win a free kick high up the pitch on the left wing. Watford defend it easily enougn but Liverpool keep the attack going. Another cross comes in from the opposite side this time and Mo Salah leaps high to send a headed effort over the crossbar!

13:51 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Joe Gomez gives the ball to Jordan Henderson who curls a first time shot into the box and almost picks out Diogo Jota but the ball drops just over his head.

Fabinho comes on to replace Curtis Jones for Liverpool.

13:49 , Jack Rathborn

(REUTERS)

(EPA)

(Getty Images)

13:49 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Chance! Ismaila Sarr gets in behind Joel Matip and may be offside but play goes on and he sets up Joao Pedro in the middle of the box who drives an effort mere inches wide of Alisson’s left post.

Fabinho is being readied to come on for Liverpool. He usually brings more control in midfield for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

13:45 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Roberto Firmino picks out Mo Salah on the right side of the box but his first touch allows Hassane Kamara to get back and turn the ball behind for a corner.

The corner is whipped in by Andy Robertson who picks out Virgil van Dijk. Van Dijk gets a strong head to the ball and powers it over the crossbar.

13:41 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Curtis Jones carries the ball through midfield and squares it across to Diogo Jota. He shifts away from a tackle and has a go from range. He catches it okay but the shot is always rising and sails over the crossbar.

13:40 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Thiago guides a diagonal ball out to Salah on the right wing and he attempts to play Gomez in behind on an underlapping run. Cucho Hernandez is back to intercept the pass and clear the Watford lines.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Watford

48 mins: Chance! Liverpool work the ball down the right side and Joe Gomez whips a cross into the middle. It goes over Roberto Firmino but Andy Robertson is arriving at the back post. Christian Kabasele is aware of the danger and jumps in front of the left-back to head the ball over the goal. Good defending.

13:34 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Liverpool get the match back underway. There are no changes from either manager at half-time. Can Liverpool add to their tally or will Watford find a way back into the game?

13:30 , Michael Jones

As it stands Liverpool are moving to the top of the Premier League ahead of the 3pm kick offs. Watford will remain 18th but could get caught by Burnley if the Clarets defeat Manchester City later on.

There are five games kicking off at 3pm:

Brighto vs Norwich

Burnley vs Man City

Chelsea vs Brentford

Leeds vs Southampton

Wolves vs Aston Villa

Later on Manchester United are hosting Leicester in a must win game if the Red Devils want to keep their hopes of a top four finish alive.

13:26 , Michael Jones

Diogo Jota has netted in each of his last three Premier League starts (four goals in total).

It’s his 14th Premier League goal this campaign and his 20th in all competitions for Liverpool this season.

13:22 , Michael Jones

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

13:18 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: There goes the whistle to end the first half. Liverpool take a slender lead into the break after Diogo Jota’s header from a Joe Gomez cross.

Watford have created a couple of decent chances themselves but it looks like a tough task ahead of them for the second 45 minutes.

13:16 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half. Joe Gomez stops a break from Joao Pedro with a tug of the shirt and picks up a yellow card.

13:14 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Andy Robertson puts a poor cross into the box and gives the ball back to Watford. Liverpool recover it high up the pitch though but Jordan Henderson’s through ball comes is wide of Diogo Jota and rolls straight out for a goal kick.

13:10 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Save! Liverpool send the corner across the box where Diogo Jota is free to run towards the back post. He shoots first time but Ben Foster is off his line quickly and charges down the effort.

13:09 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Kiko Femenia sends a corner into the box but it gets headed out to Ismaila Sarr. He twice shimmies to the right trying to open up room to shoot but gets dispossessed. Liverpool then break on the counter-attack with Henderson flickin the ball out to Salah on the right. He carris up to the box but Hassane Kamara dives across and knocks the ball out for a corner.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Watford

13:03 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Roberto Firmino’s cross into the box is headed out by Imran Louza. The ball comes to Thiago but he can’t control it properly under pressure from Moussa Sissoko. The ball bobbles up and seemingly hits the Watford captain’s arm. Liverpool appeal for handball but the referee isn’t interested.

13:01 , Michael Jones

31 mins: The corner ball comes into the Watford box and Cucho Hernandez takes a knock and stays down. The physios are on to see to him but it looks as though he’ll be okay to play on.

13:00 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Liverpool come up the left side of the pitch and play the ball inside to Thiago Alcantara. He guides a one-touch pass into the box for Andy Robertson’s overlapping run but Moussa Sissoko slides in and turns the ball behind for a Liverpool corner.

12:59 , Michael Jones

25 mins: It’s been over a year since Liverpool last lost a Premier League game at Anfield and they don’t look likely to do so today. They’re starting to control more of the ball and keep Watford’s counter-attacking play to a minimum.

12:53 , Jack Rathborn

22 mins: Liverpool lead! Just as Watford created their best chance on goal through Joao Pedro, Liverpool sweep up the pitch and burst into life. Jordan Henderson sends it wide to Joe Gomez on the right wing and he slots a beautiful curling cross into the six-yard box. Diogo Jota makes a run from deep, gets in between the two centre-backs and meets the ball int he air. He wins the header and guides it into the back of the net.

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

12:53 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Imran Louza swings a corner into the box for Watford. Liverpool win the initial ball and it’s headed up to Mo Salah. He tries to bring the ball under control but Moussa Sissoko fouls him with a high foot.

Save! Liverpool waste the free kick and lose possession. They give the ball to Joao Pedro who drives down the pitch and slots in Juraj Kucka who forces a fine save out of Alisson.

12:50 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Liverpool pass the ball back to Alisson who’s pressed by Hernandez. Alisson releases the ball but gets clipped by the Watford striker’s late challenge. He’s not happy about the tackle but Hernandez had to go for the ball.

12:47 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Liverpool intercept the ball after a mini counter-attack from Watford. It’s played up to Mo Salah on the right wing and he pulls it back to the edge of the box for Diogo Jota. Jota takes a first time shot but completely miscues it and spoons his effort high over the goal.

12:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Watford get forward down the right wing and Moussa Sissoko wins a corner after his cross is blocked behind by Andy Robertson.

The corner is a good one. Cucho Hernandez nips in front of Robertson and flicks the ball into the six-yard box but it’s straight at Alisson who clings onto the ball.

12:39 , Michael Jones

9 mins: The ball is played into Thiago Alcantara who plays a blind pass up to Curtis Jones on the half-volley. It cuts through Watford’s midfield and gives Jones space to operate on the inside right. He fancies himself from range but scuffs his effort wide of the near post.

12:38 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

12:37 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Chance! Watford pass the ball across to Samir who belts a long ball up the pitch. It’s a good pass that bounces away from Virgil van Dijk and drops into the path of Ismaila Sarr. He lets it bounce a second time then whacks a shot at goal on the volley sending it just over the crossbar.

12:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Watford have started well enough, they’re not sitting back but are getting stuck into the midfield battle. Imran Louza recovers the ball and knocks it up to Ismaila Sarr who makes a fine run through the middle and drives into Liverpool’s final third. he passes the ball out to Cucho Hernandez on the left wing but he can’t pick out Joao Pedro in the box and Alisson Becker scoops up the ball.

12:31 , Michael Jones

Watford get the match started at Anfield. They send back to Kiko Femenia but he’s put under pressure by Diogo Jota. He wins the ball and has a go from range but his shot gets deflected behind for the first corner of the game.

12:28 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. ‘You’ll never walk alone’ rings out around Anfield. A win for Liverpool will send them to the top of the Premier League table.

12:22 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s tally of 75 goals is one short of their highest after 29 fixtures of a top-flight season, set in 2013-14.

(Getty Images)

12:19 , Michael Jones

Cucho Hernandez has scored three goals in his last three Premier League appearances.

(Getty Images)

12:16 , Michael Jones

The Hornets are also vying to earn consecutive away wins in the top flight for the first time since a run of three in September 2017.

Their last nine points have all come in away matches as they are currently on an eight-game losing streak at Vicarage Road.

12:13 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp says he doesn’t look at Liverpool’s league position despite challenging Manchester City are the Premier League title and prepares for each game as if it is the toughest one of the season.

“If we viewed this [as an easy game] we wouldn’t have that many points.” said Klopp. “Man City are the same. The good thing is my team never care about their league position. They listen to me. I am honest in meetings and don’t make a team sound stronger or weaker than they are.

“We have to surprise Watford with intensity - it is not an easy weekend for City or us.”

12:10 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have the best home record in this season’s top flight and are unbeaten in their last 18 league games at Anfield with 14 wins and four draws.

The Reds have already matched last season’s final tally of 69 points, with nine matches still to play.

12:06 , Michael Jones

Watford have earned eight points in nine matches under Roy Hodgson, one more than they did from seven games with Xisco Munoz in charge and from 13 with Claudio Ranieri as head coach.

They won their most recent fixture, away to Southampton, and could go unbeaten in successive league matches for the first time since September.

12:02 , Michael Jones

Kiko Femenia is excited to finish off the season with Watford and says that the win over Southampton has given the Hornets confidence going into the final run of games.

“I think for the group, the way we were working these last few weeks, we had come from a bad run of form, and I think that game at Southampton gave us more confidence when it came to our performances,” said Femenía.

“We went into the break with that calmness too which is good after a year that has also been a pretty tough season. And now we face the final straight with maximum confidence and certainty that we’re going for the three points, no matter who the opponent is because we need the points more than anything else.

“We’ve still got a lot of points to win and we’re right in there. In other words, it’s more about gaining confidence in the game, feeling comfortable, feeling that we can beat any team and also our ambition. I think ambition is the key to winning games and if we go out to win, we’re going to win a lot of them.”

11:58 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are on a run of nine straight league victories. They have also won their last nine Premier League matches at Anfield, scoring 27 goals and conceding just two.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Why Liverpool’s quadruple dream may have to wait

11:52 , Michael Jones

One day a team will win all four trophies in the same season. This is not that season.

Liverpool are about to embark on an epic April in pursuit of the elusive quadruple. They begin at Anfield with a relatively downbeat Premier League match against Watford. After that, the ante gets upped rapidly: Benfica home and away in the Champions League; Manchester City in the league at the Etihad and the FA Cup at Wembley; Manchester United and Everton at Anfield as the title race builds to a climax; and the month is rounded out by a visit to Newcastle United, the next megamoney club.

It will be exhausting, exhilarating and bursting with drama. Jurgen Klopp’s team is full of confidence and ready for the challenge.

With the League Cup already under their belt, Liverpool are in a great position. Yet talk of winning all four competitions obscures another remarkable fact. City still have a treble in their sights and Pep Guardiola’s team are subject to the same pressures and fixture congestion as their Merseyside rivals. These are two of the most dominant sides in Premier League history. Both are too good to allow the other to do a clean sweep – or even collect three pieces of silverware.

Why Liverpool’s dreams of a quadruple may have to wait

Titles, Champions League and relegation: State of play as Europe’s top divisions head to season run-in

11:47 , Michael Jones

With the final international break of the campaign over and done with, it’s all systems go from here until season’s end, with trophies and vital points to play for as teams desperately try to land titles, places in Europe for 2022/23 or merely remain in the same division.

Here’s the state of play around the continent as we head into the final two months or so.

Title, Champions League and relegation fights ahead of run-in around Europe

11:42 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won 12 of their 13 home league matches against Watford. The Reds have won the last six of those games by an aggregate score of 22-1.

Watford’s most recent win at Anfield was back in August 1999.

11:36 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the Liverpool team that defeated Arsenal in their last Premier League game before the international break. Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino come in to replace Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz. Trent Alexander-Arnold makes the bench with Joe Gomez favoured at right-back and Curtis Jones comes in for Fabinho.

Just one change for Roy Hodgson’s men. Ismaila Sarr comes in to replace Emmanuel Dennis up top.

11:31 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Jones, Salah, Jota, Firmino

🔴 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴



Your Reds line-up to face Watford! 👊#LIVWAT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 2, 2022

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Louza, Kucka, Sissoko, Sarr, Pedro, Hernandez

⚠️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚠️



Sarr returns for the Hornets in our only change from last time out in the @premierleague.#LIVWAT pic.twitter.com/j1MrGxlZrr — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 2, 2022

11:26 , Michael Jones

Liverpool come into the game sitting just one point behind league leaders Manchester City. Both teams have played the same number of games with Jurgen Klopp’s men having the advantage on goal difference which could come into play later in the season. Three points for the Reds would move them to the top of the table before City face Burnley at 3pm.

Watford are currently 18th and three points adrift of safety. They have played two games more than relegation rivals Everton and Burnley and are in need points. Last time out the defeated Southampton 2-1 and will be hoping to back that victory up with another one at Anfield.

11:21 , Michael Jones

Watford boss, Roy Hodgson, says that competition for places in the starting XI is healthy at Vicarage Road and that he is happy with the performances of his key players.

He says one of the keys for Watford’s run in will be to keep his players fit and performing to a level that will see them challenge for wins although that task is harder against the top sides like Liverpool. He said:

“I think the competition for places has become hotter. I was happy with Cathcart, I was happy with Cleverley, and Dennis, Sarr and King, but the other players that have come in have made me think.

“That’s good going forward. We need to keep these players fit, keep the competition going, but most important of all this club needs spirit.

“Every time you play a team like Liverpool away from home you know the odds are stacked against you. There’s no secret to how good they are or why they’re good, the quality of their players and the quality of their work. All we can do is hope that we’re able to produce a performance on the day that will give us a result.”

11:16 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has long been a fan of having substitutions per game as it allows coaches to better manage player workloads.

"It is top news for football and top news for the players.” he said about the vote. “We have all spoken about it, that the games won’t get less.

"With all the things we know we try to help the players as much as we can but the games are always the most intense and everything we could do we should do."

11:12 , Michael Jones

The Premier League has voted to reintroduce five substitutes per game in time for the start of next season. In a statement the Premier League said that "clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players.

"From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions, to be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time.

"A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet."

It was also confirmed that the next transfer window will open on 10th June and will close at 23:00 BST on 1st September in line with other European leagues.

11:09 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in full training and could return from the hamstring injury that caused him to miss England’s recent fixtures. Midfielder Naby Keita also withdrew from international duty with a knee injury and could potentially return.

Watford are boosted by the return of winger Ismaila Sar who has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury and defender Nicolas Nkoulou is available after completing his recovery from a long-term hamstring issue.

11:06 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Liverpool vs Watford as the Premier League returns this weekend following the international break.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking for their 10th consecutive league victory with the knowledge that three points will be enough to move them above title rivals Manchester City at least until the Premier League champions face Burnley later this afternoon.

Watford meanwhile are fighting a relegation battle. They come into the game three points away from safety and having played two games more than 17th placed Everton. Victory at Anfield today would not be enough to move them out of the drop zone - due to their poor goal difference - but it would be a huge step towards safety for Roy Hodgson’s men.