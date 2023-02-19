Manchester United vs Leicester City result: Marcus Rashford's purple patch continues

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring his second goal with Wout Weghorst - Reuters

By James Ducker at Old Trafford

Man of the moment Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United overcame an unconvincing start to sweep aside Leicester City and keep themselves in the hunt for the Premier League title.

Rashford scored in either half to take his tally for the season to 24 goals, his best return in a single campaign for the club, and in doing so become the first United player to score in seven successive league home games since Wayne Rooney in 2010.

Jadon Sancho also scored his second goal since returning to the team after a three-month absence. Victory moved United to within three points of Manchester City and five of leaders Arsenal.

The win also saw Erik ten Hag’s side open up an eight point gap to Newcastle, who they play in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley next Sunday, and strengthened their grip on a top four spot.

04:19 PM

Here's Marcus Rashford

🗣️ "I don't feel like slowing down"



04:02 PM

Opta match stats

Manchester United have lost just three of their last 22 matches in the Premier League (W15 D4). Furthermore, they have won more points than any other side in the English top-flight since the first game of that run (49).

Leicester have lost for the first time across their last four Premier League matches (W2 D1). Only Southampton (15) have lost more matches than the Foxes in the top-flight this term (13).

Leicester City have conceded 10 goals in their last five Premier League games, one more than in their previous 11 matches beforehand. In fact, only Bournemouth (44) have conceded more goals than the Foxes in the Premier League this season (41).

Manchester United have won consecutive league matches against Leicester - after failing to win their previous four such meetings (D2 L2). The Red Devils have completed the league double over the Foxes for the first time since 2019-20.

Marcus Rashford scored his 24th goal of the season in all competitions, his most in a single campaign for Manchester United. 16 of those 24 goals have come in 17 games since the end of the 2022 World Cup.

Marcus Rashford has scored in each of his last seven Premier League home games; only two Manchester United players have scored in more consecutive appearances at Old Trafford in the competition – Wayne Rooney (8 between December 2009-March 2010) and Cristiano Ronaldo (10 between March-November 2008).

Marcus Rashford has scored 17 goals at Old Trafford across all competitions in 2022-23 - the most by a player in a single season for the club since Wayne Rooney in 2011-12 (19).

Substitute Jadon Sancho has scored four goals in 13 Premier League games this season, one more than he netted across 29 appearances last term (3). Manchester United have scored a league-high nine Premier League goals via substitutes this season (excl. own goals), while no side has conceded more goals to subs than Leicester City (8, also excl. own goals).

Manchester United midfielder Fred has been directly involved in five goals across his last seven matches in all competitions (two goals, three assists), as many as in his previous 36 appearances for the Red Devils beforehand.

03:54 PM

Full time: Man United 3 Leicester City 0

That's the lot. Leicester made an excellent start and you'd have got long odds about the hosts winning 3-0, but Marcus Rashford and David De Gea made the difference. De Gea made two excellent saves in the first half and then Rashford scored one in each half. By the hour mark, Leicester had fallen apart and sub Jadon Sancho twisted the knife to make it 3-0. He was an excellent change from Ten Hag at the interval. It could hardly have gone better for Man United, who were able to sub off key figures ahead of a busy period.

03:52 PM

90+ mins: Man United 3 Leicester City 0

Here's the new kid.

Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United blocks a shot by James Maddison - Sportimage

Shortly after, Maddison and Vardy link up, the former goes on a good run and hits a shot. Saved.

03:48 PM

87 mins: Man United 3 Leicester City 0

Weghorst goes close again, but still without a cigar.

03:44 PM

Sancho goal from earlier

Jadon Sancho of Manchester United scores their third goal - Sportimage

03:43 PM

80 mins: Man United 3 Leicester City 0

Huge moment in the life of Kobbie Mainoo. 17 years old! And making a Premier League dayboo. Marcel Sabitzer the man who gives way.

03:39 PM

77 mins: Man United 3 Leicester City 0

And "Rooney! Rooney!"

03:36 PM

76 mins: Man United 3 Leicester City 0

Jamie Vardy comes on and is greeted with a song about his wife.

03:32 PM

71 mins: Man United 3 Leicester City 0

And Weghorst again! Wan-Bissaka gets free down the right, he crosses, but Wout cannot apply the finish.

03:32 PM

70 mins: Man United 3 Leicester City 0

Fernandes curls in a freekick, Weghorst gets up well for the header. Wide.

Is this becoming a SCORING HOODOO yet?

03:30 PM

69 mins: Man United 3 Leicester City 0

Ten Hag is in dreamland, he can now makes some changes to save legs for the Carabao Cup final next weekend, as well as their European engagements.

Anthony Elanga and Aaron Wan-Bissaka come on for Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw

Meanwhile, Sancho has got clear and tried to curl it around the keeper. Cannot get it round him.

03:23 PM

GOAL! Manchester United 3 Leicester City 0 (Sancho 61)

That's a peach of a goal! Ihenacho loses the ball, bungling. Rashford brings it forward, plays it to Sancho, who exchanges a one-two with Fernandes in the left-wing position. Jadon gets the ball back and tucks it away.

Jadon Sancho of Manchester United celebrates - Manchester United via Getty Images

Leicester have not turned up for this second half and they have paid a heavy price. Here is James Ducker:

"United have started the first 15 minutes of the second half in completely different fashion to the opening 15 of the first period. Martinez headed against the bar from Shaw's free-kick and Rashford then tore through the Leicester defence but shot straight at Ward. But he would not have to wait much longer for his and United's second, surging on to Fred's pass and firing past Ward. It was initially ruled out for offside but a Var check confirmed it was on. United rampant now. Sancho added a third after another fine move. Martinez intercepts, Sabitzer to Rashford, who finds Sancho. He plays it out to Fernandes, who returns the ball in the area and the finish from Sancho is excellent."

03:19 PM

GOAL! Manchester United 2 Leicester City 0 (Rashford 56)

It's his second! The young king Marcus gets the ball down the left from Fred, controls, steams forward and slots it past the keeper, who might feel he could have done more. Rashford had plenty to do once he got the ball, and Leicester ought to have made that harder. He was too quick for Souttar and Ward provided limp resistance in goal. The offside flag goes up but Var says the goal is good.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford - Reuters

03:15 PM

54 mins: Man United 1 Leicester City 0

Good break from United albeit that they don't move it quite quick enough. In the end the ball is dinked into the box and Weghorst attempts a bicycle kick. That is very much not going to trouble the scorers. "Mmm, I wasn't confident for Weghorst there," says Gary Neville on Sky. It did indeed feel like a low probability attempt.

Here is James Ducker: "Sancho replaced Garnacho at half-time but it's interesting Ten Hag has kept Fernandes on the right and opted to play Sancho through the middle as a No. 10, with Weghorst moving upfront and Rashford to the left. Fernandes has been excellent from the right for United, real threat all afternoon. His best game for a while."

03:13 PM

53 mins: Man United 1 Leicester City 0

Madison freekick. Blocked, he gets another go, but slices that well wide.

03:12 PM

52 mins: Man United 1 Leicester City 0

Sabitzer with a late tackle on Maddison on the edge of the area.

03:11 PM

50 mins: Man United 1 Leicester City 0

Leicester are still in the changing rooms. They are so sloppy at the start of this half, giving the ball away hither and yon.

Now Rashford is allowed to wander in from the right and get a shot off. Straight at the keeper.

03:09 PM

48 mins: Man United 1 Leicester City 0

Mendy is booked for a foul on Rashford and complains bitterly. Shaw, I think, plays the freekick in a Martinez, arriving hot and heavy, fails to score with a free header, hitting the bar.

03:06 PM

46 mins: Man United 1 Leicester City 0

Alejandro Garnacho, who did naff all, gets the hook. Jadon Sancho comes on.

Rashford moves out to the left, Sancho is playing in the ten hole. Weghorst goes up front.

And Weghorst is nearly in here, United get down the right and cross it, but the big Dutcher is back on his heels. Dalot did Kristiansen and then crossed.

03:02 PM

James Ducker's half time take

"Doubt they’ll keep a clean sheet if they play in second half like they did for first 20/25 mins or so but if De Gea keeps a clean sheet he’ll equal Schmeichel's United record of 180 clean sheets in all comps."

02:50 PM

Half time: Man United 1 Leicester City 0

An enjoyable and interesting game. Leicester were all over United in the first 20 but De Gea kept the hosts in it. Then United scored on the break, and then should have made it two via Dalot. Dalot had a chance from point-blank but used his wrong foot. Thus:

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot with a bad miss - PA

Graeme Souness on the Sabitzer foul that could have broken Faes' leg: "If you are going to do someone, that is how you do it. You turn side on. I don't care what some referee who has never played football says. Ask any professional footballer: that is a red card."

02:49 PM

45+ mins: Man United 1 Leicester City 0

Shaw takes the freekick but curls it over the bar and that is the end of the first half.

02:48 PM

45 mins: Man United 1 Leicester City 0

Faes plays himself into trouble. Loses the ball to Rashford, manages to get it back but loses it again and Fernandes hurtles clear. Panicking, Faes chops him down and that's a yellow on the edge of the area.

02:43 PM

42 mins: Man United 1 Leicester City 0

Sabitzer with a high straight leg kick on Faes, he's lucky to only get a yellow and the Leicester man is lucky not to be seriously hurt. Think he was going for the ball fair and square but could have been horrible. Looked a straight red to me. A very Old Trafford bit of refereeing. Update: he never even got a yellow! Sorry, that's my bad. I just couldn't believe he hadn't got at least some sort of a card.

02:42 PM

40 mins: Man United 1 Leicester City 0

The tempo has dropped and United are dictating terms in the last few minutes.

02:38 PM

35 mins: Man United 1 Leicester City 0

How has he missed that? A sweeping move from United, out to Fernandes on the right. He plays the ball into Dalot, who has run on well, and he only has to tap the ball into an empty net. But he tries to use the wrong foot and somehow manages not to make it 2-0. A shocker!

James Ducker writes: "The best move of the game should have seen United 2-0 up. Ten Hag's sudden use of Weghorst as a No 10 with Rashford up top is interesting and the Dutchman was central to the move, picking up a pass from Fred from deep and slipping in Diogo Dalot surging through the middle, a classic case of dropping in and knitting the play. Dalot found Fernandes on the right and his return cross was a gem, taking out the Leicester defence. Dalot, advancing into the six yard box, just needed a decent connection but went with his right leg rather than his left and shanked it wide of a post. A glorious chance from a superb move goes begging."

02:36 PM

32 mins: Man United 1 Leicester City 0

Bruno Fernandes tries his luck from the edge of the area but hoofs it over the bar.

02:35 PM

31 mins: Man United 1 Leicester City 0

Tete with a long crossfield pass, Maddison back to Dewsbury-Hall, who shoots wide.

02:26 PM

GOAL! Manchester United 1 Leicester City 0 (Rashford 25)

That's a wonderful breakaway from United, against the run of play. It comes about when the Leicester defence fail to sing from the same hymn sheet. One centre half steps up, the other one does not. Souttar is playing Rashford onside. Marcus races down the inside right channel and drills it into the far corner. This man is on fire.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates - Manchester United via Getty Images

James Ducker: "And totally against the run of play United score with a devastating transition. Faes' pass is intercepted by Sabitzer and Fernandes releases Rashford with a lovely pass with outside of his right boot. No chance Rashford was going to miss in this form - drilling it hard and low past Ward - and in doing so becomes the first United player to score in seven consecutive Premier League home games since Wayne Rooney in 2010. Not sure there's a better player in the world on form at the moment."

Marcus Rashford scores - AFP

02:22 PM

20 mins: Man United 0 Leicester City 0

Iheanacho! United are getting ripped apart down their left, full back is getting pulled out of position and that is playing havoc with their defensive shape. Cross comes in from Castagne, Iheanacho with the header and it's another splendid save from the mighty David de Gea. "Gordon Banks stuff," says Gurreh Nev.

Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea - AP

Here's James Ducker: "De Gea keeping United in it at the moment with a second superb save. Iheanacho's header from Castagne was heading into the bottom corner until the United goalkeeper claws it away. United look very ragged. Leicester moving them around very well. One way traffic at the moment."

02:19 PM

18 mins: Man United 0 Leicester City 0

Woof that was really close! Leicester are causing a lot of problems, here they are down the right and the ball flashes across goal absent only just the faint touch. It was Tete who played the ball in a cross-shot.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of Leicester City challenges Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United - Getty

02:18 PM

15 mins: Man United 0 Leicester City 0

United need to get a rope around this Souttar. The big Aussie is giving them serious problems from the dead ball.

James Ducker: "Strong first 15 minutes from Leicester. They have opened up United's defence a few times and Ten Hag looks visibly angry on the touchline. Iheanacho and Maddison a threat. Best chance came when Fred gave away the ball to Barnes, who surged forward, exchanged a neat one-two with Iheanacho, and was denied only by a quite brilliant save from De Gea. No Varane, Casemiro and Eriksen through United's spine and it's showing at the moment."

02:17 PM

Both sides really committed

Leicester's Harvey Barnes is tackled by Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer - AP

02:12 PM

10 mins: Man United 0 Leicester City 0

Leicester having a good spell. Maddison now runs and unlocks the United defence, slips it to Iheanacho but his touch takes him wide. Gets a shot in, it deflects of Lindyhop for a corner and that's cleared by De Gea easily enough.

02:10 PM

9 mins: Man United 0 Leicester City 0

... and from the ensuing corner, Souttar gets up well but heads it over.

02:10 PM

8 mins: Man United 0 Leicester City 0

But here come Leicester! A superb bit of football as Iheanacho and Barnes tear through the centre of the United side, and it takes a seriously good save from De Gea to keep the scores level...

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes shoots - Reuters

02:07 PM

5 mins: Man United 0 Leicester City 0

Rashford is full of confidence, he cuts in from the right and tries a shot from an unlikely angle. Corner. Cleared.

02:05 PM

Protest banners

A general view as fans of Manchester United hold banners which read "We Want Our Club Back" and "Just Go! Glazers Out" - Getty Images

02:04 PM

3 mins: Man United 0 Leicester City 0

Castagne plays his defensive colleague Souttar into some trouble, and Rashford nearly pounces.

02:03 PM

2 mins: Man United 0 Leicester City 0

Corner dealt with. Now United switch it out to the right and Shaw tries his luck with a ball in. United have come out of the blocks fast.

02:02 PM

1 mins: Man United 0 Leicester City 0

United are on the front foot early on. They are making some inroads down the left and win a corner.

02:00 PM

Here's the excellent Mr James Ducker

from Old Trafford: "A big game for United and a big test. Leicester have found form with three successive wins in all competitions and are coming off the back of an impressive 4-1 win over Spurs. They've also had the week to prepare for the game whereas United were involved in that frantic battle with Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Thursday. Brendan Rodgers named an unchanged side from Spurs but there are five changes for United. Casemiro completes his three-match suspension and it will be interesting to see how United get on without him. Harry Maguire is ill. Varane is rested with Lindelof partnering Martinez in central defence."

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during the warm up - Molly Darlington/Reuters

02:00 PM

Tactics

Seems likely that the sides will mirror each other with a back four, a pair of sitters in midfield behind three attacking players and then a lone striker. Iheanacho, who will fulfil that role for Leicester, has scored in his last three Premier League outings. Weghorst, up front for Man U, has yet to find the net in the League.

01:58 PM

The players are out on the pitch

Overcast but fairly mild in Manchester.

01:52 PM

Kick off is just a few minutes away

Where's your money?

01:39 PM

Arrivals

Sancho and Fernandes arriving - Manchester United vs Leicester City live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - Getty/Matthew Peters

01:26 PM

Here is Brendan Rodgers

"Tough game but I am really looking forward to it, we are at the best level we have been for a while."

01:24 PM

And here are some home supporters

Manchester United fans ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City - Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

01:22 PM

Fans looking forward to their day

Fans show their support outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City - Michael Regan/Getty Images

01:10 PM

Ten Hag speaks to Sky Sports

"We don't look at Manchester City, let's talk about us. We have to perform. We have to be better than the previous game.

"Harry Maguire is injured. You have to keep everyone fresh and you also have to see what the opponent is doing tactically.

"Weghorst brings a lot to the team. Since he came the attacking line is more dynamic and the pressing is better.

"You have to be aggressive but you have to be controlled.

"For the players and staff, of course we are following the news because we are committed and it is our club. But we cannot allow ourselves to be distracted."

01:05 PM

The teams for Man United vs Leicester

Man United: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Sabitzer, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Weghorst. Subs: Malacia, Varane, Heaton, Sancho, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Elanga, McTominay, Mainoo.

Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Tete, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho. Subs: Tielemans, Vardy, Amartey, Daka, Ricardo Pereira, Ndidi, Praet, Iversen, Soumare.

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

01:04 PM

Feelings certainly running high at Old Trafford

This takeover seems certain to cause a lot of drama.

12:56 PM

Man United host Leicester

Good afternoon, and welcome to our live blog coverage of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City, which takes place at Old Trafford. Kick off is at 2pm UK time.

Here's an update on one of new favourites: Wout Weghorst. I love a massive striker. He seems to be settling in nicely at OT and needless to say, he is hoping that he can soon add goals to his all-round contribution.

The 30-year-old Dutchman joined United in January on a loan deal from Burnley until the end of the season, having spent the first half of the campaign in Turkey with Besiktas.

Weghorst has started all nine games since joining Erik ten Hag's side, and scored his first goal in the Carabao Cup win at Nottingham Forest last month.

"It's good and I'm happy. That's the thing that I wanted before I came here, to be part of it, to be important and the start overall is good," Weghorst told the club's media.

"There is room for improvement and things can go better but, as a beginning, the most important thing is that we are keeping on track like we are doing now by winning the games.

"Of course you want to have as much of a contribution in it by scoring goals and feeling important. There is a little bit of room for improvement still, but we keep going."

Weghorst hopes it will not be long before he can celebrate a goal at Old Trafford.

"Whether it's the first one or not, at the end as a striker you want to score goals," Weghorst said.

"That's the best feeling, the most amazing feeling and is what you are doing it for as a striker.

"I am waiting for the first one here at Old Trafford. Unfortunately it has taken a little bit too long already for myself, but I have to stay quiet and just work really hard and do my thing.

"Then hopefully that will come soon. I think that will be a special moment."