Manchester United put Everton to the sword but Rashford limps off late on – latest reaction

Anthony Martial Manchester United vs Everton live: Score and latest updates - AFP/Paul Ellis

By Ian Whitell at Old Tafford

Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial scored the goals that maintained Manchester United’s push for a top-four finish although Erik ten Hag will have been left concerned by his team’s struggles in front of goal.

To add to those worries, leading scorer Marcus Rashford limped off injured, and straight down the tunnel, after 80 minutes - a problem which, depending on the diagnosis, could have a major bearing on United’s fortunes over the remainder of the season.

McTominay broke the deadlock at the end of an extraordinary first half of United domination in which only poor finishing, and Jordan Pickford, stood in the way of a humiliating landslide.

Manchester United ease past Everton to cement top four place: as it happened

02:22 PM

Full-time: Man United 2 Everton 0

Michael Oliver blows the full-time whistle and an easy three points for Manchester United. McTominay scored in the first-half and Martial doubled the home side's advantage with 20 minutes to go. It should have been more really but all three points stay in Manchester after a comfortable afternoon for Man United

02:19 PM

90 mins: Man United 2 Everton 0

Three minutes of added time at the end of this game

02:15 PM

87 mins: Man United 2 Everton 0

Change for Everton as Coleman, who made that costly error for Martial's goal, is replaced by Patterson. Coleman looked like he was struggling with either an injury or cramp

02:14 PM

86 mins: Man United 2 Everton 0

One young Man United fan got Rashford's shirt just before he went down the tunnel

02:13 PM

85 mins: Man United 2 Everton 0

A chance for Fernandes at the back post but his header doesn't have enough power on it and is straight at Pickford

02:12 PM

84 mins: Man United 2 Everton 0

02:09 PM

82 mins: Man United 2 Everton 0

02:08 PM

80 mins: Man United 2 Everton 0

Concern for Manchester United fans as Rashford pulls up holding his groin. He immediately walks down the sideline and will not continue in this game. He is replaced by Weghorst and is walking towards the changing rooms. He doesn't look comfortable

02:07 PM

79 mins: Man United 2 Everton 0

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial scores to make it 2-0 - Paul Ellis/AFP

02:05 PM

77 mins: Man United 2 Everton 0

You can't make those mistakes at Old Trafford...



Martial doubles Man United's lead

02:04 PM

76 mins: Man United 2 Everton 0

Double change for Man United. Eriksen does come on along with Fred. Sabitzer and Sancho make way

02:03 PM

75 mins: Man United 2 Everton 0

Chance for the away side to get back in the game but Gray drags his shot wide. Eriksen is about to come on for the hosts after returning from injury

02:00 PM

71 mins: GOOOAALLL! Man United 2 Everton 0

Huge mistake from Coleman and Man United punish him to probably put this game to bed. Coleman loses possession on the edge of his own box. Rashford capitalises and feeds the ball across the box to Martial who strokes home to double the home side's advantage

01:58 PM

69 mins: Man United 1 Everton 0

Rashford decides to let fly from about 25 yards out but his shot flies high over the bar. Change for Everton as Simms, who missed a great chance in the first half, is replaced by Maupay

01:56 PM

68 mins: Man United 1 Everton 0

From the corner Wan Bissaka shoots straight at Pickford and the ball is cleared away

01:55 PM

66 mins: Man United 1 Everton 0

The second corner is headed away and the danger is averted. Then United break and Fernandes has an open header down the other end tipped over the bar by Pickford

01:54 PM

65 mins: Man United 1 Everton 0

Everton just starting to grow in confidence and remember Man United are still only 1-0 up despite their dominance. A couple of corners for the visitors...

01:53 PM

64 mins: Man United 1 Everton 0

McTominay is very lucky to escape without punishment for kicking Coleman on the ground. It looked like he should have been given a yellow-card but it is just a talking to from referee Michael Oliver

01:48 PM

60 mins: Man United 1 Everton 0

Double change for Everton as Onana and Gueye replaced by Davies and Garner, who used to play for Man United. One change for the home side as Antony is replaced by Martial. Antony will feel that he should have got on the scoresheet this afternoon, probably more than once as well

01:47 PM

59 mins: Man United 1 Everton 0

Scoring goals has been a real issue for Everton this season. They have scored a joint league-low 23 goals in 29 games this season.

01:43 PM

55 mins: Man United 1 Everton 0

Everton have their first chance of the second half with a free-kick, which looks to be the best chance of scoring. The free-kick is swung in but Keane's header doesn't trouble the Man United goal

01:42 PM

52 mins: Man United 1 Everton 0

The second half has continued where the first left off, Man United dominating. Good interplay between Antony and Fernandes on Man United's right ends up with Rashford in possession on the edge of the Everton box but he can't get his shot away properly. Rashford has failed to score in any of his 12 Premier League appearances against Everton

01:39 PM

50 mins: Man United 1 Everton 0

Despite Man United's dominance and numerous opportunities, it is still only 1-0 to the home side. This should give Everton hope that they are still in this game even though they are struggling to contain and control the home side

01:35 PM

47 mins: Man United 1 Everton 0

Everton owe a lot to Jordan Pickford. Without numerous good saves from him in the first-half, Man United would be out of sight

01:33 PM

Second half underway

Change at half-time for the visitors. Mykolenko on for Godrey, who had a tough time in the first-half at left-back. We are back underway

01:29 PM

End of the drought for McTominay

Scott McTominay's goal in the first-half is his first in the Premier League for Manchester United since he netted the opening goal against Sean Dyche's Burnley in a 3-1 home win on 30 December 2021, 464 days ago.

01:28 PM

McTominay scores the opening goal

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay scores to give the home side 1-0 lead at half-time - Paul Ellis/AFP

01:25 PM

Omens not looking good for Everton and Dyche

Everton have won just two of their past 31 away league matches, drawing 9, losing 20, most recently winning at Southampton in October.

Sean Dyche has won only one of his last 20 Premier League away games as a manager.

01:19 PM

Half-time: Man United 1 Everton 0

The half-time whistle blows and Man United take a deserved lead into half-time. McTominay's goal is the difference, but really the home side should be much further ahead. Work to do for Everton and Sean Dyche

01:18 PM

45+1 mins: Man United 1 Everton 0

Another chance for Man United and another good save by Pickford. Once again the home side launch the ball over the top to Antony who cuts inside unsurprisingly and his shot is saved well by the Everton goalkeeper

01:16 PM

44 mins: Man United 1 Everton 0

The deadlock broken by the home side

01:13 PM

41 mins: Man United 1 Everton 0

McTominay gives United the lead

Firing for Scotland. Firing for Manchester United!



Scott McTominay scores his first Premier League goal of the season.



01:11 PM

40 mins: Man United 1 Everton 0

Manchester United are one of only two teams who haven't dropped a point from a winning position at home in the Premier League this season, along with Tottenham.

01:10 PM

38 mins: Man United 1 Everton 0

Man United have won 13 successive home league games when scoring first, a run that stretches back to February 2022.

01:08 PM

36 mins: GOOOAAAAL! Man United 1 Everton 0

This has been coming. The pressure has been building and finally the home side take the lead. Sancho plays a clever ball inside the Everton penalty area to McTominay, who fires home to give Man United the lead

01:04 PM

32 mins: Man United 0 Everton 0

Chance after chance for the home side but still no goal. Fernandes is the next one to have a shot but his effort goes well over the bar

01:02 PM

30 mins: Man United 0 Everton 0

More and more pressure building on Everton as Man United have another corner, which eventually comes to nothing. The home fans will be wondering how their side haven't scored at least once

01:00 PM

27 mins: Man United 0 Everton 0

Yet again Man United play a ball over the top and they are in behind. The ball is lifted over the Everton backline and Rashford races onto it. Pickford comes out and manages to block Rashford's shot. Time and time again the home side have got in behind but haven't taken any of those opportunities. But Everton can't keep allowing that ball in behind

12:57 PM

24 mins: Man United 0 Everton 0

Another big opportunity spurned by Antony. For the second time in a few minutes Antony is sent through, this time by de Gea. Godfrey though manages to get back just in time and slides in to win the ball

12:54 PM

22 mins: Man United 0 Everton 0

Big chance this time for Man United. Fernandes plays a delightful ball over the top from inside his own half which sends through Antony. The Brazilian forward races into the box but his shot is straight at Pickford

12:51 PM

19 mins: Man United 0 Everton 0

Massive, massive chance for Everton and Simms should definitely score. Simms plays a good one-two with Coleman and is presented with a great opportunity to open the scoring for the visitors but his shot just goes wide of the far post. How has he not scored that one?

12:49 PM

17 mins: Man United 0 Everton

Everton have a free-kick in a similar threatening position to a few minutes back but the cross is headed away by the home side

12:47 PM

16 mins: Man United 0 Everton 0

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 23 home Premier League matches, winning 15, drawing 7, a 2-1 defeat by Brighton in August. They have already matched last season's final tally of 16 league victories. They are unbeaten in all 14 Premier League fixtures this season against teams currently in the bottom half of the table

12:46 PM

14 mins: Man United 0 Everton 0

Another corner for the home side. It is taken short and is worked to Malacia, who is about 35 yards out. He approaches the Everton box with no-one pressing him. He decides to unleash a shot which flies high over the bar

12:44 PM

11 mins: Man United 0 Everton 0

Another good chance comes for Rashford down the left-hand channel but Iwobi does really well to put it out for a corner. Fernandes' corner is played to the edge of the box where Antony's following strike hits the post. It comes back to Wan-Bissaka who somehow puts the ball wide when it seemed harder to miss than to score. Big opportunity spurned

12:42 PM

10 mins: Man United 0 Everton 0

A free-kick for Everton in a good area. Sancho is adjudged to have shoved over Coleman. A good cross is sent into a dangerous position and Onana wastes a really good chance by heading over

12:40 PM

7 mins: Man United 0 Everton 0

Big chance for Rashford as the ball is played in behind the Everton defence and he is one-on-one. However his shot is straight at England teammate Jordan Pickford

12:38 PM

6 mins: Man United 0 Everton 0

Everton now have a corner of their own. They work it well to Godfrey on the left-hand side of the Man United area which is blocked by Antony out for a corner. The corner is headed away at the front post and then the home side break. Rashford feeds it into Sancho who cannot pick out any of his teammates

12:36 PM

5 mins: Man United 0 Everton 0

Another corner for the home side but again it comes to nothing. McTominay then blazes a shot high over the bar

12:35 PM

3 mins: Man United 0 Everton 0

Early chance for Sabitzer. He turns on the ball inside the Everton penalty area and his shot is deflected out for the first corner of the game. The corner ends up with Rashford, on his 350th appearance for Man United, who shoots from the edge of the box but it is blocked and cleared away

12:31 PM

Kick-off

We are underway at Old Trafford

12:28 PM

Quick reminder of the team news

Man Utd: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Fernandes, Antony, Sabitzer, Sancho, Rashford.

Substitutes: Lindelof, Martial, Eriksen, Fred, Varane, Dalot, Weghorst, Pellistri, Butland.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Gueye, Gray, Iwobi, Onana, McNeil, Simms.

Substitutes: Patterson, Holgate, Mina, Begovic, Mykolenko, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Garner.

12:26 PM

Eriksen back on the bench for Man United

12:23 PM

Leon Osman's praise for Seamus Coleman

Speaking on BT Sport:

"He's a brilliant person first and foremost, off the field. He couldn't do enough for you. A real gentleman of the game and then you have that on the pitch what he's become. He's become a real character on top of the player he's always been. I wouldn't have thought that when he joined Everton in 2009 from Sligo for £60,000 as the Evertonians still sing. He was a real find.

"You don't see that very often this days and it took him a year or so to cement himself in the first-team squad but he hasn't looked back since. He's gone from strength to strength, captains his country as well, and every manager that comes into this club, and it's been a difficult time these past few years, he's straight into the first team. He has a real good run and only injury ever rules him out of the team and that's testament to what the managers think of him and the character he is."

12:20 PM

Eriksen's importance to Man United

"You don't realise how key that Eriksen position is.



"Others don't see that pass as quick. It'll be brilliant to get Christian back."



12:19 PM

Head-to-head stats

Manchester United have won 38 Premier League games against Everton. A 39th victory would tie the competition record for most wins against the same opponent, currently held by Man United versus Tottenham.

Everton have won just one of their past 29 league fixtures at Old Trafford, a 1-0 victory in December 2013 (8 draws, 20 losses). However, they have drawn on each of their last three visits.

Everton could score in 10 successive Premier League matches against Man United for the first time.

12:17 PM

The thoughts of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on BT Sport

"We are in a perfect situation.



"We couldn't expect to be in this situation when we started last year."



12:16 PM

The home side coming out to warm up

12:09 PM

Everton get a taste of the Old Trafford pitch before hostilities begin

Ben Godfrey of Everton before the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford - Manchester United vs Everton live: Score and latest updates - Getty Images/Tony McArdle

12:04 PM

Dyche hoping for seventh heaven

A great stat here, which aptly illustrates the chaotic running of Everton in recent years: Sean Dyche is the seventh different manager to take charge of the club in their last seven visits to Old Trafford, after Ronald Koeman, Marco Silva, Duncan Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti, Rafa Benitez and Frank Lampard.

Dyche could become the first English manager to win away against United in the Premier League with two different clubs –he won 2-0 at Old Trafford with Burnley in January 2020.

11:59 AM

Ten Hag says Eriksen return will boost United for run-in

Christian Eriksen is on the bench after missing the past 10 weeks with an ankle problem caused by a reckless challenge from Reading’s Andy Carroll that infuriated Eric ten Hag.

The Dutch manager believes Eriksen’s return will provide a huge boost to United’s hopes of more silverware this season.

“He is always composed on the ball and you can always find him,” Ten Hag said of Eriksen. “In the progressing of the game, he has key actions and key passes – the final pass. That brings a lot to the team.

“I think it was not for nothing I was so angry about that bad tackle and he was away. We first feared we lost him for the whole season but he worked really well, the medical department did very well, he’s returning to the squad and is available for the final stages of the season, so we are very pleased with that.

“It was a really bad tackle and a really bad injury. It’s settled and now we are very happy with that.”

11:55 AM

Simms gets the nod

Everton manager Sean Dyche makes just one change, bringing in striker Ellis Simms, who came off the bench to score the equaliser at Chelsea on March 18.

Abdoulaye Doucoure drops out as he is suspended following his Monday night antics with Harry Kane.

11:51 AM

Maguire returns to captain United

There are three changes to Manchester United's line-up, with the headline being the return of Harry Maguire to captain the team.

Tyrell Malacia makes his first league start since February and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also returns, while Luke Shaw drops out with a thigh injury.

Christian Eriksen is on the bench after recovering from a ankle injury that has kept him out since January

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Fernandes, Antony, Sabitzer, Sancho, Rashford.

Subs: Lindelof, Martial, Eriksen, Fred, Varane, Dalot, Weghorst, Pellistri, Butland.

11:44 AM

Everton line-up

Team news is in! 🚨



🔄 One change - Simms starts with Doucouré suspended.



COYB! 🔵 #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/eX6X3BJ6YQ — Everton (@Everton) April 8, 2023

11:37 AM

Ten Hag out to revive the revival

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Manchester United v Everton, which kicks off at Old Trafford at 12.30pm. It’s a fixture with a rich competitive history, but as has often been the case in recent years, the current sides arrive with contrasting concerns.

United got their Champions League push back on track in midweek, with another Marcus Rashford-inspired victory, 1-0 at home to Brentford, to reclaim a place in the top four.

It was seen as a result that was symbolic of United’s recovery from their early-season troubles, which were encapsulated by their 4-0 defeat at Brentford in August.

No one can deny Erik ten Hag has lifted United back towards the heights expected, but their revival has also been beset by glimpses of the flakiness of old. They suffered a chastening 2-0 defeat at nouveau riche Newcastle last weekend and prior to a 3-1 win over Fulham dropped points at home to Southampton (0-0) and their dignity away to Liverpool in the 7-0 shellacking.

Ten Hag said yesterday that his players must be more consistent in showing the “passion and desire” they displayed against Brentford. “You have to do it every game. That needs preparation but it has to be the standard when you are playing for Manchester United, so that is the demand.

“No ifs or buts, you have to do it and that is the responsibility that the players have to deliver. You have to be accountable.”

Everton, meanwhile, have also had a revival of sorts since Sean Dyche took over from Frank Lampard, earning 12 points from nine league games, compared with just five in their last nine under the new Chelsea interim manager.

Their fightback to draw 1-1 at home with Champions League-chasing Tottenham on Monday lifted Everton out of the relegation places, thanks to Michael Keane’s stunning 90th minute strike.

It was a chaotic match that ended with both sides with 10 men on the pitch and produced one of the quotes of the week when Dyche later joked that Harry Kane must have suffered a “broken eyelash” in his theatrical collapse following Abdoulaye Doucouré unwise decision to raise his hands into the England captain’s face, which resulted in a red card for the Everton man.

Let’s hope for no such amateur dramatics today eh.