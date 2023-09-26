Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds

Manchester United begin their Carbao Cup quest this evening with a meeting against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Winners of this competition last year, the perssure is already on United.

It’s been a torrid start to the season for Erik ten Hag & Co. as injuries and poor performances as three wins and there defeats leave United well off the early pace.

Palace, meanwhile, have produced a similarly inconsistent start and will hope to reach the League Cup fourth round for the first time in five seasons.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

The match will take place at Old Trafford.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Football.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog with expert analysis coming from Dom Smith at the ground.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace team news

Manchester United hope to have Harry Maguire and Sergio Reguilon fit for the game. The centre-back has been nursing a knock, while the loanee was withdrawn late on against Burnley due to illness.

Sofyan Amrabat could make his full debut in midfield, but the game is likely to come too soon for Lisandro Martinez but Mason Mount could make his first start since before the international break. Altay Bayindir is pushing to make his debut in goal.

Palace are also juggling a number of injuries, with the likes of Michael Olise, Matheus Franca and Jefferson Lerma all still sidelines. Jean-Philippe Mateta should come in to the starting lineup, with Odsonne Edouard in line for a rest.

Roy Hodgson will make plenty of changes, meaning Rob Holding, Nathaniel Clyne and Jairo Riedewald could make up quite the second-string defence. Dean Henderson will be making his debut against his former club.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction

Neither team has really got going so far this season so I’m not expecting a cup classic at the Theatre of Dreams.

Crystal Palace have the pedigree and form to win at Old Trafford but, with another trip to the same stadium coming four days later, the expected changes could will make the job much tougher. United should have enough.

Man United to win, 2-0 in normal time

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester United have just two wins in their last six against Crystal Palace.

Man United wins: 40

Draws: 13

Crystal Palace wins: 10

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match odds

Man United: 1/2

Crystal Palace: 31/10

Rasmus Hojlund to score: 9/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).