Manchester United vs Everton: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV channel, live stream, h2h results, odds

Manchester United take on Everton in today’s lunchtime Premier League kick-off.

Erik ten Hag’s side were in action on Wednesday night, beating Brentford 1-0 through a Marcus Rashford goal to end a three-match winless run in the top-flight and move back into the top four.

United now look to back that up, and extend their unbeaten record at home across all competitions this season to 25 games, against an Everton side battling for survival at the bottom of the table.

The Toffees picked up a hard-fought point last time out against Tottenham, but are still only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Everton is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off time today on Saturday April 8, 2023.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host the contest.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Everton

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live today on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting at 11.30am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game on a live stream via the BT Sport website or app.

Live coverage: Follow all the action this afternoon with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Manchester United vs Everton team news

Luke Shaw will miss the game for United after he was forced off with injury in the first half against Brentford. Christian Eriksen, however, is now fit for the first time since January.

Anthony Martial is in contention to start, which would likely see Jadon Sancho drop to the bench and Rashford move out to the left wing. Casemiro is still suspended, while the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Donny van de Beek and Tom Heaton are all sidelined.

Abdoulaye Doucoure will miss the trip to Old Trafford after he was shown a straight red card against Tottenham. The midfielder hit out at Harry Kane off the ball in a moment of madness and his three-match absence is a real blow for Everton.

James Garner or Tom Davies could come in as replacements, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to miss out with injury again. Andros Townsend is also still out and Ruben Vinagre a doubt.

Abdoulaye Doucoure begins a three-match suspension (AP)

Manchester United vs Everton prediction

Everton’s survival bid will be fuelled by their displays at Goodison Park, with results on the road proving far more difficult for Sean Dyche’s side.

That is unlikely to change against a United side so dominant at Old Trafford, and even though they are not currently at their free-flowing best up front, the hosts should have enough to get the job done comfortably enough.

Manchester United to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Everton have won just once at Old Trafford in 31 years, with that win coming in 2013 when David Moyes was in charge of United. However, their last three visits have all ended in draws.

Man United wins: 92

Draws: 47

Everton wins: 71

Manchester United vs Everton match odds

