Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Manchester United’s inconsistent season took it’s latest turn on Sunday on the Red Devils were beaten by Newcastle at St. James’ Park. Erik ten Hag’s men went into that match on the back of three consecutive wins in the Premier League but must now rebuild as they look to push towards the top four.

United host Chelsea in one of tonight’s midweek offerings and will be hoping to move closer to the Champions League spots by defeating the Blues at Old Trafford. For their part, Mauricio Pochettino’s side rediscovered their form in a 3-2 defeat of Brighton at the weekend and will be keen to replicate that result this evening.

Chelsea are currently 10th in the table and still trying to gel under the Argentine who is yet to truly put his stamp on the team. A landmark win against Manchester United will build confidence in the squad and set the Blues up nicely for the rest of the festive period.

Manchester United vs Chelsea live

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League with kick off at 8.15pm

The match is being broadcast on Amazon Prime Video

United lost to Newcastle last time out while Chelsea defeated Brighton

Manchester United FC - Chelsea FC

Manchester United ban reporters from pre-match press conference

18:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been another weird week in a season full of them at Manchester United, with the club taking action against a number of media outlets that reported that Erik ten Hag had lost the faith of the dressing room. Four reporters were banned from Ten Hag’s press conference yesterday.

The Independent’s Richard Jolly was there, though, and has the full story:

Erik ten Hag and United hit back over reports manager has lost dressing room

Early team news

18:20 , Mike Jones

Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo and Mason Mount all have injuries and are unliekly to feature though they are recovering well. Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro are definitely still sidelined for Manchester United.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is banned after being shown a second yellow card in the 3-2 victory over Brighton. Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka are injured but Reece James and Marc Cucurella are back from their suspensions.

Malo Gusto, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku could all be available as well.

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea

18:15 , Mike Jones

Manchester United vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday 6 December at Old Trafford.

This fixture will be streamed live by Amazon Prime Video, with every single one of this midweek round of games shown on this platform.

Manchester United vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday 6 December at Old Trafford.

This fixture will be streamed live by Amazon Prime Video, with every single one of this midweek round of games shown on this platform.

If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

Manchester United vs Chelsea

17:27 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s men come into the match on the back of a 1-0 loss to Newcastle and rumours of turmoil inside the changing room. They are seventh in the table and could jump above the Magpies with a win against Mauricio Pochettino’s side this evening.

Chelsea, on the other hand, managed to overcome Brighton 3-2 at the weekend despite having Conor Gallagher sent off. It was a valuable win for the Blues who will be hoping to put on a successful festive run and get themselves into contention to fight for the European places.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the night so stick around as we build up to kick off at 8.15pm.