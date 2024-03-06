Manchester United vs Everton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester United welcome Everton to Old Trafford looking to return to winning ways after to chastising defeats in the Premier League.

A painful, and deserved, 2-1 home loss to Fulham was followed by a whimpering 3-1 loss to Manchester City in the derby, with a scoreline which flattered Erik ten Hag.

Everton were also on the end of their own hard-to-swallow loss having gone down to West Ham in injury in their previous game.

United made easy work for the Toffees in the reverse fixture - will it be the same story this weekend?

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man Utd vs Everton is scheduled for a 12.30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The match will take place at Old Trafford.

Old Trafford (Getty Images)

Where to watch Manchester United vs Everton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11.30am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Manchester United vs Everton team news

Manchester United are sweating on the fitness of Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans ahead of the game.

Rashford was forced off after 70 minutes of the derby and Erik ten Hag said afterwards that the striker has "had his problems with an injury", before adding that Evans was also "not 100 per cent" ahead of the game.

Elsewhere, Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia are another week-plus away. Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Anthony Martial are longer-term absentees.

Everton hope to welcome Idrissa Gueye back from injury, but Arnaut Danjuma and Dele Alli remain out.

Manchester United vs Everton prediction

Manchester United looked to have got their groove back in February but Rasmus Hojlund’s injury has coincided with a return to their miserable form of the autumn and winter. They simply must be more adventurous against Everton, but Sean Dyche’s side have impressed away from home this season and more than capable of earning at least a point.

Story continues

Draw, 2-2.

Sean Dyche (PA)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man United wins: 94

Draws: 47

Everton wins: 71

Manchester United vs Everton match odds

Man United: 8/11

Draw: 2/1

Everton win: 13/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).