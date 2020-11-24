Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United players (Reuters)

Manchester United are taking on Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

United are currently top of group H with six points, alongside RB Leipzig who also have two wins from their opening three games.

Istanbul were expected to be the whipping boys of the group but their surprise victory over United in Turkey has given them hope of staying in Europe, and they have three points.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says United need “at least 10 points” to qualify for the last 16, so with tougher tests to come this is a crucial fixture to win.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the game?

Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir is on Tuesday 24 November.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT.

Is the game on TV?

The match will be shown in the UK on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. BT Sport customers can stream the game online via the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app.

Team news

United remain without Phil Jones, Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard. Paul Pogba could return to the squad but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says a decision will be made on Tuesday morning. Dean Henderson could play in goal.

Predicted line-up

Solskjaer is likely to play a strong line-up but there will still be some players rested as he rotates his resources.

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Van de Beek; James, Fernandes, Martial; Cavani

Odds

Manchester United 1/4

Draw 11/2

Istanbul Basaksehir 12/1

â€¨Prediction

Mancheser United will make amends for their shocking defeat in Turkey. United 2-0 Istanbul.