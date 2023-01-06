Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: FA Cup latest score and goal updates as Dominic Calvert-Lewis denied by VAR

Follow live updates as Manchester United host Everton in the FA Cup third round tonight. Frank Lampard is under pressure following a dismal run of form that has seen Everton drop into the Premier League relegation zone, but the Toffees boss will hope the FA Cup brings a change of fortune.

Everton face a tough task against a resurgent and in-form Manchester United team, however. Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last six matches in all competitions and have kept four clean sheets in a row, a run that continued with Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

United have not won the FA Cup since 2016 and Ten Hag will now be hopeful of lifting silverware this season given his side’s recent form. For Everton and Lampard, meanwhile, they will aim to pull off an upset that would lift the mood around Goodison Park following the disastrous defeat to Brighton this week.

Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Everton in the FA Cup, below.

51’ GOAL! Coady turns Rashford cross into own net as United retake lead (MUN 2-1 EVE)

14’ GOAL! Coady pounces on De Gea error in bizarre Everton equaliser (MUN 1-1 EVE)

4’ GOAL! Nightmare start for Lampard as Antony taps in at the back post (MUN 1-0 EVE)

Hosts looking for seventh straight win in all competitions under Erik ten Hag

Frank Lampard under pressure following disastrous 4-1 defeat to Brighton

Manchester United FC 2 - 1 Everton FC

NO GOAL! Manchester United 2-1 Everton

21:34 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s disallowed! Gray was offside in the build up to the goal, before he set up Calvert-Lewin. Everton are still behind.

VAR CHECK: Manchester United 2-2 Everton

21:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Hang on...

GOAL! Manchester United 2-2 Everton (CALVERT-LEWIN 73’)

21:32 , Jamie Braidwood

WOW! What an impact from Calvert-Lewin and from out of nowhere, Everton are level! Gray beats Malacia on the outside and thrashes a ball across goal, which Calvert-Lewin diverts into the net!

Manchester United 2-1 Everton

21:32 , Jamie Braidwood

72 mins: Another moment of worry for De Gea as he comes out of his box to make a clearance but gets tangled up with Diogo Dalot. United were able to clear but that was awkward again.

Manchester United 2-1 Everton

21:30 , Jamie Braidwood

70 mins: Casemiro and Martial are brought off as United look to close this out.

Manchester United 2-1 Everton

21:27 , Jamie Braidwood

68 mins: Calvert-Lewin is on, replacing Maupay. Meanwhile ,United are getting ready to bring on Fred and Garnacho.

Manchester United 2-1 Everton

21:26 , Jamie Braidwood

66 mins: Doucoure challenges Rashford again as the United winger skips away down the left. Doucoure is shown a yellow card. Rashford looks unplayable tonight.

Manchester United 2-1 Everton

21:25 , Jamie Braidwood

65 mins: Rashford is causing havoc tonight. He nutmegs Doucoure, who hauls him down to win a free kick. From there, United set up Fernandes who takes aim from range. The shot swerves and Pickford has to beat away for a corner. Calvert-Lewin is getting ready to come on.

Manchester United 2-1 Everton

21:23 , Jamie Braidwood

64 mins: Chance! Suddenly Everton burst forward and force De Gea into a good stop! Doucoure drives on and it breaks to Coleman, who smashes a low shot across goal that De Gea has to keep out with his feet. Mykolenko arrives into the box but is unable to get a connection on the rebound.

Manchester United 2-1 Everton

21:21 , Jamie Braidwood

61 mins: Everton have yet set up any significant attacks since United retook the lead. How much game time is Calvert-Lewin manage? Gordon has also got to see some action soon, you would imagine.

Manchester United 2-1 Everton

21:20 , Jamie Braidwood

60 mins: Rashford flips the ball away from Godfrey and is clattered by the Everton defender, who picks up a yellow card and is now on very thin ice against the winger.

Manchester United 2-1 Everton

21:17 , Jamie Braidwood

57 mins: The Manchester United fans turn to taunt Frank Lampard, the former Chelsea great, with a chorus of ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’.

Manchester United 2-1 Everton

21:14 , Jamie Braidwood

54 mins: Now can Everton respond for a second time? Antony forces Pickford into another stop as he cuts inside and drills a low shot.

GOAL! Manchester United 2-1 Everton (COADY OG 51’)

21:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Disaster for Conor Coady, who has now scored twice at the Stretford End! Rashford stands up Coleman on the left wing and beats him for fun to get to the byline. Rashford then drills in a great ball, which Coady turns into his own net on the stretch. More excellent play from Rashford, and his second assist of the night.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

21:09 , Jamie Braidwood

49 mins: Iwobi has shirt over his face as he departs on a stretcher. The Everton substitutes gather on the touchline to give him some words of encouragement.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

21:08 , Jamie Braidwood

48 mins: Unfortunately this looks to be a bad injury for Iwobi, who has been one of Everton’s best players this season. They are calling for a stretcher. Abdoulaye Doucoure is coming on.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

21:06 , Jamie Braidwood

46 mins: An open start to the second half. After an United attack, Iwobi carries it forward for Everton. He looks to beat Malacia for pace but the left back slides in to win the ball back. Iwobi has stayed down, however, and looks to have badly turned his right ankle.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

21:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway! No changes at the break for either team.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

21:03 , Jamie Braidwood

The teams are back out at Old Trafford. The second half is coming up next.

As a reminder, there are replays in the FA Cup third round this year.

HALF TIME! Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s the key moments from the first half:

HALF TIME! Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Roy Keane’s scathing assessment of David De Gea’s error: “It’s a shocking mistake from an international goalkeeper. De Gea there, it’s like he’s had a few drinks. It’s almost like the goalkeeper has been sent off and there’s an outfield player in goal.”

HALF TIME! Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Everton will be very pleased to get into half time level after responding well to Antony’s early goal inside just five minutes. It looked to be a nightmare start for Frank Lampard as the Brazilian converted Rashford’s cross but Everton took advantage of De Gea’s error to scramble in an equaliser. From there, the Toffees grew in confidence but had to withstand some late pressure from United before half time, with Eriksen going close with an excellent strike. United have been scrappy since their good start.

HALF TIME! Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Shaw’s corner is headed clear by Tarkowski and Everton are able to see out the last of the United pressure to get the break level.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:47 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: There will be two minutes added on as Martial wins a corner off Tarkowski.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:46 , Jamie Braidwood

44 mins: There is more pressure from United on the edge of the Everton box, as Rashford attemps to shoot through the pack of blue shirts only to see his effort blocked. Gray then breaks forward well and Maupay picks up a foul to ease the pressure.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:44 , Jamie Braidwood

42 mins: Decent play from Gray, who skips past Eriksen and then dribbles across Dalot. He gets to the edge of the box but is unable to find Maupay, who has been very quiet for Everton so far.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:41 , Jamie Braidwood

39 mins: CLOSE! What an effort from Eriksen! He is inches away from finding the top corner with a wicked shot with his left foot. It came as Everton lost the ball trying to play out from the corner. It sat up for Eriksen, who goes close despite taking the shot on from the angle.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:38 , Jamie Braidwood

36 mins: Raphael Varane for some reason finds himself on the right wing and beats Gueye with a lovely bit of skill to get to the byline. Everton are able to clear.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:36 , Jamie Braidwood

34 mins: United have grown a bit sloppy since Everton’s equaliser. Antony dribbles down the right but cuts inside, despite having more space on the outside of him, as Casemiro then gives it away.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:34 , Jamie Braidwood

32 mins: Both teams are breaking at each other at pace, and it’s great to watch. After an Everton attack broke down, Rashford carried it from midfield before unleashing a dipping shot at Pickford. It bounced up just before the Everton goalkeeper, who beats it away.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:33 , Jamie Braidwood

30 mins: United win the ball back in midfield and Fernandes looks to pick out Eriksen at the back post. He sets up Antony, whose shot is blocked. Casemiro wins it back but Iwobi slides in well on the edge of the box.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:29 , Jamie Braidwood

28 mins: And now Fernandes catches Onana from behind. It’s a booking for the United captain.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:28 , Jamie Braidwood

26 mins: Casemiro chops down Gray with a ‘professional’ foul and a moment later Rashford gets in Godfrey’s face over coming together between the two players. It’s getting a bit heated.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:26 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: The game has been played at a brilliant pace so far and Everton will be pleased to still be in it despite their shaky start. The goal has certainly lifted their mood.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:24 , Jamie Braidwood

21 mins: Onana is down and getting treatment after a challenge with Casemiro in midfield. The Belgium player is back up as the 9,000 Everton make a brilliant noise in the away end.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:21 , Jamie Braidwood

18 mins: And another chance for United - they play forward quickly as Fernandes is released, he nods back to Martial, in space on the edge of the box. Martial’s shot is blocked by Tarkowski when Antony was perhaps the better option to his right.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

20:19 , Jamie Braidwood

16 mins: SAVE! What a game this has turned into now. United race down the other end and are through as Rashford plays a well timed pass to Martial. The striker looks to beat Pickford across goal but the Everton goalkeeper gets out well to make a big stop. That was again too easy for United, though. Rashford is looking so dangerous.

GOAL! Manchester United 1-1 Everton (COADY 14’)

20:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Everton are level with a bizarre equaliser! From the corner, United fail to clear and Onana shrugs off Casemiro on the edge of the box. Maupay puts in a cross towards the front post, which De Gea tries to control between his legs. The goalkeeper looks awkward and is punished by Coady, who pounces to score from a yard out! Such a strange goal, and terrible play from De Gea, but Everton won’t care!

Manchester United 1-0 Everton

20:14 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: POST! Woah, Everton so close to the equaliser out of nowhere! Gray picks up the ball on the edge of the box and unleashes a brilliant low strike. It crashes off the near post and cannons of the back of De Gea’s head, into the side-netting. Great effort.

Manchester United 1-0 Everton

20:12 , Jamie Braidwood

10 mins: Rashford, looking hungry, drives inside the Everton box. He’s forced away from goal by Coleman and Godfrey but he sets up Eriksen, whose shot is blocked by Onana. Casemiro then slices over on the volley.

Manchester United 1-0 Everton

20:11 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: United break forward again as Fernandes plays a lovely ball around the corner to Antony, who then loses possession on the edge of the box. United have kept four clean sheets in a row and have a very good home record in recent weeks, just to underline the task now facing Everton.

Manchester United 1-0 Everton

20:08 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: Close! Martial played a hand in the opening goal with a turn and pass out wide to Rashford and fizzes a dipping shot just outside the post from outside of the box. United’s forwards will be licking their lips at the moment.

GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Everton (ANTONY 4’)

20:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Nightmare start for Everton! United lead after just three minutes and Marcus Rashford plays a huge role in the opener, beating Godfrey around the outside and putting in a perfect low cross for Antony to tap in at the back post. That was brilliant from Rashford but so, so easy for United. Such poor defending from Everton and the worst possible start for Lampard.

Manchester United 0-0 Everton

20:04 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: A poor pass from Iwobi goes straight to Antony, but United can’t take advantage as they quickly lose the ball. Gray then has a chance to break forward but Casemiro breaks it down.

Manchester United 0-0 Everton

20:03 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: Everton are indeed setting up in a back five, which worked so well in holding Manchester City to a 1-1 draw last weekend. They’ll be hoping for a similar result on their return to Manchester.

Kick off! Manchester United 0-0 Everton

20:01 , Jamie Braidwood

The FA Cup third round is underway!

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

20:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Frank Lampard is also wearing a black armband out of respect to Gianluca Vialli as he takes his place in the dugout. There’s a noisy crowd of over 9,000 Everton fans in the corner of Old Trafford. Kick-off is next!

Roy Keane ‘not convinced’ by Manchester United resurgence after ‘cushy’ run of games

19:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Roy Keane insists he is “not convinced” by Manchester United yet despite Erik ten Hag’s side producing an excellent run of form to move into the Premier League’s top four.

The Red Devils are currently enjoying a run of six consecutive wins and have now moved ahead of Tottenham into that coveted fourth spot after a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

But Keane is cautious about United’s progress and the challenge to turn them back into title challengers.

“I'm not convinced,” Keane told ITV Sport. “I think the problems are there at the back, the goalkeeper, the Ronaldo situation has been cleared up.

“I think they have had some cushy games since the World Cup. He won't be playing Shaw against Arsenal. As I say, I'm not convinced yet.

“They’re doing well, Rashford is in good form, the two midfielders are doing well.

“They’re much stronger, good options going forward, the manager is on the look out for a centre-forward, it won’t be easy in January.”

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

19:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Frank Lampard on the pressure of the past few days: “Maybe Crystal Palace last season was the hardest it’s been, because of the jeopardy of the game. That’s the situation I came into. Of course there has been pressure this week and noise and that happens in Premier League football and at Everton. Fortunately I’m tough to that and I get on with my job. Tonight my job is to get a result against a really strong team and hope to get through to the next round.

On Dominic Calvert Lewin’s fitness: “Dominic felt some fatigue during the Brighton game and then specifically the morning after. Yesterday we had a long chat - the medical team’s advice and Dom’s feeling was that to start and play 90 minutes was probably a personal risk for him, so we had to consider that.”

“It’s the FA Cup where there is pride and history and we are Everton. Tonight I want to see a performance. You come to Old Trafford and it’s Manchester United and you respect that. They’ve been on a great run, great players, great coach, but we have to worry about ourselves.”

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

19:44 , Jamie Braidwood

An emotional Frank Lampard on the passing of former Chelsea player and manager Gianluca Vialli: "It’s a really sad day, I’ve been watching a lot of the outpouring of words of people who knew him, I didn’t meet him that much, but when I did meet him as a player and a manager at Chelsea, he stood out as a man of class, warmth and dignity, an incredible footballer. It’s a tough one today."

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

19:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag, speaking to ITV about what Manchester United need to do to maintain their good form: “Always with attitude. You have to focus and have energy and bring it onto the pitch every three days. We have to provide that again tonight.

On Luke Shaw and his selection at centre-back: “He’s done really well as a centre-half and also Tyrell Malacia at left back, along with Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot and David De Gea in the back five, the co-operation has been good. That’s why we chose them.”

On the pressure facing Frank Lampard: “That’s the opponent and it’s never for managers to be under pressure but we focus on ourselves. We have to play our game and I have to focus on my team.”

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

19:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Frank Lampard’s defiance will not be enough to save Everton from their plight

The way Everton’s plight was described bluntly. Some, it was put to their manager, would think they didn’t need “this s**t”. Frank Lampard, with the ready grin that can interrupt the serious points he makes in interviews, smiled and said: “Yeah, and I’m in it.”He may not be for much longer: with five points from the last 30 available in the Premier League, with Everton in the relegation zone, after losing 4-1 at home to Brighton, he goes to Old Trafford. Lampard scored in a Champions League final against Manchester United; his latest meeting with them could have a finality of a different kind.

It is the kind of fixture that beleaguered managers are sometimes given to finish them off. For Lampard, whose Chelsea reign began with 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford and ended after an FA Cup tie, whose surge to safety with Everton last season was powered by victory over United, a couple of days after seeing headlines that his job was under threat, it is a tie laced with history and significance. Lampard was not being immodest when he termed himself “a big man working for a great club”.

Rather, one of the great players of his generation was arguing that he can cope with the pressure. He has two decades of experience at the business end of the game, albeit most as a player. He has also been sacked by a club with a high turnover of managers and institutionalised impatience after a promising start to a season gave way to a troubled spell. Now he has not sought out Everton’s often capricious owner Farhad Moshiri or their rest of the board to ask if he will still be in charge for a potentially defining league game against Southampton. “I don’t need a vote of confidence, I genuinely don’t,” he said. “I don’t think it would mean much. I am also a big boy, I know how this world works, I am not presuming anything.”

Manchester United vs Everton big match preview, by Richard Jolly

Frank Lampard’s defiance will not be enough to save Everton from their plight

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Team news!

19:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Frank Lampard was always likely to go strong given the importance of tonight’s match to his Everton future. He switches to a back five with Seamus Coleman replacing the injured Nathan Patterson and Ben Godfrey returning. Neal Maupay starts alongside Demarai Gray in attack.

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Team news!

19:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Very interesting. Both Erik ten Hag and Frank Lampard have named strong teams for the FA Cup third round, despite a hectic return to the Premier League after the World Cup. Ten Hag makes four changes from the team that started against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Harry Maguire drops out, with Raphael Varane returning and Luke Shaw moving to centre-back as Tyrell Malacia starts at left back. Antony and Diogo Dalot also return.

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Team news!

19:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Rashford

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Godfrey,Mykolenko; Onana, Iwobi, Gana; Gray, Maupay

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

18:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Frank Lampard has insisted he has not “hunted” for reassurances about his position from the Everton board after a return of just one point from five games has left them in the relegation zone.

Lampard’s future has come under scrutiny after Everton lost 4-1 at home to Brighton, meaning they have a lone victory in 11 matches in all competitions, and the former Chelsea manager said he has had “private conversations” with the club’s powerbrokers.

But he did not ask them for their backing, explaining: “I have never and will never seek reassurances. My job is to focus on the job in hand. I don’t need reassurances. I come to work to try and improve every day. I am not hunting around for reassurances.”

Lampard helped save Everton from the drop last season but they now find themselves 18th in the table and the 44-year-old is adamant he wants to stay and try and keep them up.

“I am not silly, we need results to stay in the league,” he said. “Whatever the challenges, I face them head on. I want to be a success here.”

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

18:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag does not know when Jadon Sancho will return to action with Manchester United.

The 22-year-old started the season well with three goals before the international break in September, but has not played since United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on October 22.

Ten Hag said he had seen a notable dip in Sancho’s confidence after he was left out of the England squad for the Nations League matches in September.

“Sometimes there are circumstances with fitness and mood,” Ten Hag told reporters. “He was not in the right status or fitness state.”

Sancho scored three times in his first eight appearances of the season, but missed the final four games before the World Cup break and did not join United on their recent two-match tour of Spain.

Manchester United vs Everton: Early team news

18:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Man United are likely to make changes after a good recent run in the Premier League, so the likes of Fred, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay could come into the side. Donny van de Beek probably would have played but went off injured last time out.

Everton’s woeful run gives Frank Lampard a dilemma of whether to stick with a first-choice line-up to try and pick up a result and instil some confidence, or to hand chances to those on the fringes and risk another defeat which might hasten the end of his time at the helm.

Predicted lineups

MUN - Heaton, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia, McTominay, Fred, Elanga, Fernandes, Garnacho, Martial

EVE - Pickford, Coady, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Patterson, Iwobi, Gana, Davies, Mykolenko, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United vs Everton: Odds and prediction

18:34 , Jamie Braidwood

United 8/15

Draw 10/3

Everton 13/2

Prediction

Further pain for Frank Lampard even if the Red Devils make significant changes. United 2-0 Everton.

Manchester United vs Everton: When is the game?

18:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Man United play Everton at 8pm GMT on Friday 6 January at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on ITV 1 and STV, and can be streamed on ITV X or the STV Player across all devices.

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

