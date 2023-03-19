Manchester United 3-1 Fulham LIVE! Fernandes goal, red cards - FA Cup match stream, latest score updates today

Manchester United vs Fulham LIVE!

Man United’s tilt at a domestic cup double continues this afternoon as they welcome their Premier League rivals to Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Erik ten Hag has already claimed the Carabao Cup in his debut season in charge, and his team are among the favourites to add the FA Cup to the campaign haul. They are also favourites to win the Europa League.

Fulham have enjoyed a fine season back in England’s top flight as they push for a top-eight finish, though recent defeats to Brentford and Arsenal have halted their progress in recent weeks. A big win today at Old Trafford would see them reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2002, and they may fancy their chances of an upset.

The all-Premier League cup affair kicks off at 4.30pm. Follow the game with our dedicated blog below, featuring expert insight from Dom Smith!

Man Utd vs Fulham latest news

GOAL! Sabitzer puts United ahead!

GOAL! Fernandes scores the penalty

RED CARDS! Silva, Mitrovic and Willian sent off!

SAVE! Stunning De Gea save denies Mitrovic

GOAL! Mitrovic breaks the deadlock!

Manchester United FC 3 - 1 Fulham FC

18:43 , Alex Young

“Marcel Sabitzer — 7

“A quiet start but his influence grew. Has always had an eye for goal and tested Leno multiple times before scoring with an audacious flicked back heel.”

Read Dom Smith’s player ratings here.

18:33 , Alex Young

Manchester United will face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals after coming from a goal down to beat nine-man Fulham 3-1 at Old Trafford.

The visitors started much the stronger side and were ahead in the second half through Aleksandar Mitrovic. But Willian then handled on the line, was duly sent off, and Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva were also dismissed from subsequent remonstrations.

Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot and then Marcel Sabitzer flicked in to seal United’s fate and send poorly disciplined Fulham home in a bizarre quarter-final tie. Fernandes sealed the points with a wonderful stoppage-time strike.

Read our match report here.

Full-time!

18:27 , Alex Young

98min: That’s that! Manchester United are into the FA Cup semi-finals.

GOAL!

18:25 , Alex Young

96min: Fernandes seals it in injury time!

Blistering strike from the edge of the area.

18:24 , Alex Young

95min: United going through the motions here, winding down the clock.

18:20 , Alex Young

91min: Seven minutes added on.

18:19 , Alex Young

89min: Cairney, Solomon, James and Cedric are coming on to salvage a point.

18:16 , Alex Young

85min: Fulham preparing four substitutes.

18:12 , Alex Young

82min: Time to give Rashford a breather, then. Fred is on for the final seven minutes.

18:10 , Alex Young

80min: You wonder what Fulham can do now - if anything? United currently calmly passing the ball around midfield under little pressure.

18:09 , Alex Young

I can’t believe what we’ve witnessed.

What a capitulation from Fulham. Historic.

GOAL!

18:06 , Alex Young

76min: Sabitzer scores just a minute later!

This is the most remarkable five minutes of a football game I've seen in years.

GOAL!

18:05 , Alex Young

75min: Fernandes makes no mistake.

It's all square, but now Fulham are down to nine men.

THREE RED CARDS FOR FULHAM

18:03 , Alex Young

72min: THIS IS INCREDIBLE!

Marco Silva, Aleksandr Mitrovic and Willian have all been sent off!

They have thrown it away!

18:01 , Alex Young

71min: PENALTY TO MANCHESTER UNITED!

Sancho looks certain to score with the goal gaping, but Willian blocks the shot on the line...

VAR checks for handball - and gives the spot kick!

17:58 , Alex Young

69min: Almost an inch-perfect round-the-corner pass from Sabitzer to feed Rashford into the area, but again Leno is quick off his line to get there first.

SAVE!

17:56 , Alex Young

65min: From that free kick, Mitrovic climbs highest and again looks certain to score... but, oh my! An incredible save from De Gea denies the striker!

It's going top corner, and somehow the goalkeeper palms it away. Remarkable stop.

17:54 , Alex Young

64min: Tete does brilliantly to keep the ball from Sancho, though he has got a fistful of his shirt in the process... and then wins a free kick.

Up the other end, Maguire gives away such a clumsy free kick near the corner flag.

17:49 , Alex Young

60min: Antony's first involvement is to get beaten to the ball by Robinson and kicking the Fulham player in frustration.

Deary me. Been on the pitch for seconds.

17:48 , Alex Young

59min: An attacking change from United.

McTominay is replaced by Antony, who will go to the right. Rashford will go up top.

Dom Smith on the goal

17:46 , Alex Young

“Fulham have started this second half where they left off before the break, and now they’ve got their reward. Aleksandar Mitrovic with his first goal in 10 games. His first since 3 January. What a. moment to end the goal drought.

“A first FA Cup semi-final in 21 years in Fulham’s sights”

17:43 , Alex Young

53min: The small section of Fulham fans easily drowning out the thousands of stone-faced United fans.

United need to make changes, they look disjointed and out of ideas.

GOAL!

17:41 , Alex Young

51min: Mitrovic fires home at the corner for his first ever FA Cup goal!

VAR checks as Rashford hits the deck in the build-up ... but the goal stands! Fully deserved.

17:38 , Alex Young

48min: Well, we were expecting United to step up a gear after the break, but it’s Fulham.

Willian just denied the opener by a fine De Gea save.

Second half

17:35 , Alex Young

Back underway.

Dom Smith’s HT thoughts

17:30 , Alex Young

“Well, Manchester United won’t be proud of their first-half performance there. Marcel Sabitzer, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho started to come into the game more as the 45 drew to a close, but Fulham were on top of proceedings throughout.

“Willian and Harrison Reed have been superb. Goalless at the break, but a lively first period.”

17:19 , Alex Young

Fulham have had the better of it in the opening half at Old Trafford. Ten Hag won’t be happy with what he has seen.

Half-time!

17:18 , Alex Young

48min: There’s the whistle.

17:15 , Alex Young

45min: Two minutes added on.

Dom Smith reports

17:12 , Alex Young

“Fulham full-backs Kenny Tete and Antonee Robinson had a torrid time of it last weekend when both were culpable for Arsenal goals as the Gunners won 3-0 at Craven Cottage.

“They’ve been much better here so far. Robinson crossed well for Mitrovic a few minutes back, and Tete has been on top of Luke Shaw’s forward runs.”

17:11 , Alex Young

41min: Powerful effort from Sabitzer which stings Leno's palms before the keeper smothers at the second attempt.

Seconds later Sabitzer tries to find Rashford inside the area, but the ball is played behind the striker.

17:10 , Alex Young

40min: That is a superb tackle from Martinez on Mitrovic, which the striker was not expecting on the edge of the area but cleanly dispossesses him.

17:08 , Alex Young

38min: Reed is still on, I should report. He looked like he had earlier picked up a knock, which he may well have done, but he’s soldiering on for now.

17:07 , Alex Young

35min: United starting to turn the screw, as the saying goes, with a couple of half-chances which they fail to convert, both from corner routines.

17:02 , Alex Young

32min: Rashford is trying to make something happen, and works his way into the area on the left-hand side. However, a heavy second touch gives Leno enough time to smother.

17:01 , Alex Young

30min: Half an hour gone and Fulham still edging this.

Little in the way of goalmouth action though, with Weghorst’s weak effort the only one so far.

16:56 , Alex Young

27min: Oof, Mitrovic goes down in the area under pressure from Martinez but the striker has made a right meal of it.

Referee rightly says no penalty.

And in a further blow for Fulham, Reed looks unlikely to continue.

Dom Smith ponders

16:55 , Alex Young

“Manchester United haven’t lost to Fulham since 2009, but Fulham have built on their lively start and remain the side very much on top. Erik Ten Hag’s side must turn the screw and find another level here.”

16:54 , Alex Young

23min: And that is what Rashford can do. The forward looks up and whips a cross into the area from the left, but neither Sancho nor Weghorst gamble.

16:52 , Alex Young

21min: Mitrovic toys with Maguire, who resorts to a weak rugby tackle to bring the striker down and gets booked for his trouble.

Man-vs-boy stuff. He will now miss the semi-final, should United get there.

16:49 , Alex Young

19min: Manchester United need to kick into gear. Fulham winning the midfield battle and barely being tested in their own half.

16:47 , Alex Young

17min: Talking of Reed, he’s just grabbed the back of his right leg. One to keep an eye on.

16:46 , Alex Young

15min: Fulham the better side, here, no doubt.

Reed again in the mix of things as he easily gets the better of Martinez but waits too long to find a team-mate in the United area.

16:44 , Alex Young

13min: De Cordova-Reid does well to reach the byline before cutting back a floated cross for Mitrovic, which Wan-Bissaka reads and clears to start a counter.

Rashford scampers across the halfway line, spots Weghorst on the right so switches play, but the striker’s shot after cutting inside it very weak.

16:42 , Alex Young

12min: First sniff of a chance for United as Rashford looks to latch onto McTominay’s pass and find a gap in the Fulham defence, but Ream quickly snuffs out the danger.

16:40 , Alex Young

10min: Fernandes is down and receiving treatment, so a pause in play. He looks like he’ll be able to continue.

16:39 , Alex Young

8min: Willian has a pop from the edge of the area, which fizzes wide. He will be frustrated at not hitting the target.

16:38 , Alex Young

6min: Fulham have made the better start at Old Trafford. United struggling to cross the halfway line.

Dom Smith chimes in

16:35 , Alex Young

“Excellent start by Fulham, who have played largely in United’s half in the opening five minutes. Willian has seen a lot of the ball, largely in the middle of the park. He’s one of those players who always seems to.”

16:33 , Alex Young

3min: Early shout for a Fulham penalty as Mitrovic goes down under pressure from Shaw. That looked risky but the United defender looks to have got away with it.

Kick-off!

16:31 , Alex Young

1min: We are up and running at Old Trafford.

Dom Smith’s pre-match thoughts

16:29 , Alex Young

“This is a huge game for both teams. Fulham are competing in an FA Cup quarter-final for the first time since 2010 and would be into their first semi since 2002 if they win.

“Manchester United, meanwhile, are the only team left in Europe’s top five leagues with a quadruple still on the cards. In reality, they are certainly not going to win the league title — but lifting the FA Cup and the Europa League are realistic goals after winning the EFL Cup last month.”

FA Cup draw

16:25 , Alex Young

The winner of this game will face Brighton in the semi-finals.

Manchester City will take on Sheffield United in the other game.

16:15 , Alex Young

Here’s more from the Manchester United boss.

Win the game, it's all about that. Of course, we want to play a good game, but first of all, it's about winning ... We have already played lots of games without Casemiro and we can fill it in, in different ways, no player is the same, so we use a different shape, but have confidence this will work.

16:06 , Alex Young

Erik ten Hag has explained why Raphael Varane is absent today.

You have to find a way to win. Obviously, Raphael Varane together with Licha [Martinez] is a very good partnership, but we have good [players] behind them as well. With Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, so we have a good squad there.

(ITV)

FA Cup draw

16:01 , Alex Young

The FA Cup draw will take place before kick-off. In about 15 minutes.

Manchester City confirmed their place yesterday, Sheffield United edged Blackburn earlier today and Brighton are also in the hat as they are 4-0 up over Grimsby.

Dom Smith checks in

15:49 , Alex Young

“That feels like about as strong a team as Fulham could name at the moment. Fans will be relieved to see Joao Palhinha back after serving his two-match suspension.

“The only usual starter left out is Manor Solomon, who is being given a well-earned rest but will likely appear off the bench for Marc Silva’s side.”

Varane a surprise absence

15:43 , Alex Young

Manchester United have named a strong side as Casemiro begins his four-game suspension.

The influential Brazilian midfielder was sent off for the second time this season during last week’s frustrating goalless home Premier League draw with relegation strugglers Southampton and will now miss four crucial games for Erik ten Hag’s side. Marcel Sabitzer and Scott McTominay start in midfield in his absence.

Winger Antony missed the Europa League last-16 second-leg win over Real Betis on Thursday night due to illness but makes the bench here. Anthony Martial is not available despite returning to training after hip problems.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are both long-term absentees for United, with Alejandro Garnacho also now sidelined for several weeks with an ankle injury.

Jadon Sancho gets the nod to start, while Harry Maguire is in for an absent Raphael Varane, who is expected to be back after the international break.

Man United XI

15:31 , Alex Young

Here’s how the hosts look.

Fulham XI

15:30 , Alex Young

As strong as expected.

15:29 , Alex Young

Team news is imminent.

Silva wants a reaction

15:18 , Alex Young

Marco Silva urged Fulham to put their recent woes behind them today.

The manager wants a reaction at Old Trafford after they were comfortably beaten at home by the table-topping Gunners last weekend.

"We have to be at our best level and not repeat some things of the last two games. It's clear for me," Silva said. "We have been trying to go about it in a different way to show in some moments and a different approach with them to make them understand what we have been doing so well this season.

"It's not just two bad results - because the results are one thing - but not performing the way we normally perform and as a whole we were not performing the way we should in certain moments."

15:11 , Alex Young

Reports suggesting that Wan-Bissaka, Sabitzer and Sancho also start for United today.

Ten Hag focused

15:08 , Alex Young

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was keeping his focus on trying to progress in another cup competition as takeover talk ramped up at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag met Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS delegation on Friday, with representatives of rival bidder Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani having visited the club on Thursday.

But Ten Hag stressed his responsibilities lie with matters on the pitch and, having secured progress through to a Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla on Thursday night, United now have Sunday's FA Cup last-eight clash with Fulham in their sights.

United have already won the Carabao Cup and Ten Hag wants that experience to drive his players on in the chase for another trophy.

"Of course, it is huge motivation," he said. "We all really enjoyed Wembley, we all really enjoyed winning a trophy and it has to be the fuel for the next one, get pushed by that idea, and that has to bring extra energy to beat Fulham.

"We have to after Sunday set conclusions but we are now in three leagues competing and we want to stay in those, so Sunday is a massive game for us."

14:56 , Alex Young

It sounds like both Varane, Martinez and Shaw start today, as expected. Ten Hag not taking any chances with Casemiro out.

Fernandes and Rashford were all withdrawn with plenty of time left on the clock in midweek, so should also start.

Prediction

14:42 , Alex Young

Fulham are a different team with Palhinha in the side but United are generally so strong at home and have clearly designated cup competitions as a real priority this season.

I can’t see past another home win for Erik ten Hag & Co.

Manchester United to win, 2-1.

Fulham team news

14:27 , Alex Young

For Fulham, the excellent Joao Palhinha is now free of suspension. Given their reliance on the Portugal international, that is the best news the west London side could ask for.

Cedric Soares is also back in contention after being ineligible to face parent club Arsenal last week.

Willian and Tom Cairney should be fit, but the likes of Layvin Kurzawa and Shane Duffy are still out along with Neeskens Kebano.

Man United team news

14:15 , Alex Young

Casemiro begins his four-match domestic suspension, while Scott McTominay has been freshly ruled out with an injury, meaning Marcel Sabitzer could come into the midfield alongside Fred.

Anthony Martial is not thought to be fit just yet, while Antony is also a doubt after illness. Elsewhere, Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen are still injured, along with Alejandro Garnacho.

How to watch Man Utd vs Fulham

14:05 , Alex Young

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live on free-to-air television in the UK on ITV1, with coverage starting at 3.45pm.

Live stream: ITVX and the ITV website will offer a live stream service across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.

Welcome

14:00 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester United and Fulham.

Erik ten Hag already has won one trophy in his debut season in charge, and can realistically add two more - including the FA Cup.

Fulham will certainly have a few things to say about that, though, and are more than capable of springing a surprise today at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm. Stick with us.