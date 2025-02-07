Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE: FA Cup updates, latest team news, TV, prediction

Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round tonight. The Red Devils overcame Arsenal on penalties in the last round whilst the Foxes made light work of Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers.

The holders will be favourites to progress having already beaten Leicester twice this season, including victory in the Carabao Cup. Though they have lost five of their last seven home games across all competitions and go into the tie on the back of a loss to Crystal Palace.

Man Utd will be without Lisandro Martinez after he suffered an injury to his cruciate ligament last weekend, while Luke Shaw is a doubt amid reports of a fresh setback. As for the visitors Ruud van Nistelrooy is back at Old Trafford for the first time since his temporary spell as interim head coach came to an end and he will be out to deny his former club a place in round five.

Both Ruben Amorim and Van Nistelrooy addressed the media on Thursday ahead of the game. You can follow this blog for all the latest team news and build-up ahead of kick-off on Friday night.

Happy Ruben

Ruben Amorim appears to be in a very good mood ahead of tonight’s FA Cup tie.

The Manchester United boss arrived at Old Trafford nice and early today, posing for photos with supporters outside the ground in addition to signing a few autographs.

Ruud ready for 'special' homecoming

When the two sides met earlier in the season, Ruud van Nistelrooy was in charge of Manchester United for BOTH games.

Though instead of being retained by Ruben Amorim on the coaching staff, the Dutchman was let go and a few weeks later was appointed as Leicester City boss.

So as one would expect, a return to Old Trafford will hold a special place for Van Nistelrooy.

"I have good memories there, to be able to win a final," he said. "The (FA Cup winners) medal is in my home in the Netherlands and is there forever. It’s something I desire and something I’m proud of.

"It’s special to go back. I have history as a player, an assistant manager and a caretaker manager. That is part of me and always will be but for tomorrow the focus is on my players and my team to get the best out of them possible and perform.

"I’m focused on performing and preparing the team to be at their best and preparing in the best way possible in any part of the game and that the players go out there and do it and that they are together in how they work.

"The FA Cup is a great stage to show what you’re about. These are occasions where you can give opportunities for players. Of course, we analyse them and see where the possibilities are for us and where we need to be careful.

"That’s where the focus is for us and that’s all I’m doing at the moment. We have to look at us and you can always win a game. Away to Manchester United is always a tough one and we want to represent ourselves as well as possible."

Manchester United vs Leicester: Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester United wins: 52

Draws: 25

Leicester wins: 25

Man United have won the last four meetings between the two sides, including both at Old Trafford this season.

Injury blow confirmed

Ruben Amorim has revealed Manchester United's FA Cup third round hero, Altay Bayindir will not be available for tonight's clash against Leicester, along with Tom Heaton.

"Altay, I think, he has a problem. So he is not available for the game, Amorim told reporters. "Tom is also not for this game but he can play the other ones [in the future]. So the rest are ready. The important thing is we are ready to face the game."

This is likely to mean Andre Onana starts in between the posts.

Potential double Man Utd debut

Manchester United's two January transfer window signings, Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven have been spotted arriving with the squad at Old Trafford.

This means there is a potential of a double debut, something Ruben Amorim hinted at yesterday.

"We’ll see," he said. "You guys have to wait for tomorrow! But they are ready to play and they are two more solutions to help us in this moment."

Video: Amorim arrives early

Kick-off at Old Trafford may not be for another four hours or so, but Manchester United boss has already arrived ay the ground...

Ready for business 👊



Ruben Amorim ready for hard graft ahead

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits the club have taken a risk with their transfer business - and that everyone is fighting for their jobs until the summer.

United languish 13th in the Premier League after losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace last weekend, when Amorim said the club were 2trying everything" to make improvements before Monday's transfer deadline.

But nothing materialised despite the glaring need for goals, leaving his side looking short as they look to get back to winning ways against Leicester in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night.

"What I feel is the club is taking its time," said Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag as head coach in November.

"We know the urgency of the moment, the moment of the team, but I think everybody here doesn't want to make some mistakes that we did in past, so we have to improve players we have and to win some games.

"Then in summer we will see but, like I said, we are being really careful with transfers because we did some mistakes in the past."

Amorim added: "I think it is a moment that is hard to turn things around in just a few games. It is going to be like that, really hard, until the end of the season."

United have also been dealt an injury blow following confirmation defender Lisandro Martinez sustained cruciate ligament damage during the Palace game.

Score prediction

Manchester United really have no excuse but to win convincingly this evening, but that doesn’t mean there is any guarantee that they will.

Sitting in their favour is that they have already twice beaten Leicester comfortably at home this season, and the Foxes are only getting worse.

Ruben Amorim may be under pressure to get results, but it’s nothing like the urgency with which Ruud van Nistelrooy needs to turn things around, and tonight is unlikely to provide a respite.

Manchester United to win, 3-1.

Ruben Amorim reveals Marcus Rashford disagreement

Ruben Amorim felt Marcus Rashford was unable to adapt to the way he wanted to play and train after taking the decision to let the homegrown Manchester United forward leave Old Trafford.

Rashford did not play for United again following the Europa League trip to Viktoria Plzen on December 12 and ended seven speculation-filled weeks on the sidelines by joining Aston Villa on loan.

That deal includes an option to make the move permanent for a reported £40million - a price tag that underlines the drop off since signing a new, big-money deal just 18 months ago.

"I couldn't put Marcus to see the way you're supposed to play football and to train the way I see it," Amorim said.

"And sometimes you have one player that is really good with one coach, and the same player with another coach is different.

"I just wish the best to Rashford and to Unai Emery, and they can connect because he's a very good player."

Read more here!

Ruben Amorim explain why he let Ruud van Nistelrooy leave

Ruben Amorim knows retaining Ruud van Nistelrooy as part of Manchester United's backroom team would have been popular but felt he had to let him go out of respect for his staff and the club great's standing.

The Dutchman had wanted to stay and was swiftly appointed manager at Premier League strugglers Leicester, who he leads to Old Trafford tonight.

"It was not a difficult situation because it was so clear for me, I just had to explain," Amorim said. "I think it's really simple and he understands. He is a man of football, he understands this situation.

"I have my team and my staff. I could keep Ruud because it was a good thing for me, a popular thing to do.

"But I will not put Ruud in front of my guys, no matter what, and then I had to put a person like Ruud in the end on the hierarchy on my staff, and I think that was not fair on Ruud.

"To show respect to Ruud I was really clear with him and I explained that I have my team, I will continue the same way and I will not put a guy like Ruud, a legend of this club, in the end of the hierarchy in the staff.

"So, it was the clear decision, really simple to explain and he took it like a class guy as he is."

Leicester team news

Leicester City will be boosted by the return of Wilfred Ndidi for the FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

"Wilf is fine," Ruud van Nistelrooy told reporters. "He had a great week of training last week. He'll be part of the squad tomorrow. There are two or three with light injuries, who are doubtful tomorrow. We'll see when we announce the squad.

"They will be assessed today if they can travel. It's something, an occasion, where these things can happen, opportunities for young players."

Meanwhile, teenagers Jeremy Monga and Jake Evans are expected travel to Manchester.

Early Manchester United team news

Manchester United will be without Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw for the FA Cup fourth round tie against Leicester City.

Martinez suffered an injury to his cruciate ligament during the 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, whilst Shaw has a “small issue” amid reports of a fresh setback.

It leaves Amorim short of natural left-sided central defenders ahead of the cup tie.

Read the full story here!

Manchester United vs Leicester City: How to watch FA Cup fourth round tie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV 1 and STV who will offer free-to-air coverage.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via ITVX and the STV Player.

Welcome

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United's FA Cup fourth round tie against Leicester City.

Kick-off from Old Trafford is at 8pm GMT on Friday 7 February, 2025.