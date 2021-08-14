Manchester United vs Leeds live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Manchester United host Leeds at Old Trafford today in what promises to be an exciting clash on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

The local rivals have been pitted against each other on gameweek 1 of the 2021/21 campaign, and it will be an open encounter if last season’s 6-2 thriller here was anything to go by.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has added Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane - the latter of whom is not available today with the deal still to be completely signed off - to his squad in a bid to mount a serious title challenge, and the pressure will be on after signing two top-class players.

As for Leeds, they thrilled their own fans and neutrals alike last term as they finished ninth in their first year back in the top flight, and now it will be up to Marcelo Bielsa’s side to step it up a gear to avoid second-season syndrome.

Where to watch Man Utd vs Leeds

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with kick-off at 12:30pm BST.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

Standard Sport will bring you dedicated coverage on our LIVE match blog.

Click here for our full match preview.

