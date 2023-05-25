Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups with Marcus Rashford on the bench

Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Chelsea in the Premier League today.

The hosts only need a point to make certain of Champions League qualification, which would ensure the club finish ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League’s top four.

Ten Hag named an unchanged side and stuck with the same team that beat Bournemouth at the weekend, with top scorer Marcus Rashford returning to the bench after missing recent games.

Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk and Carney Chukwuemeka came in for Chelsea as Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Raheem Sterling dropped out. The latter was absent from the squad entirely due to a hamstring injury.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Manchester United can seal top-four finish with a point against Chelsea tonight

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Martial

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Fofana, Chalobah, Hall, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk

Marcus Rashford on the bench as Erik ten Hag names unchanged side

19:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United are confident of securing Mason Mount from Chelsea if they confirm Champions League qualification, which coincidentally could happen against the London side on Thursday night, reports Miguel Delaney.

The English midfielder is available for transfer since he has not signed a new deal with his contract up next year, and Chelsea needing to drastically trim their squad anyway.

While this is set to be a disappointment to Stamford Bridge supporters who value the club bringing through young players, it is precisely this that has proven attractive to United to go with Mount’s abilities.

At £55 million, the 24-year-old is seen as cheap for an English international of his achievement, and is considered an upgrade on what United have in that area. Managers who play a pressing style like Erik ten Hag especially value Mount for his understanding of that approach and his disciplined execution.

19:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea have named their youngest ever Premier League team tonight, with nine players aged under 24.

They are only the third team in Premier League history to start with nine players aged under 24, according to Opta.

19:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag has insisted that spending money without a strategy is a recipe for failure as he considered Chelsea’s season and the possibility of a takeover at Manchester United.

Chelsea have committed around £600 million for 16 new signings since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital bought the club a year ago but the 2021 Champions League winners visit Old Trafford on Thursday certain to finish in the bottom half of the table.

Ten Hag has spent around £200m in his reign but United, who came sixth last season, will be guaranteed a top-four finish if they avoid defeat in either of their last two games of the season.

Erik ten Hag tells Chelsea ‘money doesn’t work’ without strategy

19:35 , Jamie Braidwood

A biography of Manchester United’s first genuinely great manager, Sir Matt Busby, is entitled ‘A Strange Kind of Glory’. More than half a century after Busby last managed United, almost 30 years since his death, one of his successors, Erik ten Hag, is on the brink of a strange kind of success.

A point is required to make the Dutchman the latest manager to follow in Busby’s footsteps and steer United into the European Cup or Champions League. Factor in a trophy, rendering him the eighth United manager to secure major silverware, and his debut season will represent a triumph, especially after the nadir of 2021-22, of a Premier League record low of 58 points and a goal difference of zero, of a campaign that ended with six straight away defeats.

A year on, Ten Hag has rebooted and revived United, writes Richard Jolly.

How Erik ten Hag survived stunning lows to lead Manchester United’s revival

19:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Manchester United win 4/6

Draw 7/2

Chelsea win 17/4

Prediction

Manchester United secure a top four finish with a home win.Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea

19:31 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Manchester United vs Chelsea?

Manchester United vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 25 May at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage on the channels from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go.

19:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag named an unchanged side as Chelsea arrived at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman stuck with the same team that beat Bournemouth at the weekend and top scorer Marcus Rashford returned to the bench after missing recent games.

Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk and Carney Chukwuemeka came in for Chelsea as Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Raheem Sterling dropped out. The latter was absent from the squad entirely due to a hamstring injury.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Martial

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Fofana, Chalobah, Hall, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk