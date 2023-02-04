Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - Getty Images/Michael Regan

02:46 PM

New man Sabitzer makes his first forays onto the famous turf

02:34 PM

Both side to commemorate the Munich air disaster

From James Ducker at Old Trafford

It’s the 65th anniversary of the Munich air disaster on Monday. Erik ten Hag and Patrick Vieira will lay wreaths before kick off, the players will wear black armbands and the “Flowers of Manchester” will play before the team’s walk out. A minute’s silence will also be held. Within Old Trafford, banners will be placed in the stands remembering those lost and flags will be at half-mast as a mark of respect. The families of those who lost their lives and were affected by the tragedy in Munich will be guests of the club in the directors’ box. The matchday programme is also a special commemorative 100-page issue featuring a colourised shot of the classic Busby Babes line-up on the cover and there is also a supporter remembrance booklet.

Manchester United fans gather for the Munich disaster memorial service outside Old Trafford - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

02:28 PM

James Ducker at Old Trafford

Anthony Martial’s perennial lack of availability is becoming a deep frustration for United this season. He returned from injury in midweek to come on as a substitute against Nottingham Forest and score but had a “setback” during the game according to manager Erik ten Hag and is now missing again. So it means another start for Wout Weghorst. United’s need for a dependable top class striker this summer is pressing. Marcel Sabitzer, the deadline day loan signing from Bayern Munich, is on the bench and Diogo Dalot is back in the squad. Crystal Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha for weeks with a hamstring injury, a real loss. Eberechi Eze is on the bench.

02:25 PM

Martial won't play any part in today's match

That's because the Frenchman has once again been ruled out with another injury. He last managed a full 90 minutes in the Premier League back in January 2021 - over two years ago.

Martial - Getty Images/Matthew Ashton

02:09 PM

Team news

Man Utd: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Weghorst, Rashford.

Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Sabitzer, Dalot, Heaton, Sancho, Garnacho, Mainoo.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Hughes, Ayew, Olise, Schlupp, Edouard.

Subs: Milivojevic, Tomkins, Sambi Lokonga, Eze, Mateta, Johnstone, Ahamada, Whitworth, Riedewald.

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

02:08 PM

Big match preview

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage as Crystal Palace travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, with kick-off at 3pm.

Erik ten Hag was called upon to comment on news that criminal charges have been dropped against Mason Greenwood in his pre-match press conference, but maintains that his focus is on 'the game, no matter what'.

Ten Hag said that he had 'nothing' to say, and that there was nothing he could add, referring reporters present back to 'the statement of the club'.

"Sometimes you get issues,” he said. “Then as a club and team you have to deal with it. We have standards and values. We have to live along those high standards and values and that gives a base if you have a good culture and spirit.

“That’s our job, not to get distracted by anything. We are human beings and sometimes there are issues, we are not like robots, but we have to focus on our job.

“We have so many games so we don’t have time to get distracted by anything. It’s not easy but that is our job.”

Ten Hag also discussed the likely inclusion in today's matchday squad of new recruit Marcel Sabitzer, whose clutch loan deal from Bayern Munich came in the wake of Christian Eriksen's ankle injury.

Sabitzer's new manager praised his latest signing's 'winning attitude'.

"He is a determined football player with a really good attitude and [at] many clubs he was also captain, so he is also a leader.

"I think for that it is a perfect signing. We are really happy with him."

A home win today will shore up United's ambitions of catching up with the leaders of the pack, as they currently sit fourth, as they continue their fight on all fronts after recent successes in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.