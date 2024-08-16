Manchester United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups with Matthijs de Ligt set for debut

United lost the Community Shield on penalties to Man City last week (Getty Images)

Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford in the opening game of the 2024/25 Premier League season, with plenty of questions still hanging over Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is looking to justify the board’s decision to keep him on as manager, though a loss in the Community Shield to Manchester City was not a good first step in trying to do so.

The Red Devils have signed Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui since that loss, but questions remain over transfer targets and whether this window has been good enough to fix some of the glaring problems at the club. And Fulham have had a similarly mixed preseason, losing talismanic midfielder Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich but signing Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe for a club record fee.

The Cottagers should certainly have enough talent to stay in the top flight, but can Marco Silva improve on last season’s 13th-placed finish? Follow all the action from Old Trafford with our live blog below:

Man Utd vs Fulham LIVE

Man Utd host Fulham in the opening game of the Premier League season, with kick-off at 8pm BST | Live on Sky

United look to bounce back from last week’s Community Shield defeat

Fulham look to improve on last season’s 13th-placed finish, having signed Emile Smith Rowe but lost Joao Palhinha

