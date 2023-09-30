Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE!

Old Trafford is once against the destination as Man United and Crystal Palace face off, this time in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side overcame the Eagles in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as they look to recover from a poor start to their campaign.

Ten Hag has been under pressure this season. The club are dealing with serious off-field issues and are struggling to put together much of a performance on it, although they have now responded with two wins on the trot. Still, such are the demands at United, a crisis never feels that far away. Antony is back in training but not expected to start today.

Palace, meanwhile, have dropped off after a strong start to the season and are dealing with a number of injury problems. Having rested players earlier this week, a big performance at the Theatre of Dreams is needed this afternoon. Follow Man Utd vs Crystal Palace LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Kick-off: 3pm BST | Old Trafford

Is the game on TV in the UK?

Man United team news: Martinez injured

Crystal Palace team news; Injury problems mounting

Evening Standard score prediction

Manchester United FC - Crystal Palace FC

Phil Jones’ next move revealed as ex-Manchester United defender teases ‘new journey’

13:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Phil Jones is working towards his coaching badges and has started a sporting director course as the former Manchester United defender begins a “new journey”.

The 31-year-old joined the Red Devils from Blackburn in 2011, making 229 appearances and scoring six goals before leaving at the end of his contract in the summer.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Crystal Palace injury woes mount as Dean Henderson scan brings more bad news

13:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Roy Hodgson has offered a pessimistic update on Dean Henderson’s injury after the Crystal Palace goalkeeper underwent a scan.

The England international moved from Manchester United to Selhurst Park in a £20million deal this summer, but was forced off early with a muscle injury while making his debut for the Eagles against his former club in Tuesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Old Trafford.

Palace return to the same ground on Saturday to face United in the Premier League. But while Hodgson can call on midfielder Jairo Riedewald after his injury proved to only be cramp, goalkeeper Henderson is set for a spell on the sidelines.

“He’s had a scan”, Hodgson said. “The initial scan wasn’t very positive, I’m sorry to say. He has another scan in a week’s time and maybe we’ll be lucky in that it will show somewhat less damage than the first one, but it didn’t look like good news.”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Erik ten Hag explains Mason Mount return plan after Manchester United hit by double fitness blow

13:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mason Mount earned high praise from Erik ten Hag after making his injury return for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace.

The Dutch manager handed Mount 45 minutes in the 3-0 win at Old Trafford before a pre-planned substituton at half time.

(AP)

Roy Hodgson admits Crystal Palace saw two transfers collapse during summer window

12:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Crystal Palace had two signings fall through in the final few days of the transfer window.

Palace signed Matheus Franca, Jefferson Lerma, Dean Henderson and Rob Holding in the summer, but Roy Hodgson has revealed two more players were “pretty much assured” to join the Eagles, before both moves broke down.

Addressing the limited size of his squad, Hodgson said: “That was unlucky, because [chairman] Steve Parish and [sporting director] Dougie Freedman worked very hard in that last week going to the end of the transfer window on two players that they and we thought were pretty much assured to be able to come to us.

(Getty Images)

Sofyan Amrabat speaks out on permanent Manchester United transfer after dazzling debut

12:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat “would love” to extend his stay at the club after impressing on his debut.

The Moroccan signed on loan for an £8.6million fee at the end of the summer transfer window before finally making his bow in an unorthodox left-back role as United beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Carabao Cup.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Prediction: Home win

12:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

For all of their failings this season, United have generally been very strong under ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Man United to win 3-1.

(AP)

Crystal Palace team news: Injury problems mounting

12:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Palace, former United goalkeeper Dean Henderson was forced off earlier this week, adding to the injury woes. Jefferson Lerma, Michael Olise and summer signing Matheus Franca are all absent.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Man United team news: Lisandro Martinez injured

12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sofyan Amrabat impressed at left-back earlier in the week but Sergio Reguilon will surely start as a natural option there, after he was cup-tied. Lisandro Martinez is now injured, while Antony is not expected to play despite returning to training.

Elsewhere, Mason Mount is fit despite coming off at half-time, while Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay could feature after illness.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Is the game on TV in the UK?

12:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm BST on BBC One on Saturday.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

12:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Kick-off from Old Trafford is at 3pm BST.