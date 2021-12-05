Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

A new era at Manchester United begins today as Crystal Palace travel to Old Trafford for Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge as interim manager.

Michael Carrick, who departed as coach midweek following the win over Arsenal, hands over the Red Devils in a better situation than when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left them, following his sacking.

A win will take United to within three points of West Ham in fourth, with David Moyes’ side shocking Chelsea at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Rangnick will now look to stamp his authority on this side and rebuild a top four case, while bringing enough organisation and confidence to become a threat to win a cup this season. Cristiano Ronaldo’s role under Rangnick will be interesting, with the German dismissing any suggestions that the Portuguese cannot adjust to his philosophy and claiming it should be the other way around: "We play in the most competitive league in the world so we need all the players on board. What I saw from Cristiano yesterday, he is more than willing to do that, to put his input into the team. His team-mates will have to do the same."

Follow live score and goal updates, analysis and reaction in the first-look of United under Rangnick.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Kick-off at Old Trafford scheduled for 14:00 GMT

Manchester United predicted XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Gallagher, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew, Edouard.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Crystal Palace

14:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Cheikhou Kouyate is clipped by Fred lunging into a tackle in the middle of the pitch. The Crystal Palace midfielder goes down and United kick the ball out of play.

When play restarts - with Kouyate fine to play on - United flick an aerial pass over the top with Marcus Rashford making a run in behind. He brings the ball under control and wins a corner as he tries to sweep into the left side of the box.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Crystal Palace

14:03 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Manchester United get the match started after both sets of players take the knee. Victor Lindelof boots a long ball up the pitch but the ball is won by Palace’s backline and sent out of play for a throw in.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Here come the teams

13:58 , Michael Jones

The players are ready and waiting in the tunnel at Old Trafford. Crystal Palace will be quietly confident that they can upset the Red Devils today. Manchester United will be hoping to get Ralf Rangnick’s tenure off to a winning start.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Late goals sink Palace

13:51 , Michael Jones

Raphinha’s 94th minute winner for Leeds on Tusday night wasn’t the first time Crystal Palace have conceded late on this season. They have conceded in the 90th minute of league fixtures three times already costing them a total of five points which will be a frustrating concern for Patrick Vieira.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Ralf Rangnick ready to stamp his style on Manchester United

13:49 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick intends to bring success and style to Manchester United.

United’s new interim manager takes charge of his first match on Sunday as Crystal Palace visit Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The German has been brought in until the end of the season following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking a fortnight ago.

Ralf Rangnick ready to stamp his style on Manchester United

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Vieira on Benteke and Man Utd

13:46 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira, has been speaking to BBC MOTD and says he’s been impressed with his team’s recent performances even if results haven’t gone their way and singled out Christian Benteke as one of the players in good from. He said:

Last week against Leeds we did some interesting things, we have to keep this going. "Christian Benteke is a really good target up front, he’s strong enough to hold up the ball. He’s scoring goals, that’s good for us. I still want him to score even more goals. "I think it’s a tough place to come and perform because of the atmosphere and quality of the team. “We know there’s been a lot of talk in the last few days but we have to do the talking ourselves as a team. Do what we can do to get the result."

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Rangnick looking for first victory

13:42 , Michael Jones

If Manchester United win today Ralf Rangnick will become the first German manager to win his first Premier League game in charge. United will also win consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the club.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Eagles dipping in form

13:38 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace’s back-to-back Premier League defeats have come after a seven-game unbeaten run. The defeat at Leeds was their first away from home in the league in four matches.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Old Trafford’s weak defences

13:34 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have conceded in 15 consecutive home games across all competitions in what is their worst run since 1959. Add to that the brilliant form of David De Gea and this is a major problem that Ralf Rangnick needs to fix.

If Crystal Palace win today, United would have lost seven home fixtures in a calendar year for the first time in 35 years.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Will manager quality matter most in Premier League top-four race?

13:30 , Michael Jones

There are four Champions League-winning managers plying their trade in the Premier League. Three of them occupy the top three spots and, unsurprisingly, are now beginning to open up a significant gap between themselves and the rest.

Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool, all within two points; then it’s seven down to...well, West Ham for now but any of five by Monday night, and further changes will follow over Christmas.

Will manager quality matter most in Premier League top-four race?

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Premier League standings

13:27 , Michael Jones

Manchester United could finish the day as high as fifth place if they defeat Crystal Palace and Tottenham fail to win against Norwich. If both team are successful United will move ahead of Arsenal into sixth and Spurs will take fifth spot. United are currently six points behind West Ham who occupy fourth and they’ll want to close that gap as quickly as possible.

Crystal Palace (11th) are eyeing up a return to the top 10 and can get there with three points today. They may not end the day that high though as Brentford could overtake them with three points against Leeds and Aston Villa can move above them with a godd result versus Leicester in the late kick off.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Benteke on Palace

13:21 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has been speaking about life under Patrick Vieira, who took over as head coach during the summer, and says that this current Palace team is ‘one of the best I’ve played with’. Benteke told Premier League Produtcions:

With this team now I’ve been here for five years and it’s one of the best teams I’ve played with, “I’ve been through good times, bad times. Now we have new staff, new players, new energy in the team. I think it’s good. “It’s healthy competition. The manager has been a top player so he knows what he needs for every game. I think you don’t have to take it personally but at the same time obviously when you don’t play you get frustrated. Sometimes a player might be more important for that game than another player, but that doesn’t mean it’s something personal.”

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Head-to-head

13:16 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have lost their last two home games against Crystal Palace which is as many as in the previous 22 meetings at Old Trafford.

They could fail to beat the Eagles for a third consecutive match for the first time since a run of four between 1925-1970.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Rangnick’s tenure begins

13:12 , Michael Jones

There is a feeling of excitement bubbling around Old Trafford as fans get ready to witness Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge of Manchester United.

Rangnick is a well-thought of coach who will bring both structure and discipline to the team that was sorely missing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.

But, he has only been an orthodox manager for two seasons since the 2011 Champions League semi-final, when his Schalke side were dismantled by Sir Alex Ferguson’s United.

Rangnick wrote in today’s programme notes:

“Managing Manchester United, even in an interim capacity, is a massive challenge but, to me, this feels like I am in the right place at the right time.”

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Team changes

13:06 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick’s first Manchester United team is unchanges from the starting XI that beat Arsenal on Thursday night. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line with Bruno Fernandes in behind. Diogo Dalot keeps his place at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka settling for a place on the bench.

There are two changes for Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke replaces Odsonne Eduoard up front with Nathaniel Clyne slotting into the defence in place of the suspended Joel Ward.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Line-ups

13:00 , Michael Jones

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: ‘You cannot turn down Manchester United’: Ralf Rangnick unveiled as manager to begin club’s new era

12:55 , Michael Jones

Manchester United stepped into a new era on Friday morning as the German innovator Ralf Rangnick was unveiled as new interim manager in the club’s boldest move since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure eight years ago.

Less than 12 hours after caretaker Michael Carrick walked away from the club – marking the last of Ferguson’s 2008 Champions League winners to leave Old Trafford, having played and then coached at United ever since – the 63-year-old Rangnick gave a measured press conference in which he hailed Cristiano Ronaldo, warned of the “big” gap to the Premier League’s three, and hinted he could stay on permanently.

‘You cannot turn down Manchester United’: Ralf Rangnick unveiled as interim manager

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Rangnick takes charge

12:49 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s new era begins today as Ralf Rangnick takes charge of his first game as interim manager. The 63-year-old German will coach the Red Devils until the end of the season and will remain in a consultancy role afterwards.

Speaking of his decision to join Manchester United Rangnick said:

I want to develop the team, train the brains and at the same time, encourage the players to do the right things. "It’s important to win games in the first instance, and then step by step, develop the team in the right direction."

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Recent results

12:44 , Michael Jones

Manchester United enjoyed a good but short run under caretaker boss Michael Carrick which saw them win two and draw one of his three games in charge. Carrick steered the Red Devils to a Champions League last-16 place with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal before earning a 1-1 draw away at Chelsea and coming from behind to defeat Arsenal 3-2 last time out. That win over the Gunners was Carrick’s last involvement with the club and he left immediately after the game. Today Man Utd play their first match under interim manager Ralf Rangnick as they take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace meanwhile have taken a dip in form. After seven Premier League games without defeat – including a 2-0 win over Manchester City – the Eagles have lost their last two games, against Aston Villa and Leeds respectively. Last time out Raphinha converted a 94th minute penalty to earn Leeds all three points against Palace who seemed to have dug in for a draw. If they beat Manchester United today Patrick Vieira’s men can move back into the top 10 and start to think about pushing for a European place next season.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Team news

11:22 , Jack Rathborn

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt after sustaining a hand injury against Chelsea, while Nemanja Matic has a hamstring tweak which could keep him out.

Luke Shaw is expected to miss out with a head injury, while Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani all remain out.

Palace defender Joachim Andersen could return after a thigh injury, but James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson are injured and Joel Ward is suspended.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Predicted line-ups

11:22 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Gallagher, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew, Edouard.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Odds

11:21 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United 5/8

Draw 10/3

Crystal Palace 11/2

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Prediction

11:21 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United will be bouncing after that comeback win over Arsenal, as well as the arrival of new manager Ralf Rangnick. Palace are have been excellent this season but this may be a step too far. Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace.