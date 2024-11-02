Manchester United vs Chelsea prediction: Palmer, Jackson to star in Old Trafford clash

(Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Chelsea betting tips

Manchester United’s first Premier League game since Erik ten Hag’s sacking couldn’t be much more difficult. Although interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy got an attacking tune out of the Red Devils during Wednesday’s 5-2 League Cup thrashing of Leicester, Chelsea’s arrival at Old Trafford will lay down a far greater gauntlet than the Foxes’ second string managed.

Van Nistelrooy won’t be in the hot seat too long. United have officially agreed a deal to bring in Sporting CP’s exciting manager Ruben Amorim, a coach who will likely tear up everything we saw during Ten Hag’s rigid era in favour of a three-at-the-back system.

Supporters need to wait a little longer for the new permanent boss to take charge of a game, meaning Van Nistelrooy will once again get the chance to impress when Enzo Maresca brings his squad to town. Betting sites are struggling to separate the sides, with both sides priced up at 6/4 to win the game.

The Italian has only been in charge a few months and is a good example of achieving what Ten Hag didn’t in two years: playing with an identity.

Control in possession and quick passing moves have got Chelsea sitting in fifth place, with Maresca already improving the game of multiple players who struggled last season under Mauricio Pochettino.

Chief among them are Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo, who are now part of the vital structure which allows star man Cole Palmer to thrive in his second season with the club.

Palmer should be outlined as the game’s most likely match-winner, having scored two in injury time to win the Stamford Bridge edition of this game in April.

United won the home fixture 2-1 last year, although two-goal hero Scott McTominay won’t have his say this time as he continues to impress with Napoli.

With betting apps sitting on the fence ahead of this one, we explore the best betting options below.

Man United vs Chelsea betting tips: Jackson to keep rolling

The Nicolas Jackson doubters are mighty quiet right now. Chelsea are moving the ball quicker when they’re in the final third, the ponderous attack of Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure now long departed. This suits Jackson, who works well on instinct. His touch, ability to get the ball out of his feet and finish has led to six goals in nine games this season.

Despite the win over Leicester, United’s defence remains incredibly shaky. It didn’t take much for Steve Cooper’s rotated side to still notch two goals at Old Trafford, so Jackson has the potential to cause major damage.

Palmer’s stunning pass for his strike against Newcastle last weekend is exactly the type of move that United have failed to deal with this season.

Football betting sites suspect that combination could strike again, and with the addition of winger Noni Madueke, there’s a fair chance of a return between an attack that can’t stop scoring and a defence that can’t stop conceding.

Man United vs Chelsea betting tips: Palmer to receive booking

Palmer’s quality rightfully grabs the headlines most weeks. However, eagle-eyed viewers will also note he is prone to grabbing yellow cards when Chelsea are defending on the break.

As someone who drifts out of position there are plenty of opportunities for him to pull a man back, or tactically halt the opposition’s momentum.

Only 17 players have accumulated more yellow cards than Palmer’s three this season. That might seem inconspicuous at first glance, but for an attacking player who doesn’t do too much defending, racking a yellow card every three games is a fairly high rate.

Interestingly, his Chelsea colleagues Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella lead the way with six and five respectively, a sign of the risky line Maresca’s side often play on.

United should be primed to attack with greater confidence under Van Nistelrooy, building on the excellent performances of Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho and Casemiro against Leicester.

Should the home side inject pace into their game like they did midweek, there will be plenty of those moments for Palmer to get caught, perhaps leading to a quick foul and booking.

And of course, for the ultra confident punter, there’s always the outside chance he will remove his shirt in celebration when putting United to the sword.

