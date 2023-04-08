Manchester United vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE!

The Premier League action resumes at Old Trafford this lunchtime with a key fixture at both ends of the table. Manchester United host Everton looking to leapfrog Newcastle into third spot before the Magpies travel to Brentford later in the day and hoping to put six points between them and fifth-placed Tottenham, who face a tricky clash with Brighton.

United bounced back from their own loss to Newcastle with a narrow win over Brentford in midweek secured via Marcus Rashford’s 28th goal of the season as the top-four race and battle for Champions League qualification continues to heat up. Erik ten Hag has Christian Eriksen back available today for the first time since January, though is missing Luke Shaw as well as the suspended Casemiro.

Sean Dyche’s Toffees head into the weekend lying 16th and out of the relegation zone on goal difference only after Michael Keane’s late heroics to earn a share of the spoils against Spurs on Monday night, but have won only one of their last 29 league games on this ground. Follow Manchester United vs Everton live below!

Man United vs Everton latest news

Kick-off time: 12.30pm BST, Old Trafford

How to watch: BT Sport

Man United team news: Eriksen back; Shaw out

Everton team news: Doucoure starts ban

Prediction: Man United 2-0 Everton

Manchester United FC - Everton FC

Earlier this season

11:08 , Matt Verri

Man United came away from Goodison Park with all three points back in October.

Alex Iwobi put Everton in front early on, before Antony equalised and the winner then came from Cristiano Ronaldo. Remember him?

If not, remind yourself with some highlights of that match...

As it stands...

11:01 , Matt Verri

Man United sit fourth in the Premier League going as it stands, and a point here would see them move into third at least until Newcastle face Brentford later this afternoon.

Less rosy picture for Everton. A win would life them up to 13th, but defeat and they’ll be only out of the relegation zone on goal different and looking around nervously for the rest of the weekend.

Story continues

(Getty Images)

Dyche backs Weghorst

10:54 , Matt Verri

Sean Dyche was full of praise for Wout Weghorst in his pre-match press conference.

The striker, who has faced criticism for his form at Old Trafford, worked under Dyche at Burnley, and his former boss insists his side cannot “underestimate” him this afternoon.

“He’s a very good player,” Dyche told reporters. “He worked very hard, [he’s] very professional and different managers look for different things.

“I certainly wouldn’t underestimate him as a player. I hope he is not such a good pro if he plays on Saturday!”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Ten Hag eyes ‘really successful season'

10:45 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag has challenged his side to finish the season on a high and ensure his first campaign in charge at Old Trafford is one to remember.

“We have already won a cup, so we have to make it a really successful season,” Ten Hag said.

“We have a great squad, so I am really positive to get a good final stage of the season and even more silverware. We are in the right spot: competing for the top four of the Premier League, the quarter-final of the Europa League and semi-final of the FA Cup.”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Stage is set!

10:38 , Matt Verri

Standard Sport prediction

10:31 , Matt Verri

Everton’s survival bid will be fuelled by their displays at Goodison Park, with results on the road proving far more difficult for Sean Dyche’s side.

That is unlikely to change against a United side so dominant at Old Trafford, and even though they are not currently at their free-flowing best up front, the hosts should have enough to get the job done comfortably enough.

Manchester United to win, 2-0.

Everton team news

10:24 , Matt Verri

Abdoulaye Doucoure will miss the trip to Old Trafford after he was shown a straight red card against Tottenham. The midfielder hit out at Harry Kane off the ball in a moment of madness and his three-match absence is a real blow for Everton.

James Garner or Tom Davies could come in as replacements, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to miss out with injury again. Andros Townsend is also still out and Ruben Vinagre a doubt.

(AP)

Man United team news

10:18 , Matt Verri

Luke Shaw will miss the game for United after he was forced off with injury in the first half against Brentford. Christian Eriksen, however, is now fit for the first time since January.

Anthony Martial is in contention to start, which would likely see Jadon Sancho drop to the bench and Rashford move out to the left wing. Casemiro is still suspended, while the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Donny van de Beek and Tom Heaton are all sidelined.

Predicted Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Sabitzer; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

How to watch Man United vs Everton

10:08 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live today on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting at 11.30am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game on a live stream via the BT Sport website or app.

Live coverage: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good morning!

10:02 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United vs Everton!

Erik ten Hag’s side returned to winning ways in midweek after edging past Brentford, and they have home comforts once again this afternoon as Everton make the trip to Manchester. Any sort of positive result for the Toffees would be a huge bonus in their survival bid.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 12:30pm BST from Old Trafford. Stay with us!