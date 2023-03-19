Manchester United vs Fulham LIVE: FA Cup result after Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian sent off

Follow live updates as Manchester United host Fulham for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals. Erik ten Hag’s side are continuing their push for a cup treble as they look to advance to Wembley for the second time this season. The games are coming thick and fast for United, having already lifted the Carabao Cup and securing their progress to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Marco Silva’s side will therefore look to pull off an upset as Fulham hope to reach their first FA Cup semi-final since 2022. Fulham come into the game off the back of bruising losses to Arsenal and Brentford, but beat Leeds in the fifth round to set up a tie against United.

The winner will play Brighton in the semi-finals, with Manchester City facing Sheffield United on the other half of the draw. Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Fulham, following the FA Cup draw, in our blog below

Manchester United vs Fulham LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

Manchester United through to FA Cup semi-finals and set up Brighton meeting

77’ GOAL! United turn it around with Fernandes penalty and Sabitzer strike (MUN 2-1 FUL)

72’ RED CARDS! Willian, Mitrovic and Silva sent off as Fulham implode (MUN 0-1 FUL)

50' GOAL! Mitrovic gives Fulham deserved lead at Old Trafford (MUN 0-1 FUL)

18:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Fulham’s collapse will dominate the post-match discussion here, rather than Manchester United’s win. Marco Silva’s side were the better team but they lost their heads completely.

You would imagine Mitrovic might face further punishment after his reaction to the referee.

FULL TIME! Manchester United 3-1 Fulham

18:32 , Jamie Braidwood

A stunning five minutes of madness there, as Manchester United came from behind to defeat nine-man Fulham and set up a FA Cup semi-final with Brighton at Wembley.

GOAL! Manchester United 3-1 Fulham (Fernandes 90+5’)

18:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Fernandes wraps up a crazy comeback! Fulham were caught short at the back as United came forward, and Fernandes thumps his finish into the net.

Manchester United 2-1 Fulham

18:25 , Jamie Braidwood

90+4 mins: United are currenly heading for a very busy April, with their involvement in the FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League. Lots to play for, which is the complete opposite to this time last season.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha wins man of the match, which kind of shows how well Fulham were doing before the five minutes of madness.

Manchester United 2-1 Fulham

18:22 , Jamie Braidwood

90 mins: There will be seven minutes added on. Fulham haven’t really been able to offer anything since going down to nine.

Manchester United 2-1 Fulham

18:20 , Jamie Braidwood

89 mins: According to Opta, there were just 265 seconds between Willian’s red card and Sabitzer’s goal, as Fulham completely fell apart.

Manchester United 2-1 Fulham

18:18 , Jamie Braidwood

88 mins: Antony threatens with a dribble into the box, in which he danced past Leno before being tackled on the line. The Brazilian then thunders a shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Manchester United 2-1 Fulham

18:17 , Jamie Braidwood

86 mins: If United get through the final moments here then they will face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. United have lost their last two matches against Brighton, a 4-0 defeat on the south coast last season and an opening defeat at Old Trafford right at the start of the season.

Manchester United 2-1 Fulham

18:14 , Jamie Braidwood

84 mins: Here’s Sabitzer’s goal, which stood following a VAR check for a potential Shaw offside. Marco Silva is meanwhile prowling the tunnel.

Manchester United 2-1 Fulham

18:13 , Jamie Braidwood

82 mins: And after all that, it feels like the game has been killed. There’s surely no way back for Fulham now.

Rashford has been taken off by Ten Hag, with United now comfortable.

Manchester United 2-1 Fulham

18:12 , Jamie Braidwood

82 mins: Wild, so wild. Fulham were leading, and playing well until this.

Manchester United 2-1 Fulham

18:10 , Jamie Braidwood

This is remarkable, so in the space of five minutes we have seen:

- Willian sent off and United awarded a penalty for a handball on the line

- Mitrovic sent off for pushing the referee in protest of the VAR decision

- Marco Silva sent off for protesting the decision

- Fernandes equalising from the penalty spot

- Sabitzer firing United into the lead in a stunning turnaround

GOAL! Manchester United 2-1 Fulham (Sabitzer 77’)

18:07 , Jamie Braidwood

CRAZY! What a turnaround!

GOAL! Manchester United 1-1 Fulham (Fernandes 75’)

18:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United 0-1 Fulham - THREE RED CARDS!

18:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Fulham manager Marco Silva has been sent off too! Remarkable!

Manchester United 0-1 Fulham - ANOTHER RED CARD!

18:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Chaos! Fulham are down to nine! Mitrovic has been sent off too!

Manchester United 0-1 Fulham - RED CARD AND PENALTY!

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United 0-1 Fulham

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

70 mins: OFF THE LINE! United break at speed after clearing a Fulham corner. Willian slips on the halfway line, and Antony slips in Sancho. He goes round Leno and cuts inside, before his shot is blocked by Willian. It looks like it has come off his arm though, this will be checked by VAR!

Manchester United 0-1 Fulham

17:59 , Jamie Braidwood

68 mins: Sabitzer rolls a ball forward through to Rashford, but Leno is sharp to get out and smother it.

Manchester United 0-1 Fulham

17:58 , Jamie Braidwood

67 mins: Now United have a free kick on the right wing. Fernandes pulls it short to the edge of the box, where Sancho shoots first time. It’s blocked and goes behind for a goal kick, but it was going wide anyway.

Manchester United 0-1 Fulham

17:56 , Jamie Braidwood

65 mins: What a save from De Gea! United concede a cheap free kick and Pereira’s picks out Mitrovic again. His header is looping towards the top corner but De Gea scrambles across to claw it out. It keeps United in this.

Manchester United 0-1 Fulham

17:54 , Jamie Braidwood

63 mins: Willian, in particular, has been superb. He breaks forward and slips a pass wide to Tete. The right back immeditely looks for Mitrovic, who shoves Fernandes out of the way but can’t trouble De Gea with his header.

Manchester United 0-1 Fulham

17:53 , Jamie Braidwood

62 mins: Antony has been on for all of five minutes but has twice nibbled Robinson’s legs from behind. Fulham are doing well to manage this game.

Manchester United 0-1 Fulham

17:51 , Jamie Braidwood

60 mins: United win a corner on the left but Fernandes’ delivery is headed away at the front post. On his next effort, Leno comes out to claim it.

Manchester United 0-1 Fulham

17:48 , Jamie Braidwood

57 mins: Pereira wastes a free-kick chance from the right as his cross sails over. Now, Antony comes on for McTominay, so Fernandes will drop into a deeper role.

Manchester United 0-1 Fulham

17:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United 0-1 Fulham

17:46 , Jamie Braidwood

55 mins: There’s some frustration among the crowd as United struggle to move the ball through midfield, with Maguire standing on the ball looking for options. Antony is set to come on for Ten Hag’s side.

GOAL! Manchester United 0-1 Fulham (Mitrovic 50’)

17:40 , Jamie Braidwood

It had been coming! Mitrovic at the back post for Fulham! The striker ends a run of nine games without a goal with a huge one at Old Trafford. From the corner, Diop got a flick at the front post and Mitrovic bundles in at the back. United were appealing after Rashford looked to have been blocked in the box, but the goal stands.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

17:39 , Jamie Braidwood

48 mins: Another save! This time Willian does hit it! The corner goes all the way through to the Brazilian, who cuts inside and unleashes a great effort. This time De Gea tips it around the post.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

17:38 , Jamie Braidwood

47 mins: Save! Sloppy play from United on the edge of their own box leads to a chance for Willian on his left foot. He instead sets up Robinson, who opens his body to force De Gea into an excellent stop. The goalkeeper tips the shot over the bar.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

17:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway at Old Trafford! Wembley, and Brighton, awaits the winner. Who can take the chance?

HALF TIME! Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

17:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Evan Ferguson scored a brace as Brighton ended Grimsby’s fairy-tale FA Cup run at the quarter-final stage with a decisive 5-0 victory over League Two’s 15th-placed side to set up a last-four tie with Fulham or Manchester United.

Deniz Undav scored inside six minutes and 18-year-old Ferguson had standout afternoon, hitting two before Solly March nodded in the fourth and Kaoru Mitoma sealed the Mariners’ fate at the Amex Stadium.

Town were just the fifth tier-four team in competition history to reach this stage and were hoping to accomplish what none had done before by beating their commanding Premier League opponents.

The Seagulls’ upcoming trip to the semi-finals will be just their third and leaves them in contention to reach their first trophy contest since 1983.

Evan Ferguson bags brace as Brighton end Grimsby’s fairy-tale FA Cup run

HALF TIME! Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

17:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United reached the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals after seeing off the plucky challenge of Championship side Lewes 3-1 at the Dripping Pan.

Lewes were the lowest ranked side left in the competition at the quarter-final stage and they went behind when Rhian Cleverly’s own goal put the Women’s Super League title challengers in front just eight minutes in before Vilde Boe Risa doubled the lead after the break.

The hosts got back into the game soon after when an error from Mary Earps saw the ball fall to Emily Kraft on the edge of the box, with the forward lobbing the ball over the United goalkeeper’s head.

But substitute Nikita Parris ensured the visitors reached the next round with a tidy finish from a tight angle in the 89th minute.

HALF TIME! Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

17:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

17:18 , Jamie Braidwood

45+2 mins: Chance! Just before the break, Martinez plays a brilliant ball through to Weghorst, who lays it off to McTominay. The Scotland international takes a touch to shift it to his right, but his shot is blocked.

And that will be it this half.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

17:17 , Jamie Braidwood

45+1 mins: Tete tries his luck from distance but it doesn’t threaten De Gea. Ten Hag has some problems to figure out at the break, namely how to figure out his midfield partnership.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

17:15 , Jamie Braidwood

44 mins: There will be two minutes added on before half time. Can Fulham get the goal their overall play in this half has probably deserved?

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

17:12 , Jamie Braidwood

41 mins: Better from United. Sancho has Sabitzer on the outside and the Austrian fires a ball across the box. Rashford wasn’t quite set for it, though.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

17:10 , Jamie Braidwood

39 mins: Willian cuts out Fernandes and then looks for Mitrovic in the channel. Martinez gets across well with the sliding challenge.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

17:07 , Jamie Braidwood

36 mins: Fernandes almost picks out Shaw with an excellent switch to the back post. Tete is alert to clear the danger out behind.

Fernandes looks for Shaw again after the corner, but Leno gets out to collect.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

17:04 , Jamie Braidwood

31 mins: A better move from United, who work the ball through the lines to Weghorst, before Sabitzer slips Rashford through. The forward’s touch is a little heavy and it gives Leno the chance to come out and close the angle.

Reed is still out despite the earlier scare.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

17:02 , Jamie Braidwood

29 mins: Robinson delivers another excellent cross into the box and finds Mitrovic, but he can’t keep his header down.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

16:58 , Jamie Braidwood

26 mins: There’s a concern for Fulham as Reed stays down, holding the back of his legs. He’s been excellent so far and United are struggling to win the midfield battle without Casemiro.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

16:57 , Jamie Braidwood

25 mins: Reed makes an excellent spin and forward run and looks for Mitrovic with a reverse ball into the box. It runs away from Mitrovic, who then throws himself to the ground after running across Martinez.

No booking, despite the clear dive.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

16:54 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: Dangerous from Rashford! He teases an excellent ball towards the back post, but Weghorst is on his heels and can’t reach it.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

16:52 , Jamie Braidwood

20 mins: Maguire is the next to be booked after hauling down Mitrovic. United’s captain will now miss the semi-final, if they make it there. Fulham rather make a mess of their free kick, but Silva’s side are still on top as we enter the second quarter of the game.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

16:48 , Jamie Braidwood

18 mins: Pereira goes into the book for stopping a United counter attack with a tug on Sancho.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

16:46 , Jamie Braidwood

16 mins: Close! Fulham threaten again! They couldn’t have asked for clearer opportunities inside the first 15 minutes. This time the defender Tim Ream whips a brilliant ball across the face. It was begging for a touch, but there was no one there.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

16:45 , Jamie Braidwood

14 mins: That’s a bigger chance! Harrison Reed beats Lisandro Martinez to the ball and has Pereira in space at the front box, but the Fulham midfielder can’t pick him out! That would have been a certain goal but Reed is closed down and United get away with it.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

16:44 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: Chance! United turn defence into attack as they launch a counter through Rashford. He slips in Weghorst, who cuts inside onto his left foot and isn’t able to catch the shot. It’s comfortably saved by Leno.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

16:42 , Jamie Braidwood

10 mins: Fernandes takes a bump and stays down holding his right hip area. The midfielder takes some treatment but is able to carry on.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

16:39 , Jamie Braidwood

7 mins: Another nice Fulham move. Pereira drives forward and slips in Mitrovic, who lays it off to Willian. The forward was coming under pressure and skews the shot wide.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

16:37 , Jamie Braidwood

5 mins: Fulham maintain their fast start. Marco Silva’s side have barely allowed United out of their own half inside the opening five minutes.

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

16:35 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: Fulham make a bright start at Old Trafford! David de Gea is forced into a stop as Diop meets De Cordova-Reid’s cross. The goalkeeper tips the header over the crossbar and Fulham keep the pressure on from the corner.

KICK-OFF! Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

16:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United vs Fulham

16:30 , Jamie Braidwood

The teams are out at Old Trafford. Kick-off in the last quarter-final of the weekend is next, with Brighton waiting at Wembley.

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

16:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Brighton vs Manchester United or Fulham

Manchester City vs Sheffield United

A tough draw for Sheffield United, who could be without Tommy Doyle and James McAtee for the semi-final.

The Manchester clubs avoid each other.

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

16:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Short and sweet.

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

16:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City vs Sheffield United

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

16:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Brighton vs Manchester United or Fulham

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

16:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! Kelly Somers will conduct the FA Cup draw with the help of Leon Osman.

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

16:15 , Jamie Braidwood

When will FA Cup semi-finals take place?

The ties will be played at Wembley on the weekend of 22 and 23 April.

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

16:10 , Jamie Braidwood

How can I watch the FA Cup draw?

It will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer, following Brighton vs Grimsby.

What are the draw numbers?

1 Manchester City

2 Manchester United or Fulham

3 Brighton & Hove Albion

4 Sheffield United

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

16:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Full time! Brighton are through to the semi-finals with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Grimsby, whose run comes to an end.

The semi-final draw will take place next.

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

16:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom: “For us to be in April and be in with a chance of automatic promotion and be in the semi-final of the FA Cup is an unbelievable achievement, it is fantastic and it is a big pat on the back for everyone at the club.

“I’m really focused and intent on us achieving something and not just getting credit, but getting an outcome. It’s been a fantastic season so far and I am focused on capping it off, it could end up being an unbelievable one.

“It could be an unbelievable story, but it’s just a story everyone should enjoy, people should enjoy the position we are in the league and in the FA Cup semi-final. And we will take it game by game now. It’s going to be tight and intense.”

Manchester United vs Fulham

16:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag has revealed he has met Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the billionaire bids to buy Manchester United.

Ratcliffe, a lifelong United fan whose chemical company Ineos are among the potential purchasers, was at their Carrington training complex on Friday as talks continue to buy out the Glazer family’s 69 percent share in the club.

“I just met him and shook hands but I am focused on the game,” said Ten Hag, whose side face Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals today. “Others in the club are dealing with potential investors.”

The Ineos delegation also included co-owners Andy Currie and John Reece, plus sport chiefs Rob Nevin and Jean Claude Blanc as well as director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford.

Representatives of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani, the Qatari billionaire, visited United on Thursday but Ten Hag was in Spain then, overseeing victory over Real Betis in the Europa League.

Man United boss Ten Hag keeps focus on priorities amid takeover talk

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

15:56 , Jamie Braidwood

GOAL! It’s four for Brighton! Solly March gets another!

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

15:45 , Jamie Braidwood

GOAL! That is stunning from Brighton’s Evan Ferguson. The 18-year-old scores his second of the afternoon with a thumping finish.

Manchester United vs Fulham

15:43 , Jamie Braidwood

There is no Raphael Varane in the Manchester United squad today. The defender has been ruled out because of injury but is expected to be back in time to face Newcastle after the international break. Harry Maguire starts alongside Lisandro Martinez, while Antony makes the bench.

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

15:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom hopes to avoid Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals so loanee Tommy Doyle can emulate his boyhood dream.

Doyle has the chance to follow in the footsteps of his grandfathers by playing at Wembley after firing the Blades into the FA Cup semi-finals with a stunning injury-time winner against Blackburn.

The midfielder, who is on loan from City, has watched video footage of his paternal grandfather Mike Doyle and maternal grandfather Glyn Pardoe playing at the national stadium for his parent club in the late 1960s and 1970s and he could now do so himself after his 25-yard thunderbolt earned a dramatic 3-2 quarter-final win at Bramall Lane.

That dream could be complicated if the Blades are paired with Pep Guardiola’s side, who may not give permission for Doyle and fellow loanee James McAtee to play against them.

Heckingbottom said: “My wish is we don’t draw City, we don’t complicate things with the loans, that is just what I wish, but we will wait and see.

“It would have to be discussed, it just complicates things, if we avoid them they are our players and if we drew them, they are their players.”

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

15:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Sabitzer, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Andreas, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic, Willian

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

15:26 , Jamie Braidwood

GOAL! Brighton have doubled their lead against Grimsby and are heading into the semi-finals. A lovely touch and finish from Evan Ferguson means there is a long way back for the fourth-tier side.

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

15:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United will be without Casemiro today as the midfielder begins his four-game domestic suspension following his second red card of the season. Alejandro Garnacho is out with an ankle injury, while Antony and Anthony Martial are doubts after they didn’t travel to Spain in midweek. Team news will be out in around 15 minutes.

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

15:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United will welcome Fulham to Old Trafford hoping to continue their quest for a makeshift treble. United beat Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday and will face their cross-town rivals Sevilla in the quarter-finals. Having won the Carabao Cup in February, Erik ten Hag’s men will want to stay in the hunt in the FA Cup, with the club still looking to win a three-cup treble this season.

Fulham come into the game off the back of bruising losses to Arsenal and Brentford, but beat Leeds United in the fifth round to set up a tie against United.The Cottagers have a dire FA Cup record having never won the competition. They were runners-up on one occasion in the 1974/75 season. Fulham fans will be hoping for a change in their domestic cup fortunes, but history tells us that that is unlikely.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Manchester United vs Fulham live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

14:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Sheffield United’s match-winner Tommy Doyle, speaking to ITV: “It feels amazing. We worked really hard. We made it difficult for ourselves at times but to be going to Wembley is a special feeling.”

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

14:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Tommy Doyle took matters into his own hands to ensure he will emulate his grandfathers by playing at Wembley after firing Sheffield United into the FA Cup semi-finals with a stunning injury-time winner against Blackburn Rovers.

The Manchester City loanee has watched video footage of his paternal grandfather Mike Doyle and maternal grandfather Glyn Pardoe playing at the national stadium for City in the late 1960s and 1970s and he will now join them after his 25-yard thunderbolt earned a dramatic 3-2 quarter-final win at Bramall Lane.

His strike completed a late turnaround as United were heading out, trailing to goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Szmodics, which came either side of Sam Gallagher’s own goal, until the final 10 minutes.

Oli McBurnie got the Blades level in the 81st minute before Doyle’s heroics booked a first FA Cup semi-final spot for the Blades since 2014 in a thrilling tie.

It was harsh on Blackburn, who have still yet to play at the new Wembley, but they will now focus all their attention on their Championship promotion push.

Last-gasp Tommy Doyle stunner sends Sheffield United into FA Cup semi-finals

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

14:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola joked Erling Haaland’s goalscoring record would make things harder for the player in the future as expectations were now so high for him.

“This guy will have a problem in the future, every game he will be expected to score three or four goals and this is not going to happen,” said Guardiola.

“He doesn’t care because he is so positive, so optimistic, never complains. Julian, again, what a partnership. When they play together they score goals.

“The target numbers (for Haaland), I don’t know but if we play good, Erling will score goals. It is incredible he scores goals only playing one hour. So effective, an incredible threat. His joy of life.”

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

14:31 , Jamie Braidwood

GOAL! It takes Brighton just six minutes to take the lead against Grimsby. Deniz Undav pounces to punish a spill from the Grimsby goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

14:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has no doubts Erling Haaland will become one of the greats of the game after witnessing the Manchester City striker’s power first-hand in a 6-0 FA Cup defeat at the Etihad.

“I have played against the greats of this time, (Lionel) Messi, Ronaldinho, (Zinedine) Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo,” said the former City defender and captain. “In the end they are part of a very special elite because I think even the very best find it very difficult to stop those guys, no matter what you say, because they will find a way and someone like Erling will keep finding a way.

“The biggest thing for me is his game can still improve and that is maybe the difference with the other superstars in general, to me he looks like a superstar who is willing to improve and that is exciting to see.

“I think the goalscoring record in general puts you in a certain bracket, a certain category. I don’t need to say more than showing you his record of goals.

“That is the hardest part of the game but I see the mindset to improve. His game has improved from when he arrived six months ago and if he continues to do that he is going to have to (be considered a great) as this is not something you experience a lot.”

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

14:16 , Jamie Braidwood

The third quarter-final of the weekend is about to kick off on the south coast: can Grimsby make FA Cup history at Brighton?

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

14:12 , Jamie Braidwood

What are the draw numbers?

1 Manchester City

2 Manchester United or Fulham

3 Brighton & Hove Albion or Grimsby Town

4 Sheffield United

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

14:11 , Jamie Braidwood

The draw for the semi-finals will take place following Brighton’s clash with Grimsby on Sunday 19 March, at around 4pm.

How can I watch the FA Cup draw?

It will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer, following Brighton vs Grimsby.

FA Cup semi-final draw: Latest updates

14:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow live updates from the FA Cup draw as the semi-final line-up is revealed. The draw will take place following Brighton’s clash with Grimsby, with the fourth-tier side hoping to extend their stunning FA Cup run and reach the semi-finals. Both Manchester United and Fulham will know their semi-final fate ahead of the final clash of the weekend at Old Trafford, which kicks off later this afternoon.

Manchester City were the first team to progress to Wembley after Pep Guardiola’s side destroyed Championship leaders Burnley 6-0 in the opening quarter-final, courtesy of another hat-trick from Erling Haaland. The Premier League champions were joined by Sheffield United, who prevailed against Blackburn in an all-Championship tie.