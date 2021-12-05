Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

A general view of Old Trafford (Getty Images)

A new era at Manchester United begins today as Crystal Palace travel to Old Trafford for Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge as interim manager.

Michael Carrick, who departed as coach midweek following the win over Arsenal, hands over the Red Devils in a better situation than when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left them, following his sacking.

A win will take United to within three points of West Ham in fourth, with David Moyes’ side shocking Chelsea at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Rangnick will now look to stamp his authority on this side and rebuild a top four case, while bringing enough organisation and confidence to become a threat to win a cup this season. Cristiano Ronaldo’s role under Rangnick will be interesting, with the German dismissing any suggestions that the Portuguese cannot adjust to his philosophy and claiming it should be the other way around: "We play in the most competitive league in the world so we need all the players on board. What I saw from Cristiano yesterday, he is more than willing to do that, to put his input into the team. His team-mates will have to do the same."

Follow live score and goal updates, analysis and reaction in the first-look of United under Rangnick.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Kick-off at Old Trafford scheduled for 14:00 GMT

Manchester United predicted XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Gallagher, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew, Edouard.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Team news

11:22 , Jack Rathborn

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt after sustaining a hand injury against Chelsea, while Nemanja Matic has a hamstring tweak which could keep him out.

Luke Shaw is expected to miss out with a head injury, while Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani all remain out.

Palace defender Joachim Andersen could return after a thigh injury, but James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson are injured and Joel Ward is suspended.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Predicted line-ups

11:22 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Gallagher, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew, Edouard.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Odds

11:21 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United 5/8

Draw 10/3

Crystal Palace 11/2

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Prediction

11:21 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United will be bouncing after that comeback win over Arsenal, as well as the arrival of new manager Ralf Rangnick. Palace are have been excellent this season but this may be a step too far. Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace.