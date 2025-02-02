Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United bid to continue their recent good form when they play Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim's side have won three straight games against Rangers, Fulham and FCSB to lift the mood around the club following a difficult start to 2025.

United secured qualification to the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday but their position in the Premier League table remains a concern and urgently needs addressing. Despite beating Fulham last weekend, United remain in the bottom half of the table and face an uphill battle to secure European qualification through the league.

Palace are themselves in decent form under Oliver Glasner and were on a run of six games without defeat before they lost to Brentford last weekend. The Eagles won the corresponding fixture last season and are unbeaten against United in their last three meetings. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dom Smith at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace latest news

Kick-off: 2pm GMT, Old Trafford

How to watch

Team news: Mainoo and Garnacho start

Standard Sport prediction

Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace

14:12 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

9 min: What a chance!

Mitchell delivers a great ball to the back post where Munoz is free, he gets heads to the ball but can’t direct an effort on target.

Big chance for Crystal Palace.

Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Old Trafford

14:09 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

8 min: A very bright start by Manchester United and Amorim already looks somewhat vindicated for selecting Mainoo as a False 9. The Englishman almost assisted Garnacho moments ago, then strikes the foot of the post himself. Palace backing off too much so far.

Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace

14:08 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

6 min: Manchester United so close to the opener as Kobbie Mainoo is denied by the post!

Not the cleanest of strikes but Dean Henderson was concerned.

Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace

14:06 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

5 min: Good play from Man Utd down the right, Mainoo looks to cut the ball back for Garnacho who sees his effort deflected behind for a corner.

Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace

14:03 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

2 min: Looks like it is Kobbie Mainoo who will lead the line for Manchester United this afternoon.

KICK-OFF!

14:01 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

We are underway in this Premier League clash.

Here we go!

13:58 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The two teams have emerged from the tunnel area and out onto the pitch.

New signings

13:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu have been paraded ahead of kick-off!

Tribute

13:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Today, Manchester United are paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the Munich Air Disaster as we approach the 67th anniversary.

The most poignant matchday in our calendar.



Paying tribute to those we lost in the Munich Air Disaster as we approach the 67th anniversary.#FlowersOfManchester 🌹 pic.twitter.com/mXWE0enCy1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 2, 2025

As is stands

13:51 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Manchester United and Crystal Palace sit 12th and 13th in the Premier League table respectively ahead of kick-off.

Victory for the hosts could move them up one place if Brentford are beaten by Spurs whilst the Eagles can leapfrog the Red Devils with a win.

Not long now!

13:46 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Less than 15 minutes to go until kick-off at Old Trafford!

(Getty Images)

Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Old Trafford

13:41 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Marcus Rashford undergoing his Aston Villa medical less than two hours before Man Utd kick-off at Old Trafford, where Amorim has so little confidence in Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee that he starts without a striker... Funny old game.

Around the grounds

13:36 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

This is one of three Premier League fixtures this afternoon. Huge game for Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou.

Brentford vs Tottenham

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs Manchester City - 4.30pm

Amorim explains team selection

13:31 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

No recognised centre-forward in the Manchester United starting line-up this afternoon.

Both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are on the bench which means no focal point in attack for the hosts.

Speaking to Premier League Productions ahead of kick-off, Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has explained his decision.

“Try to play in different positions, to create some danger,” he said. “We also want to improve the way we take the game in the last third - we need to have more possession."

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Henderson returns

13:26 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is back at Old Trafford this afternoon as he starts for Crystal Palace.

He will be aiming to keep a third straight clean sheet against his old club.

Manchester United dressing room

13:21 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Behind the scenes at Old Trafford as Leny Yoro, Amad, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo interact in the dressing room ahead of kick-off.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Dorgu plan

13:16 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Manchester United have confirmed new signing Patrick Dorgu will be paraded to the Old Trafford faithful ahead of kick-off.

This morning the Denmark defender officially completed his move from Serie A side Leece and is to wear the number 13 for his new club.

“The wing-back has completed his transfer from Lecce, ahead of Monday night's deadline, and is to be paraded on the pitch before kick-off against Crystal Palace, alongside fellow new recruit Ayden Heaven,” the club said in a statement.

A warm Old Trafford welcome for Patrick and Ayden! 👋#MUFC || #MUNCRY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 2, 2025

Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Old Trafford

13:11 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Hear from our very own Dom Smith who is in position at old Trafford and has delivered his thoughts on today’s team news...

🗣 "Manchester United have, interestingly, named Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund on the bench today.



"For Crystal Palace, there's a start for Daichi Kamada."@MrDomSmith gives his thoughts on the Manchester United and Crystal Palace team news!



LIVE: https://t.co/hPrIZa5cT7… pic.twitter.com/9iNWkdOZj2 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) February 2, 2025

Eze surprise

13:06 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

To the surprise of many Ebere Eze is in the Crystal Palace squad this afternoon despite being ruled out on Friday.

Speaking about the decision, Oliver Glasner heaped praise on the club’s medical staff

“It looked like he would not be available for this game today. Surprisingly for all of us, he could train yesterday, so great job from our medical department,” he said.

“He felt okay and then also it was very positive, because he didn’t train the whole week and then it's not possible to start, but he wants to contribute and he said he's ready for us, and that gives us a good option from the bench.”

(Getty Images)

Stats

12:58 , Giuseppe Muro

- United are vying to win back-to-back league matches for the first time under Ruben Amorim

- United have failed to score a first-half goal in 17 top-flight games this season, more than any other side, netting 68% of their goals after the break (19 of 28)

- Palace have earned 13 Premier League away points since the start of December, more than any other side prior to the latest round of fixtures

- Romain Esse can become the fourth teenager to score in each of his first two Premier League appearances, emulating Alan Smith for Leeds and Federico Macheda and Anthony Martial for Manchester United

Changes

12:53 , Giuseppe Muro

So an interesting Manchester United side, with no recognised No9.

Manuel Ugarte, Harry Maguire, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho come back into the side.

For Palace, Daichi Kamada comes in for Eze, who is on the bench.

Team news

12:47 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Mazraoui; Amad, Mainoo, Garnacho

Subs: Bayindir, Harrison, De Ligt, Lindelof, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Hojlund, Zirkzee

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Kamada, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Nketiah, Eze, Schlupp, Clyne, Wharton, Esse, Devenny, Kporha

12:38 , Giuseppe Muro

Team news coming up from Old Trafford in the next 10 minutes...

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Rashford closing in on Man Utd exit

12:31 , Giuseppe Muro

Marcus Rashford is closing in on a loan move Aston Villa.

Rashford is due to have a medical on Sunday and will join Villa for the rest of the season after the Midlands club agreed to pay a large portion of his Manchester United wages.

The deal includes an option for Villa to buy Rashford for £40million in the summer.

It has been reported that Villa will pay 75 per cent of his more than £325,000-a-week wages and up to 90 per cent depending on performance-based bonuses.

Rashford could make his Villa debut in their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Tottenham at Villa Park next Sunday.

(Getty Images)

Man Utd complete Dorgu signing in £25m deal

12:24 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United this morning completed the signing of Denmark defender Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in a deal.

The 20-year-old moves to Old Trafford on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

"I am incredibly proud to be able to call myself a Manchester United player - this is a very special day for my whole family," said Dorgu.

“I cannot wait to work with Ruben Amorim. His vision for this team and the future of the club is incredibly exciting. There is a clear plan set out for my development, and I feel that Manchester United is the perfect place to fulfil my potential and complete my huge ambitions."

Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox said: “Patrick is a really exciting talent; his strong defensive and attacking attributes, adaptability and work-rate will make him a key part of Ruben Amorim’s squad.

“Patrick has had a superb start to his career, and at the age of just 20, we know he will continue to develop under the guidance of our excellent coaching team.

“Patrick is the latest exciting young player that we have brought into the club. We believe that each of these talents has world-class potential and the ability to play a key role in achieving the success that everyone at Manchester United is striving for.”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace latest odds

12:16 , Giuseppe Muro

Man Utd to win: 5/6

Draw: 13/5

Crystal Palace to win: 18/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change

Head to head history and results

12:09 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United wins: 41

Draws: 14

Crystal Palace wins: 12

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction

12:02 , Giuseppe Muro

United are still yet to fully convince and Palace will no doubt fancy their chances.

Crystal Palace to win, 2-1.

Crystal Palace team news

11:55 , Giuseppe Muro

Eberechi Eze has been ruled out with a niggling foot issue, with Oliver Glasner saying he wants the midfielder "pain-free so he can perform at his best".

But Adam Wharton is in line to make his first appearance for Palace in almost 100 days.

The midfielder, who last played for Palace on October 30 in an Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa, will not start but is available to make a cameo if manager Glasner sees fit.

Glasner has confirmed Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad will miss the rest of the season with serious knee injuries.

Manchester United team news

11:48 , Giuseppe Muro

Manuel Ugarte, Harry Maguire and Amad Diallo are all set to come back into the Manchester United team.

Ugarte, Maguire and Amad were all given breathers for Thursday’s Europa League trip to FCSB and are likely to return at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee could also come back into the side.

Kobbie Mainoo shone as one of the No10s against FCSB but Ruben Amorim has said previously the midfielder can struggle with two games in quick succession, so he could drop to the bench.

Andre Onana is set replace cup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Luke Shaw is closing in on a return from the injury that has kept him out since the start of December, but the left-back is still not ready to make a comeback.

How to watch

11:41 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast live in the UK.

Free highlights: Supporters, however, will be able to watch highlights for free when Match of the Day 2 airs at 10.30pm on Sunday on BBC One.

11:39 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace!

It’s 12th vs 13th in the Premier League as Manchester United bid to continue their good form under Ruben Amorim after three straight wins against Rangers, Fulham and FCSB.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2pm GMT from Old Trafford.