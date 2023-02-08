Manchester United vs Leeds LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Manchester United vs Leeds – LIVE!

Manchester United play Leeds in the first of a Premier League double-header against their rivals this week. The first of which will see Erik ten Hag the managerless Yorkshire club to Old Trafford, a place the Dutchman is turning into something of a fortress during his impressive first season in charge.

Not since their opening day loss to Brighton have United lost in front of home support, giving relegation-threatened Leeds an almighty challenge. Perhaps, however, they can expect a bounce following the dismissal of manager Jesse Marsch as players look to impress while the club scramble for a replacement.

The fact ten Hag is facing a midfield crisis should also give the visitors hope. None of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro or Fred will be available tonight, meaning a likely debut for deadline day signing Marcel Sabitzer. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Man United vs Leeds latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT, Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: Not available in UK

Man United team news: Eriksen, Casemiro and McTominay out

Leeds team news: McKennie eying first start

Prediction: Man United to win 2-0

Manchester United FC - Leeds United FC

Ten Hag hits out at ‘inconsistent refereeing’ after Casemiro red card

18:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag admitted Casemiro deserved a red card in the win over Crystal Palace, though still criticised the officiating in Manchester United’s recent matches.

His side made it 13 wins in a row at Old Trafford across all competitions as they beat Palace 2-1, though it was a victory that turned out to be far more nervy than initially looked likely.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, the Englishman’s 11th since the World Cup, put United in complete control, but a straight red to Casemiro led to a tense final 20 minutes.

Read his comments in full here!

(AP)

Man United takeover latest: Qatari investors ‘set to bid' for club

18:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Story continues

Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The report described the investors as "a group of private, high-wealth individuals" from Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup.

United declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

New York-listed shares of Manchester United jumped nearly 13% in premarket trading.

Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS formally entered the bidding process to buy United last month after the club’s U.S. owners, the Glazer family, said in November they had begun looking at options including new investment or a potential sale.

Bloomberg News reported last month that Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), which owns Paris St Germain, was considering either a total takeover or a stake in Manchester United or their rivals Liverpool.

United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism as the team last won silverware back in 2017, lifting the Europa League and League Cup trophies.

In April, thousands protested outside Old Trafford, lighting flares and singing songs demanding the Glazers "get out of the club".

United’s net debt, another bone of contention among fans, had grown to 515 million pounds ($620.42 million) by September.

The team, managed by Erik ten Hag, are third in the league on 42 points after 21 games, three points behind Manchester City but eight adrift of leaders Arsenal, who have played a game less.

(Getty Images)

Next Leeds manager odds: Pochettino among early favourites

18:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mauricio Pochettino has been named the bookmakers’ second favourite for the vacant Leeds manager job after Jesse Marsch was sacked.

Out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain last year, the former Tottenham boss is still considered some way behind early frontrunner Carlos Corberan.

It is the ex-Leeds Under-23 manager who is leading the way despite only taking over at Championship club West Brom just over three months ago.

Another Elland Road old boy, Marcelo Bielsa, is sat third in the bookies’ estimates having recently turned down the Everton job.

It was under Bielsa whom Corberan became an integral part of the Leeds backroom staff, being promoted to first-team coach before a successful spell at Huddersfield.

Further down the odds list are Ange Postecoglou, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Rafa Benitez. Frank Lampard is among those considered outsiders in the hours after Marsch’s sacking.

Leeds find themselves outside of the relegation zone on goal difference alone following a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with back-to-back matches against Manchester United up next.

Next Leeds manager odds

Carlos Corberan 5/4

Mauricio Pochetttino 5/1

Marcelo Bielsa 6/1

Ange Postecoglou 15/2

Ralph Hasenhuttl 17/2

Rafa Benitez 10/1

Brendan Rodgers 14/1

Thomas Tuchel 16/1

Michael Carrick 20/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 20/1

Steven Gerrard 20/1

Frank Lampard 25/1

Roy Hodgson 33/1

Odds provided by Betfair (subject to change)

(PA)

Latest odds

18:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Betfair: Man United vs Leeds match odds

Man United: 8/17

Draw: 7/2

Leeds: 11/2

Betfair: Premier League winner

Arsenal: 8/13

Man City: 9/5

Man Utd: 11/1

Betfair: Top four finish

Man Utd: 1/7

Newcastle: 8/11

Tottenham: 17/10

Liverpool: 9/2

Brighton: 15/2

Rio Ferdinand backs Jadon Sancho to have big impact for Manchester United ahead of crucial run

18:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Rio Ferdinand believes Jadon Sancho can be “like a new signing” for Manchester United and give the squad a lift heading into a crucial few weeks of the season.

Sancho made his first appearance since October when he came off the bench a week ago against Nottingham Forest as United booked their place in the Carabao Cup final.

At the start of the year, Erik ten Hag said Sancho was not physically or mentally ready to be a part of the first-team squad, having spent the World Cup on an individual training camp in the Netherlands.

The updates have been more positive in recent weeks though and Sancho has now joined up again with his team-mates, making his return to competitive action.

United face Barcelona across two legs in the Europa League play-off round before a Wembley clash against Newcastle at the end of the month, and Ferdinand is confident Sancho will have a part to play.

“Jadon Sancho is back in the squad and if he can get back playing to his best it will be like a new signing for the club,” Ferdinand told William Hill.

“If you get someone like him, with the talent he has, playing to his best, he’s a threat for any team – his ability to cause defenders problems.

“In the short-term it also makes United a lot more competitive in general. The United bench over the last month hasn’t been at its most strongest so having Sancho back gives Erik ten Hag a new option to turn to in the coming weeks.

“He didn’t come on against Crystal Palace on Saturday, but the manager will be turning to him in the coming weeks so he’ll have the opportunities to build up some form.”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Napoli confirm Osimhen interest as Man United sent clear message

17:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has made the club’s position on Victor Osimhen clear, telling interested clubs that the striker “is not for sale”.

Osimhen continues to impress in Italy and leads the way in the Serie A scoring charts, with 16 goals in just 17 appearances for his side this season.

It’s helped fire Napoli to the top of the table, 13 points clear of Inter Milan in second, and well on course for a first Serie A title in 33 years. They will also be eying a deep run in Europe, with Eintracht Frankfurt their opponents in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Manchester United confirm stance on Casemiro red card ahead of Leeds clash

17:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed the club will not be appealing Casemiro’s red card.

The Brazilian was given his marching orders during Saturday’s win over Crystal Palace for putting his hands around Will Hughes’ neck during a melee between the two teams at Old Trafford.

While ten Hag criticised the decision to dismiss his player, the Dutchman confirmed United will not risk an appeal.

Were the FA to consider the appeal ‘frivolous’ they could extend the ban from three games to four.

Click here to read ten Hag’s comments in full!

(Getty Images)

Prediction: Man United to win 2-0

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Under caretaker charge, Leeds are unlikely to tighten up at the back enough to hold off a flying United side.

Man United to win, 2-0.

(PA)

Leeds team news: McKennie eying first start

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Leeds, Armas is unlikely to revolutionise the Leeds line-up on his temporary promotion into the dugout but Weston McKennie should make a first start for the club.

Rodrigo Moreno, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas are long-term injury absentees with Robin Koch suspended.

(Getty Images)

Man United team news: Eriksen, Casemiro and McTominay out

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ten Hag will have to call on his squad. Influential midfielder Casemiro starts a three-game ban in midweek after his red card against Crystal Palace, while all of Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial and Antony are out.

Diogo Dalot, however, is pushing for a start with Jadon Sancho also nearing a full return from his fitness issues and could start for the first time since October.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Manchester United vs Leeds

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the match will not be televised live on TV or online.

Live blog: You can still follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

(ES Composite)

Welcome

17:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Leeds tonight.

Kick-off from Old Trafford is at 8pm GMT.