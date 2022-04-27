Manchester United vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Crisis club Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday.

Interim coach Ralf Rangnick has admitted United’s hopes of Champions League qualification are over, while Chelsea’s win over West Ham on Sunday surely cements their place in the top three.

Still, despite the lack of jeopardy, this is one of the biggest games the Premier League has to offer.

While it’s hard to argue either are anywhere near their best at the moment, any meeting between two of England’s biggest clubs is worth watching.

Both United and Chelsea are approaching new eras and a changing of the guard is afoot, meaning this game could be played in an entirely different context next season.

Here’s everything you need to know...

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off time on Thursday April 28, 2022.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea

TV channel: The Premier League game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game via a live stream on the Sky Go App.

Live blog: Get minute-by-minute updates via Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. James Robson will be providing updates.

(REUTERS)

Manchester United vs Chelsea team news

United head into this one with injury concerns.

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw and Fred will all continue to be out of action, although Cristiano Ronaldo, Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane could all feature.

Harry Maguire is missing due to a knee injury whereas Jadon Sancho has come down with tonisillitis, ruling him out.

For Chelsea, Mateo Kovacic (ligament) will sit this one out as well as Ross Barkley (illness), Ben Chilwell (knee) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (back).

Reece James remains a doubt but trained on Tuesday as he nears a return from a hamstring issue, although Tuchel confirmed ahead of the game that Andreas Christensen is more likely to be unavailable.

Story continues

Manchester United vs Chelsea prediction

Two sides out of form, United’s sheer amount of defensive problems could let Chelsea in.

Chelsea to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester United wins: 81

Draws: 54

Chelsea wins: 55