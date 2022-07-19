Manchester United deliver promising victory over Crystal Palace after Harry Maguire booed in Melbourne

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, pre-season friendly live: score and latest updates from Melbourne - AFP

Manchester United 3 Crystal Palace 1

Martial, Rashford and Sancho finish off stylish team moves

Dalot and Fernandes impress in fluent performance

United youngster Will Fish sent off late on

There were minutes remaining of the first half when Harry Maguire, in the sort of position you would ordinarily associate with Harry Kane, received a pass from Anthony Martial and fired a firm shot just wide a yard or so inside the penalty area. The crowd at the MCG in Melbourne broke out into applause. It represented a marked change from what had gone on before then.

For the first half an hour against Crystal Palace here, the Manchester United captain was booed every time he touched the ball. In fact, it had started before kick off, with Maguire’s name jeered when the teams were read out.

Maguire may have the staunch early backing of Erik ten Hag, who has stood by him as captain and more or less confirmed the England defender will start the campaign as one of his first choice centre-halves but there was not the same support from the 76,499 strong Australian crowd, which was made up mostly of United fans.

United showcase some attacking fluency

The shame was the scenes, which United sources described as some sort of “weird pantomime”, took some of the gloss off what was a highly encouraging performance from Ten Hag’s side, albeit against a severely depleted Palace.

All three of United’s starting forwards got on the scoresheet as the team once again made light of Cristiano Ronaldo’s continued absence from this tour but it was not only Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who shone. Bruno Fernandes was excellent in midfield and the full backs Diogo Dalot, who created the first with a gorgeous disguised cross with his wrong foot, and new signing Tyrell Malacia got forward really well.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial, left, scores his team's first goal during a pre-season game - AP

The strange booing of Harry Maguire

Maguire, incidentally, produced his most assured performance in a United shirt for some time but, for 30 minutes, he became a sustained target for a vocal section of the crowd., with the opening exchanges particularly embarrassing. A concentration of hardcore supporters at the tunnel end of the ground took it upon themselves to go the other way, singing Maguire’s song and cheering the defender.

Ten Hag’s decision to retain Maguire as captain has not gone down well with some fans who feel he does not warrant a regular starting place, let alone the armband, and that his £80 million price tag afforded him too much protection after a dreadful past 12 months when his form and confidence nosedived.

But it is still hard to see what Maguire or United have to gain from him being booed in this manner, even if such antics may prove short-lived and an isolated incident on a tour on the other side of the world.

Manchester United player Harry Maguire (C) shoots on the Crystal Palace goalduring the pre-season football match between English Premier League teams Manchester United and Crystal Palace - AFP

Nonetheless, it is clear Maguire has a lot to do to win over United fans. He became a scapegoat for many of United’s ills last season and the abuse he received had turned into something altogether more sinister in April when his house was the subject of a bomb threat, a month after being booed by England fans during a friendly against Ivory Coast. Even this summer, Maguire found himself being abused on social media on his wedding day, another depressing episode.

He can at least count on the support of Ten Hag and, after a difficult start against Melbourne Victory on Friday when his lack of pace was exposed as United’s high line was unpicked, this was a much better showing from Maguire. He defended well and looked tidy on the ball playing out from the back as United overwhelmed Palace until Joel Ward pulled a goal back late on and the young United centre-back Will Fish was sent off 20 minutes after coming on.

United score two wonderful team goals

United were thrilling going forward, their second and third goals beautifully worked team affairs that will have delighted Ten Hag. For the second, Martial held up a long ball from Victor Lindelof and laid the ball off to the onrushing Sancho. Martial made a run in behind and Sancho returned the ball, which Martial then poked into the path of Donny van de Beek, whose run on the outside had helped to create more space. Van de Beek pulled the ball back and Rashford finished coolly for his second goal in as many games.

The third was similarly incisive. Fred, from deep in United territory, punched a pass into Rashford, who spun and found Martial. With Sancho racing forward on his inside, Martial hooked a pass into the path of his team-mate, who demonstrated real composure to faint a couple of times before slotting coolly into the near side.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (C) scores a against Crystal Palace during the pre-season football match - AFP

United had led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Martial and excellent work from both full-backs. Malacia pinged a pass across the penalty area into Dalot who cushioned the ball on his chest, cut inside Tyrick Mitchell and then swept the most stunning of disguised left foot crosses over the Palace defender to Martial. The France striker cushioned the ball on his chest and then lamped home a volley for his third goal in as many tour matches.

With Ronaldo still absent and Ten Hag admitting he remains unsure when the Portugal star will rejoin the squad, Martial is making the most of the 37-year-old’s absence. Martial, Rashford and Sancho have offered real pace, energy and dynamism going forward and there has been a cohesion to the way United have pressed and greater patience to their build-up play. When the space has opened up, though, they have gone for the jugular with real incision and served up plenty of entertainment in the process.

Manchester United 3 Crystal Palace 1: As it happened

01:10 PM

FT: Manchester United 3 Crystal Palace 1

Another promising pre-season showing from Erik ten Hag's team. No injuries, signs of greater fluency in their play and some lovely team goals. Pleasing for United that each member of their forward line got a goal. Palace will be looking forward to getting some of their star names back in the fold on home soil.

01:05 PM

89 minutes: Manchester United 3 Crystal Palace 1

James Ducker's view on the goal United conceded:

Palace pull one back. David De Gea had made a good save to keep out a Ademola Ola-Adebomi header but, from the resulting corner, the United goalkeeper made a mess of Joel Ward's header as the ball bounced off his knee and squirmed in.

01:04 PM

86 minutes: Manchester United 3 Crystal Palace 1

Palace blasted the resulting free-kick over the bar, which means their chances of salvaging a result here look to have gone. The game has broken down since the substitutions, understandably.

01:01 PM

84 minutes: Manchester United red card!

Manchester United forced into a mistake in their own half and Will Fish is sent off for dragging down Akinwale. Ten Hag gives him a sympathetic pat on the back as he trudges off.

01:00 PM

82 minutes: Manchester United 3 Crystal Palace 1

Aaron Wan-Bissaka replaces Dalot at right-back for some minutes against his former club.

12:55 PM

78 minutes: Manchester United 3 Crystal Palace 1

Another five changes for Palace, so their entire XI has now been substituted.

Good counter-pressing from United with Savage providing some energy, before Hannibal lets fly with a powerful strike which was straight at Matthews.

12:52 PM

75 minutes: Manchester United 3 Crystal Palace 1

Whether it's a case of Palace being re-energised by their changes or United being weakened by theirs, they are now applying some pressure and looking lively going forward. Some pin ball in the United box but they eventually scramble clear.

12:51 PM

GOAL! Palace have one back

Ward gets there first at the near post from a corner, and it beats De Gea softly. The ball did bounce just before the line, but he will be disappointed to have let that in.

12:47 PM

68 minutes: Manchester United 3 Crystal Palace 0

Both teams have made a host of changes. Eight for United, with youngsters such as Iqbal and Savage getting some minutes. Five for Crystal Palace, including a youngster called Daniel Quick

12:43 PM

James Ducker on United's two second-half goals

An hour in and United are 3-0 up thanks to two beautifully worked team goals. They look fit, hungry and sharp and Palace can't live with them. Rashford got the second, Sancho the third.

For the second, Lindelof's long ball was held up by Martial, who is clearly enjoying himself. His lay off to Sancho was returned as he made an incisive run in behind the Palace defence before poking the ball to Van de Beek who had overlapped on the right to help create the initial space. From there, Van de Beek pulled the ball back to Rashford to side foot home. A brilliantly worked goal.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (C) scores a against Crystal Palace during the pre-season football match - AFP

Palace were cut open again on the hour. Fred, deep in his own half, found Rashford, who spun and played a firm pass into Martial who, spotting Sancho's run, swept the ball first time into his team-mate's pass.

Sancho's finish was top drawer, a couple of faints before steering the ball past Remi Matthews. He's a menace when the mood takes him.

12:40 PM

64 minutes: Manchester United 3 Crystal Palace 0

Mateta has the ball in the net from the second phase of a corner, but the flag goes up correctly for offside. United's defence pushed out enough.

12:39 PM

62 minutes: Manchester United 3 Crystal Palace 0

United looking very comfortable and confident now. The lack of minutes in Palace's legs is beginning to show - the game is opening up and they look stretched from front to back, never good against a team with United's pace.

12:36 PM

GOAL! Sancho scores United's third

Palace had half a chance at the other end but Mateta shot straight at De Gea, before United responded in lethal fashion. Rashford with the ball into the feet of Martial and he found the run of Sancho with a cute first-time pass. The winger kept his composure, waited for Matthews to go down and swept the ball into the net. Each member of United's front three now has a goal.

12:34 PM

58 minutes: Manchester United 2 Crystal Palace 0

Yet more aggro involving Ayew who caught Fernandes with a really poor tackle, something United's players took exception to. The referee booked Ayew before Fred went over and got involving in some pushing and shoving with the Palace players.

12:33 PM

56 minutes: Manchester United 2 Crystal Palace 0

A little bit of niggle in the United half with Malacia sliding in on Mateta before the Palace striker caught Maguire heavily on the top of the foot. No punishment is forthcoming. Maguire is back on his feet and is fit to continue.

Fernandes leads another United attack and picks out Sancho but his show was blocked.

12:31 PM

54 minutes: Manchester United 2 Crystal Palace 0

Fernandes really should have made it three and once again Dalot was the creator. Fernandes made a good run forward and was picked out, but he took the shot on the bounce when he had more time and blasted over.

12:28 PM

52 minutes: Manchester United 2 Crystal Palace 0

Martial with a dangerous cut-back but Fernandes and Van de Beek rather got in each other's way. Fernandes let it run but the Dutchman was not set to take the shot.

12:26 PM

GOAL! What a brilliant United team goal

That was superb football. Fernandes picked out Martial with a long ball forward, and he squared for Sancho. He waited for his moment to poke a through ball back to Martial, who knocked it off for Van De Beek with the goalkeeper Matthews rushing out. The Dutchman squared for Rashford to finish first time. Lovely interplay from the United attackers.

12:23 PM

47 minutes: Manchester United 1 Crystal Palace 0

We are back under way and straight away United have established more possession in the Palace half. Martial and Fernandes linking up well again. Mitchell gives the ball away cheaply but wins a throw.

12:21 PM

Crystal Palace keeping United waiting...

Eventually their team emerges from the tunnel and we should be ready to go. United have made a change at the break: Van de Beek replaces McTominay which gives United's midfield a more adventurous feel.

From James Ducker in Melbourne: "Donny van de Beek for McTominay is the only half time change from Ten Hag. He's got a clear idea in his head now of his starting XI for Brighton on Aug 7 and he's building towards that."

12:07 PM

James Ducker's first-half verdict

An enterprising first period from United, who lead Palace 1-0. There were only five players in the Palace starting XI who started against United on the Premier League's final day last season and manager Patrick Vieira has left seven senior players at home so United are going to face a lot tougher tests.

But you are seeing signs of the work Ten Hag is doing. There is much greater coordination to the way United press and they are more patient in the build up - not slow but patient and picking their moments.

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag ahead of the soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace - SHUTTERSTOCK

The stand-out moment of the half was unquestionably the goal, finely taken by Anthony Martial for his third in as many games and expertly created by Diogo Dalot, who celebrated it lustily. The right back slot is his to lose and he's clearly enjoying the faith being shown in him.

Bruno Fernandes looks good, as does Jadon Sancho. Fred is seeing a lot of the ball. His touch is a worry at times in that holding midfield role but he's not shying away from the ball. The boos for Maguire ceased after about half an hour but it's hard to see how that sort of behaviour is going to benefit the team, let alone the player.

12:05 PM

Read the latest instalment of James Ducker's tour diary

Includes details on United's new sporting structure and Ten Hag's place within the hierarchy. You can read that in full here.

The way I want to play football but also in the way a top football club has to be structured. We talked about those ideas and we agreed on the structures and the way we play football. Now we have to implement that.

12:01 PM

HT: Manchester United 1 Crystal Palace 0

Jordan Ayew unhappy with the referee for booking Phillips so soon after Dalot got away with an agricultural foul.

Matthews holds Rashford's long-range free kick cleanly and the whistle goes for half time.

United have been the dominant side and Ten Hag will be pleased enough with that. There is some more coherence and structure to their play - how could there not be? Will be interesting to see how it translates to games with more intensity and quality.

Palace look like a team missing several of their best players.

11:57 AM

45 minutes: Manchester United 1 Crystal Palace 0

The flag goes up for offside against Bruno Fernandes. There are three minutes of stoppage time to play at the MCG.

11:55 AM

43 minutes: Manchester United 1 Crystal Palace 0

United win another corner but fail to make anything of it before Fred shoots well over from distance. Apart from that Ebiowei run and shot earlier on, they have controlled this game. Almost a very slick attack there with Martial backheeling the ball into Sancho's path but he did not find the final ball.

11:53 AM

41 minutes: Manchester United 1 Crystal Palace 0

Harry Maguire very close to scoring a silencing the jeers! Would have been some goal, swivelling on the edge of the area and shooting towards the top corner with his right peg. Hits the stanchion and he runs back to the halfway line.

11:49 AM

39 minutes: Manchester United 1 Crystal Palace 0

United threatening a second after Rashford whips in a wicked cross from the left but Matthews did well to dive and put Martial off poking it home. Sancho and Martial threaten down the right and win a corner.

11:47 AM

36 minutes: Manchester United 1 Crystal Palace 0

Dalot very prominent in another United attack, finding Sancho in the penalty area with a really nice reverse pass. Sancho tried to return the favour with a pull-back but it was behind his team-mated. Rashford shoots badly wide after Fernandes led a counter-attack.

11:44 AM

33 minutes: Manchester United 1 Crystal Palace 0

Short break in play after Martial goes down holding his head, but he looks fine and able to continue. The striker is back on an leads United's high press which forced Matthews to go long. Mitchell gets forward and releases Ayew behind Dalot but his pass was overhit and United have a goal kick.

11:40 AM

30 minutes: Manchester United 1 Crystal Palace 0

Looks like United are keeping one full-back deep when the other is pushed forward, almost a back three in possession. Nice no-touch turn from Malacia in midfield to draw a foul from Mitchell, letting the ball run across his body.

11:39 AM

James Ducker breaks down United's opening goal

1-0 to United and what a goal it was: full back to full back to Anthony Martial for his third goal in as many games. Tyrell Malacia, starting ahead of Luke Shaw at left back, picked up the ball on the edge of the box and crossed right footed out to Diogo Dalot. What followed next was everything Erik ten Hag coild hope for from an attacking full back. Dalot cushioned the ball on his chest then cut inside Tyrick Mitchell before whipping a quite stunning left foot cross over Palace's defence to where Martial, timing his run to perfection, took the ball on his chest before volleying home.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial, left, scores his team's first goal during a pre-season game - AP

Martial and Dalot have been two of the success stories on this tour to date and Ten Hag will hope he can continue to harness this version of the players. Dalot has a lot to offer going forward - the questions are about his defensive capabilities - and it is easy to see why he has been installed as first choice right back over Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Wan-Bissaka would never have seen let alone been able to execute that pass-cum-cross for Martial.

11:36 AM

25 minutes: Manchester United 1 Crystal Palace 0

McTominay hacks down Ayew in midfield after the Palace man got away from him. Would have been a yellow card in a Premier League game. Malacia involved down the United left, and Ward concedes a needless corner by heading behind Rashford's cross.

11:33 AM

21 minutes: Manchester United 1 Crystal Palace 0

That was Palace's best moment so far. Ebiowei, the youngster they signed from Derby this summer, puts Fred on his backside with a jinking run from the right flank and forces De Gea to push a near-post shot around the post. Palace keep the pressure on with consecutive corners, and Ayew sends a glancing header wide.

11:31 AM

19 minutes: Manchester United 1 Crystal Palace 0

Martial's race looked run at Old Trafford but given the uncertainty over Ronaldo and urgent need to strengthen in central midfield might he get another chance this season? He has always been a cool finisher, but has a tendency to go missing during games and for periods of seasons.

11:29 AM

GOAL! Martial gives United the lead

That was a nice assist from Dalot, clipping the ball to the back post with his weaker left foot and Martial did the rest by bringing the ball down on his chest and finishing.

11:28 AM

16 minutes: Manchester United 0 Crystal Palace 0

United controlling the game and dominating territory at the moment. Palace looking a little toothless when they do get the ball without Zaha, Eze or Olise.

11:25 AM

13 minutes: Manchester United 0 Crystal Palace 0

Butland is unable to continue due to that injury, and is replaced by Remi Matthews. The last thing Palace needed given they are already short of numbers on this tour.

The MCG crowd continue to give Harry Maguire treatment they usually reserve for England fielders on the boundary on Boxing Day.

11:22 AM

Some more from James Ducker in Melbourne

There has been a lot of debate around Erik ten Hag's decision to persist with Harry Maguire as United captain and plenty of fans are unhappy with the decision but it's still a shock to hear the England defender being booed by his own here at the MCG. He was booed when his name was read out when the teams were announced and has subsequently been booed on five separate occasions in the first six minutes of the game.

11:22 AM

10 minutes: Manchester United 0 Crystal Palace 0

United create the first big chance of the game. A lovely slipped pass from Fernandes for the run of Martial who was played onside by Clyne who was too deep on the far side, but Butland rushed out of his goal and made himself big to make the save. It may have come at a cost though: the Palace goalkeeper is down with a thumb injury.

11:19 AM

9 minutes: Manchester United 0 Crystal Palace 0

A view from James Ducker who is at the MCG: "Maguire being loudly booed every time he touches the ball. Booed when his name read out as team announced and he's been booed on four separate occasions in the first five minutes of the game."

11:17 AM

6 minutes: Manchester United 0 Crystal Palace 0

Maguire ushers the ball behind under some pressure from Jordan Ayew. There were some jeers from the Melbourne crowd when his name was read out, which seems faintly ridiculous to be quite honest. Fernandes almost finds Martial with a cute pass in the area but it is cut out.

11:15 AM

4 minutes: Manchester United 0 Crystal Palace 0

Interesting that Maguire is playing on the right of United's centre-back pairing - is that in preparation for Martinex stepping in alongside him? Malacia has enjoyed some early touches at left-back and has looked tidy enough. Just like against Liverpool, Dalot is occupying some narrow positions with Sancho wide right.

11:13 AM

2 minutes: Manchester United 0 Crystal Palace 0

Anthony Martial is leading the line and has an early sighter, shooting over the bar from long range. McTominay looks to be playing as the holding player in United's midfield. Palace settle into some possession deep in their own half. Milivojevic is penalised for pulling Fernandes back.

11:11 AM

KICK OFF! Manchester United 0 Crystal Palace 0

United get the game under way, playing all in white. Early on it looks like Sancho is wide right with Rashford on the left. Early giveaway at the back for Ten Hag's team, Maguire with the loose ball.

11:08 AM

The players are on their way out at the MCG

The results is of course inconsequential, but you'd have to say Palace look under-strength compared to United's team. Vieira is without 12 first-team players on this trip which is less than ideal.

11:01 AM

Ten Hag has been speaking about Lisandro Martinez

“He is a warrior who will bring aggression and contribute to the team,” he said. “I think the fans will love it.

“He is a strong guy and duels are within his capabilities. There is also his motivation – that is really high.

“He will bring that motivation to the team.”

10:54 AM

Manchester United's captain

Maguire is about to face added competition in the form of Lisandro Martinez.

Harry Maguire of Manchester United (R) warms up prior to the Pre-Season Friendly - GETTY IMAGES

10:30 AM

Looks like a 4-3-3 for United

Maguire and Lindelof is the centre-back pairing with no Varane in the squad. A midfield trio of Fred, McTominay and Fernandes, which is the area of the pitch which could look very different by the close of the transfer window. A forward line of Sancho, Rashford and Martial has a nice balance and mobility to it.

10:27 AM

Crystal Palace starting XI

Butland, Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Mitchell, Rak-Sakyi, Milivojevic, Phillips, Ebiowei, Mateta, Ayew

10:25 AM

Manchester United team: Malacia starts

📋 Our starting XI for the third game of #MUTOUR22 is in! ⬇️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 19, 2022

09:06 AM

Another chance to check in on United's progress

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace is a fixture which evokes memories of the 1990 and 2016 FA Cup finals, but today the two clubs meet in a pre-season friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

There is heightened interest in United's preparation for the season under new manager Erik ten Hag, and while the man himself has said he is not too invested in pre-season results there have been some interesting details. In their victory over Liverpool, United at least moved the ball with some purpose and there were signs of Ten Hag putting his stamp on things with full-backs tucking into midfield and more defensive pressure from the front. The imminent arrival of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez will aid this evolution to a different style of play.

The Cristiano Ronaldo situation has been something of a distraction. Ronaldo has expressed a desire to leave Old Trafford and has missed the tour due to family reasons, but may be priced out of a move and United are now considering taking up a one-year option to extend his contract. Ten Hag has maintained that he wants to keep Ronaldo for his goals, with strengthening central midfield the priority in what remains of the transfer window.

Patrick Vieira's Palace kick off the Premier League season on August 5 with a mouth-watering home fixture against his former club Arsenal, but their pre-season has been less than straightforward. Nine players, including Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze, Christian Benteke and Marc Guehi, have not travelled to Australia. Palace have lost Connor Gallagher - who has returned to parent club Chelsea - from the team that finished 12th in the league and reached an FA Cup semi-final. Palace are continuing to sign young and interesting talent though, with Cheick Doucoure arriving from just under £20 million from Lens.

Teams on the way shortly.