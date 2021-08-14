Manchester United vs Leeds: Premier League prediction, kickoff time, TV, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h results

Manchester United kick off their latest Premier League campaign by hosting fierce rivals Leeds at Old Trafford this afternoon.

United finished runners-up to champions Manchester City following a gruelling 2020/21 campaign, and have since signed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to add more star quality to try and bridge the gap to their noisy neighbours.

The pressure will be on Solskjaer and United to make a strong start and mount a serious title challenge - and up first are Leeds, who were one of the standout performers last season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds finished ninth as they offered fans and neutrals alike a thrilling, and at times chaotic, brand of high-tempo football.

United thrashed Leeds 6-2 in a brilliantly open Old Trafford clash last December, and if this 2021/22 season opener is half as good as that game was, we could be in for a treat on the first weekend of the new campaign.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Leeds is scheduled for a 12:30pm BST kick-off today - Saturday, August 14, 2021 - at Old Trafford.

(Getty Images)

Man Utd vs Leeds tickets

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders of both clubs. Click here for more information on the Man United website.

Where to watch Man Utd vs Leeds

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11:30am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

Man Utd vs Leeds team news

While United have signed Sancho, he only recently started training and is not up to full match fitness, but should play some part this afternoon.

Fellow new signing Varane, meanwhile, has yet to formally complete his transfer so has not been registered or begun training with the club just yet.

Edinson Cavani is completing a period of isolation after extra time off following the Copa America, while Marcus Rashford is out after shoulder surgery, so Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial could start in attack for the hosts.

Story continues

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Dean Henderson remains sidelined with fatigue after contracting Covid-19, while Alex Telles (ankle), Jesse Lingard (Covid-19), Phil Jones (knee) and Eric Bailly (Olympics) are also unavailable.

As for Leeds, Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton should be available, but Diego Llorente (knee) is likely out.

Predicted lineups

Man United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba, Martial

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, Bamford

Man Utd vs Leeds prediction

The first goal between the two sides last season saw eight goals scored, with United running out 6-2 winners - but that was followed up by a goalless draw at Elland Road, so predicting this one is something of a fools’ errand.

While United are not up to full strength yet, an impressive 4-0 pre-season rout of Everton last weekend saw Bruno Fernandes on form, and the Red Devils will fancy their chances of a win.

Man Utd 3-1 Leeds

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man Utd wins: 47

Draws: 36

Leeds wins: 25

(Getty Images)

Betting odds and tips

Man Utd to win: 8/13

Draw: 7/2

Leeds to win: 5/1

Over 4.5 goals: 4/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change). Click here to find out more.

Read More

Fantasy Premier League tips: FPL scout, transfers, captains, differential picks for new 2021/22 season

Premier League table for 2021/22 season: All 20 teams, opening day fixtures and kick-off times