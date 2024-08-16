Manchester United vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Manchester United vs Fulham – LIVE!

Man Utd host Fulham tonight as the new Premier League season gets underway at Old Trafford. All eyes will be on Erik ten Hag’s side, who endured a difficult season last time out but ultimately ended it on a high by winning the FA Cup. The Dutchman has since been handed a new contract and a significant backing in the transfer market, so the pressure to improve is on.

Still, Marco Silva’s side are not to be overlooked. They won at the Theatre of Dreams last season and are continuing to build on a period of stability in the top-flight. One of the better coached teams in the League, they will have little to fear tonight.

Such is the constant debate about Ten Hag's future, however, anything less than three points at home would be seen as a major disappointment.

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST; Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Man Utd team news: Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui could make debuts

Fulham team news: Emile Smith Rowe to make debut

Prediction: Red Devils to win

Man Utd vs Fulham: Head to head (h2h) history and results

Fulham’s win in February ended a 15-year wait to beat Manchester United.

Man Utd wins: 56

Fulham wins: 15

Draws: 20

Man Utd vs Fulham: Premier League prediction

This first game of the season is a bit of a free hit for Fulham but United looked improved in the Community Shield, so a narrow win is on the cards for the hosts.

Man Utd to win, 2-1.

Fulham team news vs Man Utd today

Fulham have no injury concerns ahead of tonight’s Premier League curtain-raiser against Manchester United, with Emile Smith Rowe set to make his debut.

The Cottagers finished 10th in the top-flight last term and will be buoyed by the memory of beating United 2-1 at Old Trafford in February.

Smith Rowe is likely to be handed his competitive debut by Fulham boss Marco Silva after impressing in pre-season following a £34million move from Arsenal.

Fellow new signings Jorge Cuenca, the centre-back from Villarreal, and Ryan Sessegnon, who rejoined the club as a free agent following his release by Tottenham, are also in contention to feature against United.

However, Antonee Robinson is likely to start ahead of Sessegnon at left-back, and Silva could select Issa Diop and Calvin Bassey as his centre-back pairing to face Erik ten Hag’s FA Cup holders.

Rodrigo Muniz is expected to get the nod up front, despite the presence of Raul Jimenez and academy graduate Jay Stansfield, the latter of whom scored freely in pre-season and could stay with the club this term rather than going out on loan again.

Man Utd team vs Fulham today

Manchester United look set to hand Matthijs de Ligt his debut in tonight’s Premier League opener against Fulham.

Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to start the new campaign in more positive fashion after last weekend’s Community Shield defeat by Manchester City on penalties at Wembley.

De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are both available for the top-flight curtain-raiser at Old Trafford after their respective arrivals from Bayern Munich and Ten Hag has confirmed they will be in the squad as he mulls over naming them in the starting lineup.

With Luke Shaw now out until next month’s international break with a calf injury, Tyrell Malacia still unavailable and Aaron Wan-Bissaka joining West Ham, Man Utd are short of options at full-back.

If Mazraoui is not brought in to either play on the left or Diogo Dalot moved over from the right flank, Lisandro Martinez is likely to fill in at left-back once again.

“We were looking and we can sort problems over the left side,” Ten Hag said on Thursday. “For instance Licha Martinez and Diogo Dalot are capable of playing there.

“Mazraoui is an additional one who can fill the position as long as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia aren't in the team. They are different and I think it's quite difficult to put him under pressure, especially in English football, that can be very beneficial.”

There could be a reshuffle in attack, with Alejandro Garnacho impressing off the bench in the Community Shield and potentially doing enough to come into the side.

Should he do so, Marcus Rashford could move up front, with Garnacho on the left wing and Amad Diallo on the opposite flank. Mason Mount would likely be the man to drop out, with Bruno Fernandes moving back into the No10 role.

Joshua Zirkzee was an unused substitute at Wembley, but could feature here as he also hopes to earn a debut.

Rasmus Hojlund is out with a hamstring injury, while Leny Yoro faces a lengthy wait for his first competitive appearance for United after undergoing foot surgery. The summer signing is not expected to return until October.

“Issues are there but it's not about the players who are not available,” Ten Hag stated. “It's about the players who are available. We have a good group, we can make a strong selection, we can put out a strong team and we will do.”

Man Utd vs Fulham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

17:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport's live blog, with our reporter Dom Smith at Old Trafford.

Welcome

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s clash with Fulham in the first game of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Kick-off from Old Trafford is at 8pm BST.