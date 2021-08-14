Manchester United vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Fans make their way to the stadium ahead of the Premier League match (PA)

Manchester United host Leeds United in the Premier League’s early kick-off.

After finishing second to rivals Manchester City last season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no secret that his side are targeting the title this campaign, with his squad bolstered by the high-profile additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. Despite that, though, the manager must wrestle with several absentees for his side’s curtain-raiser. Varane has not yet been registered due to small details of his contract that remain to be finalised. Sancho is in the matchday squad but short of fitness, while Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Dean Henderson have all been ruled out. “We have to get a good start; we have expectations. This club is about trophies, football and my expectations are we keep developing our style and play good football,” Solskjaer said.

Meanwhile, Leeds come into the new campaign full of confidence after a terrific first season back in the top-flight. Marcelo Biela’s side finished ninth in the table and ended the season with four wins in succession, and have since added Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo to their squad. Nevertheless, Leeds were on the wrong end of a 6-2 drubbing when the sides last met at Old Trafford thanks to a blistering performance by Scott McTominay. Follow all the action live below:

Manchester United vs Leeds

Kick-off is at 12.30pm at Old Trafford

United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, James, Fernandes, Pogba, Greenwood

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Koch, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

12:08 , Emmet Gates

Benches:

Manchester Utd: Heaton; Dalot, Williams, Andreas, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Martial, Sancho.

Leeds: Klaesson; Firpo, Shackleton, Phillips, Forshaw, Roberts, Costa, Summerville, Greenwood.

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

12:01 , Emmet Gates

🎙️ "We did really well last season, this year we'll try to do even better" pic.twitter.com/i39nhmuE5U — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 14, 2021

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

Story continues

12:00 , Emmet Gates

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

11:55 , Emmet Gates

Head to head record:

The home side have a very good record against Leeds over the last three decades.

In all competitions, the Yorkshire side have only emerged victorious on five occasions. With the last coming in the FA Cup in January 2010.

Leeds’ last win in the Premier League in this fixture came in September 2002, thanks to a header from Harry Kewell.

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

11:43 , Emmet Gates

Man Utd team news now in:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Lindelof, Maguire; Fred, McTominay; Pogba, Fernandes, James; Greenwood.

11:41 , Emmet Gates

Leeds starting XI is in:

Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Struijk, Ayling; Koch, Klich; Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha; Bamford.

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

11:38 , Emmet Gates

After a 17 year absence, Leeds returned to the Premier League last season.

The two games between these two sides couldn’t have contrasted more.

The first game ended in a 6-2 win for Man United at Old Trafford.

The second ended in a goalless draw at Elland Road.

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

11:33 , Emmet Gates

Transfers;

Manchester United have strengthened significantly during this summer transfer window, with Jadon Sancho returning to England from Borussia Dortmund in a £75m move.

Rafael Varane has traded in Madrid for Manchester, as the French World Cup winner is closing in on a £35m move.

Leeds, meanwhile, have been somewhat quiet in comparison. Marcelo Bielsa and co. have brought in Junior Firpo from Barcelona for around £13m, in addition to winger Jack Harrison joining from Man City for £11m.

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

11:26 , Emmet Gates

Need something to read before kick off?

Here’s our Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney asking the question if the Premier League is as competitive as it sells itself to be.

New Premier League season marks a return to football as it is meant to be

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

11:21 , Emmet Gates

And here we are, the first Saturday of a brand new Premier League season!

It feels as if Euro 2020 only ended a few weeks ago, and now we are back into the full swing of club football once again.

And what an opening game on this Saturday. A War of the Roses clash at Old Trafford.

Team news will be in shortly.

Manchester United host Leeds

09:59 , Emmet Gates

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Manchester United host Leeds in today’s early Premier League kick-off.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are aiming to mount a serious title charge after finishing second to rivals Manchester City last season. The signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane have been a real statement of intent, however, the latter will not be available to make his debut due to minor details that are yet to be finalised in his contract.

United will also have to contend with the absences of Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Dean Henderson against a Leeds side who will be full of confidence after finishing last season in ninth place, closing out with four victories in succession.