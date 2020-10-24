Manchester United vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

The arrival of Cavani could unsettle United’s front three of Martial, Greenwood and Rashford (AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United host Chelsea today as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side look to build on two impressive wins.

United thrashed Newcastle 4-1 last weekend and then beat PSG in midweek in the Champions League.

Although they remain defensively frail, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have found form in attack while new signing Alex Telles put in a promising debut at left wingback in Paris.

They come up against a Chelsea side who themselves will take encouragement from the midweek clean sheet against Sevilla in which Edouard Mendy returned in goal, and the Senegalese starts again here.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the game?

Manchester United vs Chelsea kicks off on Saturday at 5.30pm BST.

How can I watch on TV and online?

The game will be shown in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, as well as Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra UD. Sky Sports subscribers can access the match online via the Sky Sports website and the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Edinson Cavani is set to be involved in the Manchester United squad as he continues his progress towards full fitness, and could make his debut from the bench. Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood are available, but Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly remain out, while Anthony Martial is suspended.

Chelsea have no fresh injury concerns. Thiago Silva’s minutes are being “managed”, says Frank Lampard, so he may drop out after playing 90 minutes in the Champions League. If Lampard switches to three in midfield, as he often does for tricky away games, the Mateo Kovacic could come into the side.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Telles; McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes; Rashford, Martial

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kovacic, Kante; Mount, Werner, Pulisic

Odds

Man Utd 11/8

Chelsea 9/5

Draw 13/5

Prediction

A tough one to call. Both sides have the capacity to concede two or three goals in a quick and damaging spell, which both managers will know, and therefore we expect to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer play five at the back instead of four and Frank Lampard to deploy three in midfield instead of two. For that reason it should be tight: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea.

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read more

United handed triple injury boost ahead of Chelsea’s visit