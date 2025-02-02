Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as hosts plays false nine system

Manchester United host Crystal Palace in a crunch Premier League clash which could see Ruben Amorim’s side drop further down the table.

United come into the match sitting 12th with Palace two points behind them in 13th. Victory would put Amorim’s team closer to the top half of the table as the Red Devils aim to take their outside shot at a European place. United have won their last three matches across all competitions and will want to keep their momentum going when they take on Palace at Old Trafford.

Oliver Glasner’s men had their unbeaten run of five league games ended last time out against Brentford though new signing Romain Esse got on the scoresheet. Palace want to get back to winning ways and will feel confident about taking on a vulnerable United side.

The match is not on TV in the UK because it was initially scheduled to be shown on Saturday at 3pm, but you can follow all the action from Old Trafford with our live blog below:

5' POST! Kobbie Mainoo, as false 9, hits post in bright United start (MUN 0-0 CRY)

Manchester United XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Garnacho, Fernandes, Diallo

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Lerma; Sarr, Mateta, Kamada

Alejandro Garnacho starts as Ruben Amorim leaves Hojlund and Zirkzee on the bench

Manchester United to remember Munich Air Disaster ahead of 67th anniversary on Thursday

17 mins: Tremendous burst from Mateta as he drives from the edge of the Palace box to the other. The move ends with Lacroix taking a shot from distance. It bounces before Onana and he makes a decent stop low to his right.

14 mins: Couple of decent chances for United. First, Garnacho turns in the box and plays a low ball across the goal, but there’s no one there. Then Amad sweeps a cross towards the back post, with Yoro missing his header. Finally, Martinez lashes a shot over the bar, with his shot taking a touch off Mitchell on the way through. Good pressure from the hosts.

Amad asks for more from the fans (Getty Images)

11 mins: After seeing a replay, Mainoo’s shot that struck the post took a slight deflection to take it away from Henderson but against the upright. There’s no doubt about it, Mainoo is a false nine, not a striker, with Garnacho and Amad playing about 10 to 15 yards ahead of him. United are dominating possession so far.

9 mins: Chance! Crystal Palace’s wing-backs combine as Mitchell swings in a cross and finds Munoz arriving at the back post. He gets a good connection on the header but it sails just over the top corner! Palace’s best moment so far. Martinez was beaten by Munoz at the back post.

6 mins: POST! Almost a goal for the false nine! It’s been a bright start from Mainoo and he links up with Amad to run towards the Palace box. A bobbled shot almost creeps in past Henderson, but strikes the post!

4 mins: Chance! Nice play from United as Mazraoui gets high up the pitch. It’s worked into Mainoo and he looks to pull it back to Garnacho. His shot is blocked behind for a corner as Garnacho looked for the near post!

3 mins: Fernandes is penalised for a slight tug on Lerma. There is bright sunshine on the pitch at Old Trafford. Indeed, as Richard Jolly points out, Mainoo is leading the United line, with Amad right and Garnacho left. Fernandes is behind, alongside Ugarte.

1 min: We have the strange sight of Kobbie Mainoo starting as United's centre-forward. It was unexpected, even in the context of this team selection. Perhaps the intention is that he will prove more of a false nine. It still seems bizarre.

We are underway at Old Trafford - both teams are also wearing black armbands.

Ruben Amorim and Oliver Glasner have laid commemorative wreaths in front of the dugouts ahead of kick-off.

The teams will also join together in the centre-circle before we kick off at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim to play false 9 against Crystal Palace

Ruben Amorim, speaking to the Premier League, about his decision to play a striker-less team against Crystal Palace.

He says his forwards will “try to play in different positions, to create some danger”.

“We also want to improve the way we take the game in the last third - we need to have more possession,” Amorim says.

Eberechi Eze surprises Crystal Palace by making the bench

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner admitted he is “surprised” to see Eberechi Eze make the bench despite struggling with a foot issue.

“It looked like he was not available, but surprisingly for all of us he could train yesterday and he felt OK.

"It is very positive as he didn't train all week, it's not possible for him to start, but he is ready to contribute.

"He gives us a good option from the bench."

Manchester United remembers Munich Air Disaster

Manchester United remembered the Munich Air Disaster ahead of the 67th anniversary on Thursday. As the closest match match to the 6 February date, United have come together to remember the 23 lives lost in the 1958 disaster, which included eight United players and three officials.

This is Ruben Amorim’s first anniversary of the disaster since taking charge and the Portuguese head coach had this to say on the importance of remembering the lives lost.

Amorim wrote in his programme notes: “When I first arrived at Manchester United in November, one of the first things I did was take a tour of Old Trafford so I could learn more about the club’s history.

“I had heard about the Munich Air Disaster, but in taking that tour and really absorbing the details of the tragedy and how the club reacted afterwards, I started to understand how special this club really is.

“Today, because we are in a difficult season, it feels like there is so much pressure on us, but when you look back at how the club responded to such a devastating event in 1958, we have it easy in comparison.

“That’s why it is so important to keep honouring the memory of Munich, as we mark our closest home game to the 67th anniversary of the disaster next Thursday.

“If you come here, you know you are joining a club with a history of winning, but it is more than that. More than trophies and success, there is a history of spirit and determination. There is a strength in this club that I think is unique. Every day, we need to show that strength.”

Man Utd sign England youth international Ayden Heaven from Arsenal

This week, Manchester United also completed the signing of England youth international Ayden Heaven from Arsenal.

The 18-year-old has signed a deal until 2029, with the option of a further year, after the clubs reached an undisclosed compensation agreement.

Heaven made his first-team debut for Arsenal earlier in the season and United say he will be “immediately” linking up with Ruben Amorim’s “first-team squad”.

“I am incredibly proud to join Manchester United,” the England Under-19s international said.

“I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality. There is so much that I want to achieve in the game. I’ll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be.”

Diogo Dalot backs Man Utd to come through 'storm'

Diogo Dalot is convinced the “storm” at Manchester United will pass and is using Ruben Amorim’s “worst team” barb as motivation to help change things.

“Football is always unpredictable, but what you can see is that we are trying to be more consistent about it, trying to win more games, and that’s the part that we want to keep,” Dalot said this week.

“It doesn’t mean that things will be lovely until the end of the season, but that’s where we want to go. We are really positive about it.

“We know that this storm that everybody is talking about, it will go away, but we need to suffer as a team, as a club, fans have to be together with us and I’m sure that they will rise again.”

Diogo Dalot is convinced the future is bright at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Ruben Amorim heaps praise on Alejandro Garnacho, who starts today

Ruben Amorim heaped praise on Alejandro Garnacho this week for the way he has kicked on and “changed in everything” since the disappointment of being left out of the Manchester derby.

It is seven weeks since the Argentina international and fellow academy graduate Marcus Rashford were surprisingly omitted from the United squad that went on to to secure a late comeback win at City.

The talented forward has knuckled down and impressed off the bench, including providing an assist, in Thursday’s 2-0 win at FCSB as United sealed progress to the Europa League round of 16.

“He changed right away since that game against City,” head coach Amorim said of Garnacho. “The way he understands things and understands that I just want to help him, I just want to win games.”

“He changed in everything: the approach when you talk with him, the way he recovers. He understands that sometimes I’m a different coach, that I am demanding in my way and sometimes it’s hard with the first impact because it’s a different kind of coach.

“He understands that it is never in a bad way, it’s always for him, but I am different person. I think all the merit (goes to) Garnacho. He is improving and we want to continue to improve with Garnacho.”

Alejandro Garnacho set up Kobbie Mainoo’s goal against FCSB (Andreea Alexandru/AP) (AP)

Aston Villa close in on Marcus Rashford loan from Manchester United

Aston Villa are closing in on signing Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United before the transfer window closes on Monday.

The Midlands club are looking at the England international as they search for a replacement for Jhon Duran, who has been sold to Al-Nassr.

Rashford has also attracted interest from Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and AC Milan, among others, after revealing he was considering leaving Old Trafford.

And he has potentially already played his last game for Manchester United after he was left out of the matchday squad again today.

Aston Villa close in on Rashford loan from Man Utd

New signings to be unveiled at Old Trafford

Manchester United will present their two new signings to the Old Trafford crowd before kick-off. Ayden Heaven joined from Arsenal on Saturday, Patrick Dorgu from Lecce on Sunday. They are the first buys of Ruben Amorim's reign, at a time when the first outgoings are nearing with Marcus Rashford and Tyrell Malacia potentially leaving on loan.

Ruben Amorim goes bold with striker-less line-up

An intriguing selection, and not merely when Marcus Rashford may be on his way out of Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim has picked a team without a striker. The initial expectation is that Amad Diallo will be the furthest man forward - or false nine - though it could be Alejandro Garnacho.

(Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace team news

Interesting team news from Old Trafford as Ruben Amorim selects Alejandro Garnacho and leaves both of his strikers on the bench. United’s front three looks to be Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes - any one of them could play as a false 9. Both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are on the bench.

Crystal Palace line up with a 3-4-3, with Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell mirroring United’s wing-backs. There’s no Eberechi Eze in the starting line-up but the England international has made the bench despite struggling with a foot issue. Daichi Kamada comes in to the starting XI.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Lerma; Sarr, Mateta, Kamada

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace team news

Manchester United XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Garnacho, Fernandes, Diallo

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace team news

We’ll have the line-ups from Old Trafford in a few minutes. Marcus Rashford is unlikely to feature as he closes in on a move to Aston Villa but could Alejandro Garnacho get another chance to impress as speculation around his future continues? And will Kobbie Mainoo get another shot at the No 10 position after impressing in the Europa League win over FSBC?

As for Crystal Palace, the loss of Eberechi Eze is a big blow. But could it open the door to Romain Esse for his first Premier League start?

Happy hunting ground?

Crystal Palace won at Old Trafford last season, beating Manchester United 1-0 ion their last visit in September 2023. It was the third time the Eagles had won at Old Trafford since the start of the 2019/20 season, and, overall, Palace have won five of their last 11 Premier League matches against United, drawing another three.

Manchester United announce signing of Patrick Dorgu

Manchester United have clinched the signing of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce for an initial £25m.

The Denmark international, who is their second signing of the weekend after bringing in teenage defender Ayden Heaven from Arsenal, has been bought as a wing-back to suit new head coach Ruben Amorim’s system.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half year contract, which the club have the option to extend for a further season until 2031. United believe he has the potential to prove world class and add-ons could take his eventual fee to £29m.

Manchester United announce signing of Patrick Dorgu

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The hosts are aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season after beating Fulham away from home last weekend. Ruben Amorim’s side have also won two games in a row in the Europa League, so bring a three-match winning run into this.

Crystal Palace have been in better form under Oliver Glasner but asw a five-game unbeaten run come to an end against Brentford last weekend, losing 2-1. Palace have won three of their last five visits to Old Trafford.