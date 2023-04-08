Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Everton in the Premier League today.

Erik ten Hag has sprung a surprise by naming Harry Maguire in his team as the Red Devils host the Toffees, with Marcus Rashford once more starting as the centre-forward after hitting a midweek winner.

United are trying to solidify their place in the top four ahead of the rest of the weekend games, while Everton remain locked in a battle at the bottom with almost half the table still trying to avoid the drop. Sean Dyche’s team face a tough test to get a result on the road today.

Man United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League updates

Man United - De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Sabitzer, Sancho, Fernandes, Antony, Rashford

Everton - Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Iwobi, Onana, Gana, McNeil, Gray, Sims

Goal! McTominay gives United the lead on 36’ (1-0)

Goal! Martial scores off the bench to double the advantage (2-0)

Rashford departs injured with ten minutes to play

Manchester United FC 2 - 0 Everton FC

Marcus Rashford suffers injury in Man United win over Everton

14:22 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford departed his team’s win over Everton ten minutes early after suffering an apparent groin injury.

The England international has been in lethal form all season, but since the World Cup in particular, and his absence in upcoming matches will be a real problem for the Red Devils.

Rashford scored four Premier League goals before the finals in Qatar as Erik ten Hag began to restructure the team, but since returning after Christmas the No.10 has been unstoppable, hitting 11 in 15 league appearances to yield a season tally of 27 in all competitions.

FULL TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 2-0 EVERTON

Martial plays Malacia through on goal, but Pickford rushes off his line and gets to the ball before the defender. The Everton backline looks very tired as the game is nearly over.

There will be a minimum of three additional minutes.

Man United know the job is done in this game. They are taking their time with every corner and free-kick to ensure they keep a clean sheet too.

87' Our final sub sees Patterson replace Coleman.



🔴 2-0 🔵 #MUNEVE — Everton (@Everton) April 8, 2023

Substitution Séamus Coleman Nathan Kenneth Patterson

Weghorst and Fernandes combine before the latter shoots with his left foot. Pickford makes an easy save while other Man United are asking the referee for a penalty for a potential handball. Micahel Oliver is not interested.

McTominay whips the ball toward the back post, where Fernandes wins the header. His effort is too weak to trouble Pickford, who catches the ball.

Man United seem happy enough to sit back and defend whatever Everton throw at them. They look very comfortable as the game enters in the final few minutes.

🔄 We're forced into another substitution as @MarcusRashford hobbles off and is replaced by Wout Weghorst.#MUFC || #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/N1fRQOT9ga — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 8, 2023

Substitution Marcus Rashford Wout Weghorst

Rashford seems to be struggling for Man United as he is limping toward the sideline. Everton are attacking with a lot numbers at the other end.

75' Davies feeds Gray, who drives into the box but drags his shot wide of de Gea's left-hand post.



🔴 2-0 🔵 #MUNEVE — Everton (@Everton) April 8, 2023

Fred comes on for Sabitzer as Man United look to see this game through now.

Substitution Jadon Malik Sancho Christian Dannemann Eriksen

Everton are pressing a lot higher up the pitch now to try and mount a comeback. Gray has a chance to pull one back after a mistake from McTominay, but he drags his shot wide.

Martial has been involved in 12 goals in 16 appearances for Man United against Everton in all competitions (eight goals, four assists), his most goal involvements against any opponent for the club.

Assist Marcus Rashford

Maupay comes on for Simms to lead the Everton attack.

Rashford goes for goal from distance but fails to test Pickford this time. Man United want a second goal to try and secure all three points.

SAVE! Pickford makes a good save to stop Fernandes from doubling Man United's lead! Sabitzer lifts the ball into midfielder, who is free in the box, but the goalkeeper tips the header over the bar.

Everton create a flurry of chances in quick succession to put some pressure on the Man United goal. Iwobi's curling effort goes out for a corner, but the set-piece comes to nothing for the away team.

McTominay and Coleman have an altercation after the latter is not happy with how the Man United player kicked out at him.

A few sloppy passes in the midfield allow Everton to regain possession. The Toffees need to start progressing the ball faster up the pitch.

Substitution Antony Matheus dos Santos Anthony Jordan Martial

Substitution Amadou Ba Zeund Georges Mvom Onana Thomas Davies

Substitution Idrissa Gana Gueye James David Garner

59' Double sub in midfield: Garner and Davies replace Onana and Gana.



🔴 1-0 🔵 #MUNEVE — Everton (@Everton) April 8, 2023

It looks like Everton are preparing a few changes as Onana is struggling on the pitch. Ten Hag may need to respond with a substitute of his own.

The tempo of this second period is far slower than it was in the first half. Everton's main target seems to be keeping the scoreline at 1-0 for as long as possible before throwing everything at an equaliser.

Maguire tackles Iwobi after the midfielder dribbles around Fernandes, but the ball falls to Simms. The striker shoots with a lot of power toward the target only for his own team-mate Coleman to block the shot.

The goal in the first half from McTominay is allowing the home side to be more precise with their build-up play as they have the lead to fall back on.

Everton enjoy a decent spell of possession, but the visitors are not taking enough risks at the moment when trying to break Man United down.

Man United are starting this half on the front foot as they are pinning Everton inside their own box while patiently waiting for an opening.

46' Back under way. Mykolenko has replaced Godfrey at LB.



🔴 1-0 🔵 #MUNEVE — Everton (@Everton) April 8, 2023

Everton get the second half underway at Old Trafford.

Substitution Benjamin Matthew Godfrey Vitalii Mykolenko

Scoring at the Stretford End > pic.twitter.com/kQjn3lG1di — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 8, 2023

Although Everton's defending has been well below par, Dyche will be pleased that they still have a chance to get at least a point from this game. Ten Hag will be demanding his side to be more clinical in front of goal to secure the win.

Man United dominated the first half, registering 21 shots, but Pickford has done a brilliant job to stop the hosts from running away with the lead. He made five saves in the first period to stop one-on-one opportunities from both Rashford and Antony while Wan-Bissaka missed an open goal. Simms almost scored at the other end after Everton swept through the Red Devils' defence, but he dragged his effort past the left post. McTominay then broke the deadlock in the 36th minute after a brilliant pass from Sancho to give Man United a 1-0 lead at half-time.

📱 On top so far — let's keep this momentum going in the second half 🌪#MUFC || #MUNEVE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 8, 2023

HALF-TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 1-0 EVERTON

A goal to the good at the break! 👏#MUFC || #MUNEVE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 8, 2023

WHAT A SAVE! Pickford makes an incredible diving save to stop Antony from scoring! The winger cuts inside and shoots around Godfrey, but the goalkeeper gets down quickly and tips the ball around the post.

There will be a minimum of one additional minute.

Everton are committing more bodies forward to try and find an equaliser before half-time, but Man United look comfortable when defending at the moment.

Sancho floats the ball into the box, but the pass is just too high for Rashford to head onto the target. Antony keeps the move alive and lays the ball off for Wan-Bissaka, who fails to test Pickford with his effort.

Man United have a record of W9, D0, L0 when scoring the opening goal at home in the Premier League this season.

Everton are trying to respond quickly to going behind, but Man United have got players behind the ball to soak up any pressure from the away side.

Assist Jadon Malik Sancho

36' Goal. United take the lead through McTominay.



🔴 1-0 🔵 #MUNEVE — Everton (@Everton) April 8, 2023

Goal Scott Francis McTominay

Wan Bissaka chips the ball into Sabitzer in the box and the midfielder shoots on the volley. He tries lob Pickford but his attempt goes over the bar.

Dyche is not happy on the sideline as he is screaming for his Everton side to defend better and put in more effort. The visitors are under a lot of pressure right now.

McTominay dribbles around Tarkowski and Gueye before trying to cut the ball back to a team-mate in the box, but Keane intercepts the pass.

PICKFORD SAVES AGAIN! Fernandes catches the Everton defence out again with another long ball, and this time Rashford is on the end of it. The striker tries to poke the ball past Pickford, but the goalkeeper jumps out and stops the shot with his legs.

Everton's woodwork has been hit 14 times in the Premier League this season; only Nottingham Forest (17), Fulham, Liverpool & Leicester (15 each) have seen theirs hit more often.

25' Blues under the cosh at the moment as Godfrey puts in a last-ditch tackle on Antony in the area, before Keane is able to block Rashford's latest effort.



🔴 0-0 🔵 #MUNEVE — Everton (@Everton) April 8, 2023

WHAT A TACKLE! Anthony is in on goal again after a long ball from De Gea, but Godfrey puts in a great sliding tackle right before the winger is about to shoot. Not sure how this game is still goalless.

22' Big save, Pickford! Anthony is played in over the top but England's number one is equal to the shot. 👏



🔴 0-0 🔵 #MUNEVE — Everton (@Everton) April 8, 2023

BIG SAVE! Anthony is one-on-one with Pickford after a brilliant lofted pass by Fernandes, but he also shoots straight at Pickford! Man United need to take one of these chances soon.

20' Golden chance for Simms! Good build-up from Tarkowski and Ellis plays a one-two with Coleman, receiving the ball in the box but dragging his shot wide of the post.



🔴 0-0 🔵 #MUNEVE — Everton (@Everton) April 8, 2023

Pickford is not happy with his team-mates as he looks to start a quick counter-attack, but the Everton attackers are all slowly walking up the pitch.

BIG CHANCE! Simms has a wonderful chance to score after Everton work the ball down the right wing, but his shot curls away from the left post!

McNeil puts in a teasing cross that both Simms and Onana attack. The ball goes Simms and Onana misses it completely.

Man United are in control of this match in terms of possession but Everton are still threatening to score on the counter-attack. The first goal will be vital in this match.

Malacia opts to shoot from 25 yards out rather than put in a cross, and it is the wrong choice as his shot flies over Pickford's goal.

12' Antony hits the post for United and Wan-Bissaka puts the rebound wide. A let-off for the Blues.



🔴 0-0 🔵 #MUNEVE — Everton (@Everton) April 8, 2023

OPEN GOAL MISSED! Wan-Bissaka misses an open goal as Everton are let off the hook! The rebound falls to him and he shoots with his left foot while Pickford is on the ground, but the defender completely misses the target from five yards out.

10' Great chance from a free-kick; Gray's swinging delivery finds the head of Onana but he can't find the target.



Iwobi then puts a vital tackle in to prevent Rashford pulling the trigger inside the box!



🔴 0-0 🔵 #MUNEVE — Everton (@Everton) April 8, 2023

CLOSE! Coleman draws a clever foul off Sancho to win a free-kick on the right side of the final third. Gray crosses the ball in but Onana cannot hit the target with his header.

8' Pickford is called into action to deny Rashford twice in quick succession.



🔴 0-0 🔵 #MUNEVE — Everton (@Everton) April 8, 2023

HUGE CHANCE! Rashford has a brilliant chance to score after Keane's misjudgment of the ball puts the striker through on goal. Pickford comes off his line and the striker shoots straight at the goalkeeper.

Rashford plays Sancho in the oppostition half as Man United counter-attack from Everton's corner. The winger drills in a low cross, but none of his team-mates can get on the end of it.

McTominay tries his luck with a volley from outside the box, but his effort goes well over the bar. The hosts are starting well here.

3' Sabitzer fires wide from the edge of the area. Moments earlier, Simms saw a volleyed effort blocked at the other end.



🔴 0-0 🔵 #MUNEVE — Everton (@Everton) April 8, 2023

CHANCE! Sabitzer comes close to scoring early on here as he shoots on the swivel, but Keane does well to deflect the ball past the post.

Man United get the game underway at Old Trafford!

We are under way at Old Trafford — UP THE REDS! 🗣🗣🗣#MUFC || #MUNEVE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 8, 2023

