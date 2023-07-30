Manchester United vs Dortmund LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE!

It’s a final pre-season friendly in the United States for Erik ten Hag’s side tonight as they take on the German giants in Las Vegas. A busy summer Stateside has seen United beat Arsenal and lose to Real Madrid, while a youthful team were beaten by Wrexham, before they take to the field against Dortmund.

United have been able to integrate new signings Mason Mount and Andre Onana across the pond, and will soon be welcoming new £72million signing Rasmus Holjund to the fold after last night agreeing a remarkable fee for the unproven striker. Ten Hag has an almost fully fit squad, though will be without exciting young talent Kobbie Mainoo, who has flown home for treatment after being injured against Madrid.

Jadon Sancho prepares to face his former club and is expected to lead a strong line-up tonight. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, covering all the action from the pre-season friendly in the Allegiant Stadium.

Man United vs Dortmund updates

Kick-off time: 2am BST, Allegiant Stadium

How to watch: MUTV

Man United XI: Sancho named in weak line-up

Score prediction: United to end tour on a high

01:17 , Alex Young

In potentially some good news regarding Amad Diallo, he is with the squad this evening but not in a playing capacity.

01:15 , Alex Young

United will fly back to Manchester following tonight’s game before welcoming Lens to Old Trafford on Saturday.

Then it’s a short turnaround before a clash against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

01:08 , Alex Young

So, Marcel Sabitzer, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United, makes his debut for Dortmund tonight... against Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Seb Haller starts up top and Emre Can is the skipper.

Dortmund XI

01:03 , Alex Young

A familiar face in Dortmund’s line-up.

00:53 , Alex Young

Story continues

It’s interesting that Maguire starts and McTominay is captain. Fernandes and supposed vice-captain Casemiro are on the bench.

00:49 , Alex Young

A much-changed team for Manchester United, then. Tom Heaton is in goal and Scott McTominay is captain.

Sancho faces Dortmund for the first time since leaving two years ago.

It very much as a second-string feel to it, with the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Brandon Williams and Donny van de Beek all involved.

Manchester United XI

00:46 , Alex Young

Here’s how United line up.

🥁 Presenting your final United XI of #MUTOUR23 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2023

00:41 , Alex Young

Team news is imminent. Will Sancho get a start against his former club?

00:33 , Alex Young

The fans have started arriving. A huge clash in Nevada.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Score prediction

00:27 , Alex Young

United have looked good in spells and are much further along in their pre-season preparations. For that reason, they look favourites.

Man Utd to win 3-1.

Manchester United team news

00:18 , Alex Young

Kobbie Mainoo is the one big injury worry for Manchester United, while Jadon Sancho will be hoping to impress against his former club.

The 18-year-old was starting to make an impression during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States but is now expected to miss the opening weeks of the season.

Erik ten Hag was already light on options and has confirmed Jonny Evans was kept on due to a lack of available bodies, with Fred not involved and Anthony Elanga having joined Nottingham Forest.

Anthony Martial is a doubt for the game too, limiting the United boss somewhat. Both Andre Onana and Mason Mount are expected to start.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Where to watch Man United vs Dortmund

00:08 , Alex Young

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on MUTV.

Welcome

00:00 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

It’s the final match of a busy trip across the pond for Erik ten Hag and Co., having beaten Arsenal but lost to both Real Madrid and Wrexham.

Tonight is a chance to end the tour on a high and continue to cultivate that winning mentality Ten Hag stresses the importance of.

Las Vegas, and more specifically the Allegiant Stadium, plays host tonight, with kick-off at 2am UK time.

Stick with us.