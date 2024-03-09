Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Marcus Rashford fit to start

Manchester United host Everton in the Premier League this afternoon with manager Erik ten Hag once again under the spotlight following back-to-back defeats. Last Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City left United trailing fourth-place Aston Villa by 11 points in the Premier League table, after Ten Hag’s side were beaten by Fulham at Old Trafford the week before.

Now United will look to get their top-four push back on track against an Everton side who are winless in their last 10 Premier League games. Last month, Sean Dyche’s side had the boost of their points penalty being reduced to only six points, but the Toffees are in need of picking up some more on the pitch after they were beaten at home by West Ham last time out.

Alejandro Garnacho’s spectacular overhead kick helped United to a comfortable 3-0 win at Goodison Park earlier this season, but routine wins at Old Trafford have been few and far between for Ten Hag’s side. Can the visitors frustrate United to pick up crucial points in the relegation battle?

Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Everton below, and get all the latest match odds and tips here.

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Manchester United host Everton in Premier League, with kick-off at 12:30pm

Erik ten Hag keeps same XI as Manchester derby defeat

Everton also stick with same XI in bid to end slump

Manchester United FC - Everton FC

Everton’s Old Trafford Blues

12:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Everton have played at Old Trafford 31 times in the Premier League, but have only won twice. Bryan Oviedo’s winner in December 2013 was the last time they won away at Manchester United.

Today, the hosts are aiming for a 41st Premier League win over Everton - which would be a record for the most wins by one club against another.

(Getty Images)

Manchester United set up Old Trafford expert task force

12:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Exciting plans at Old Trafford? There could be very soon. The club have set up an expert task force to plan to regenerate Old Trafford and build one of the best stadiums in the world.

Story continues

Sir Jim Ratcliffe described it as a “once-in-a-century opportunity” to give United the Wembley of the north or a ground comparable with Barcelona’s Nou Camp or Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu.

Lord Sebastian Coe, the chair of the London 2012 Olympics organising committee and former athlete and MP, will lead the ‘Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force’ which will include the former United captain Gary Neville, the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and the chief executive of Trafford Council Sara Todd.

United will not move away from Old Trafford but will study the options of redeveloping the current ground or building a new one on adjacent land that they already own.

They want a ground capable of staging internationals and finals as well as providing a far more modern stadium than the current version of Old Trafford, which has barely been changed for almost two decades.

Man Utd reveal plans for ‘once-in-a-century opportunity’ to regenerate Old Trafford

Ten Hag makes bold Manchester United claim after reaching 100 games in charge

11:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Believe it or not - Erik ten Hag has the highest win ratio of any permanent Manchester United manager in history.

With 60 wins from his first 100 games in charge, it’s higher than even Sir Alex Ferguson - who retired with 59.67%.

And Ten Hag believes his percentage could have been even better - had it not been for injuries during his time at Old Trafford.

“Imagine if we had many more players available, not so many setbacks in injuries, it could have been easily 70 or 75 wins and that tells the bright future of this team when players are available,” he said.

“Because if you compare it, you compare it with other managers or other teams who were in a build-up stage, or with previous managers in this big club, then you can see there is a bright future.

“Also, I think it’s a good balance in ages in this squad, where young players, middle-aged players, experienced players together.

“Imagine when they are available. As I said, we could have easily win from 100 games 75 and that’s a big difference I think with the stats you mentioned.”

(PA Wire)

Everton also stick with same XI in bid to end slump

11:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Everton, winless in 10, also stay unchanged despite also losing 3-1 last weekend, when they were thumped by West Ham at Goodison Park.

Beto will lead the line with Abdoulaye Doucoure playing off him. James Garner and Jack Harrison retain their places in midfield.

Fans outside Old Trafford pose with a half-and-half scarf (Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag keeps same XI as Manchester derby defeat

11:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

So Erik ten Hag keeps the same team who were eventually well beaten in last weekend’s Manchester derby. Marcus Rashford is passed fit and Bruno Fernandes looks set perhaps to play in the false nine role once more.

Northern Irish goalkeeper Dermot Mee makes the bench.

How will Bruno Fernandes fit into the team today? (Getty Images)

Everton line-up

11:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil; Doucoure, Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Young, Gomes, Coleman, Chermiti, Dobbin.

Manchester United line-up

11:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof; Casemiro, Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford.

Subs: Bayindir, Mee, Kambwala, Ogunneye, Amrabat, Collyer, Eriksen, Amad, Antony.

Manchester United vs Everton team news dropping shortly

11:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Injuries, injuries, injuries....

So how does Erik ten Hag shuffle his back today?

Dyche throws support behind Calvert-Lewin: ‘It’ll come’

11:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Sean Dyche remains confident Dominic Calvert-Lewin will find his scoring form again for Everton. The 26-year-old has only scored four goals this season, with the last one coming back in October.

Dyche said: "It's finding the moment, taking the moment, and he's well aware of that. No striker has forgotten their record.

"I certainly don't mention it to him. I just want him to work hard, I want him to play for the team, I want him to get in the right areas. I know the quality he's got, I know his aerial power, I know he can finish and different types of finishes. And it'll come.

"It's believing in what we do, believing in himself and continuing to do the right things. Sometimes you need one that comes off your shin but sometimes you can make it come off your shin by just being alert and alive to things that are bouncing around the box."

(PA Wire)

Solskjaer reveals biggest ‘problem’ with managing Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

10:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in the headlines this week as he gave an interview to Stick to Football on his time in charge Old Trafford.

Notably, Solskjaer said the decision to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to United proved to be a mistake for all parties as it required him to change how he asked his team to play.

Solskjaer has revealed how close United came to signing Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham when he was in charge at the club.

Solskjaer reveals how close Man Utd came to signing Haaland and Bellingham

Premier League’s hopes of gaining extra Champions League spot dealt blow

10:38 , Jamie Braidwood

But United’s hope of the Premier League gaining an extra Champions League spot in next season’s revamped competition have been dealt a blow following a poor night of results in Europe this week.

The Champions League is being expanded to a 36-team tournament from 2024/25 and two of the extra four places will be awarded to countries whose teams perform best in this season’s European competitions.

As confirmed by Uefa on their website, England currently sits third in the race, behind Italy and Germany, which would mean Serie A and the Bundesliga receive a fifth Champions League place next season.

The margin between Germany and England has widened following Thursday’s Europa League results.

Premier League’s hopes of gaining extra Champions League spot dealt blow

Fernandes admits derby loss makes it ‘hard’ for United to reach top four

10:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Bruno Fernandes admitted it is “going to be hard” for Manchester United to qualify for the Champions League after defeat in the derby last weekend. A 3-1 defeat to City left sixth-placed United 11 points behind Aston Villa with 11 matches remaining.

“We need to look forward,” Fernandes told MUTV. “We don’t depend only on ourselves to get in the positions we want. We’re not hiding from that.

“We want to be in the Champions League, we want to try until the end of the season to get into that fourth place.

“That gives you the possibility to be in the Champions League, so we know it’s going to be hard, but we have to do everything that is on our hands that we can do.

“Going to the next game at home, we know that our fans will be there again, over and over again.

“They’re being behind us, they push us and next game we have to go there and win that game.”

(AP)

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

10:06 , Jamie Braidwood

You can get the latest match odds and tips here:

Manchester United vs Everton predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

10:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Manchester United: 13/5

Draw: 17/6

Everton: 31/10

Prediction

Manchester United 2-1 Everton

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

10:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro, McTominay; Fernandes; Garnacho, Rashford

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onona, Garner, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

10:02 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Erik ten Hag continues to be hit by injuries by Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans are at least fit after coming off in the defeat to City. Rasmus Hojlund is nearing a return after missing the derby due to a muscle injury, but won’t be back in time. Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are also absentees.

Everton are without Arnaut Danjuma and Idrissa Gana Gueye. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could return to the starting line-up after he was dropped to the bench for the 3-1 home defeat against West Ham.

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

10:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Manchester United vs Everton?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 9 March at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports. Subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and TNT website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good morning

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United host Everton in the Premier League this afternoon with manager Erik ten Hag one again under the spotlight following back-to-back defeats. Last Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City left United trailing fourth-place Aston Villa by 11 points in the Premier League table, after Ten Hag’s side were beaten by Fulham at Old Trafford the week before.

Now United will look to get their top-four push back on track against an Everton side who are winless in their last 10 Premier League games. Last month, Sean Dyche’s side had the boost of their points penalty being reduced to only six points, but the Toffees are in need of picking up some more on the pitch after they were beaten at home by West Ham last time out.

Alejandro Garnacho’s spectacular overhead kick helped United to a comfortable 3-0 win at Goodison Park earlier this season, but routine wins at Old Trafford have been few and far between for Ten Hag’s side. Can the visitors frustrate United to pick up crucial points in the relegation battle?

Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Everton in today’s match blog

Manchester United v Everton

09:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the build-up to the opening game of the Premier League weekend between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford.