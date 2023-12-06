Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Manchester United vs Chelsea - LIVE!

Manchester United go in search of a much-needed lift as they host Chelsea in the Premier League tonight. Erik ten Hag's side produced an incredibly tame display last time out as they were beaten by Newcastle, and since then the mood has not exactly been improved. There have been reports of dressing room discontent and a number of journalists were subsequently banned from Ten Hag's press conference.

Before that defeat at St. James' Park, United had been on a run of five wins in six League matches, but there was still little in the way of convincing performances and the pressure has now once again been piled on. Mason Mount is unlikely to be fit to face his former club tonight, but Marcus Rashford should keep his place despite his alarmingly poor form.

Chelsea are not exactly flying themselves, with the Blues tenth in the table heading into this match. Mauricio Pochettino's side have largely been impressive though against the bigger teams this season, and will move to within two points of United with victory here. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Man United vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off: 8:15pm GMT, Old Trafford

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Man United team news: Mount a major doubt

Chelsea team news: James back from suspension

Standard Sport prediction: Draw

Stage is set

18:23 , Matt Verri

Going to be a very, very cold night in Manchester!

Ten Hag defiant amid reports

18:16 , Matt Verri

Under-fire Erik ten Hag insists he retains the backing of Manchester United players after the club banned journalists who reported the manager had lost some of the dressing room.

A lifeless defeat at Newcastle was already United's 10th of the season across all competitions, a record not matched since the club were relegated 50 years ago.

Four media outlets on Monday reported that Ten Hag had lost the confidence of up to half of his players, with concerns over his style, tactics and signings. Those four were informed on Tuesday morning that they had been banned from the manager's press conference yesterday.

United said the action was taken for not "contacting us first to give us the opportunity to comment, challenge or contextualise", adding they believed it was "an important principle to defend".

Asked if he believed he still had the requisite buy-in from his players to be successful, Ten Hag said: "Oh yes, I'm sure.

"But you can see, for instance, the comeback against Brentford, the Burnley game, the Fulham game, so every time the team is there, showed great character.

"Great determination, resilient, so yeah, we are together. And you can see you can't play such great football what we did lately if there is no unity."

Pochettino full of praise for Garnacho

18:09 , Matt Verri

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is not surprised by Alejandro Garnacho’s progress at Manchester United, having followed him closely since his days in Spanish football.

In recent weeks, the 19-year-old winger has been one of the few positives for Erik ten Hag’s struggling team, scoring a stunning bicycle kick away at Everton before netting again in the Champions League against Galatasaray.

Pochettino, who spends much of his time in Barcelona when not working at Chelsea, first came across Garnacho when he was at former club Atletico Madrid.

"He is an exciting player, young and talented," Pochettino said of his compatriot, who has three senior international caps for Argentina to date.

"It’s not surprising to us because we knew about him when he was in Spain before moving to Manchester. It’s good to see a young player being brave and showing the talent that he is showing.

"He is Argentinian and Spanish. He is the opposite of me because I am Argentinian-Spanish; he is Spanish-Argentinian.

"It’s exciting because it’s good to have these type of players for the national team and I’m excited to see him on the pitch."

In the building!

18:00 , Matt Verri

The hosts have arrived nice and early...

Standard Sport prediction

17:52 , Matt Verri

This is a battle between two teams who have been largely poor this season with the odd bright spark.

The only real guarantee is goals, with both defences unable to keep a clean sheet, but whatever version of either team turns up is anyone's guess.

We'll sit on the fence somewhat and plump for a 2-2 draw.

Chelsea team news

17:43 , Matt Verri

Reece James will return tonight to captain the Chelsea side after his suspension following a red card against Newcastle.

The Blues' injury list has though grown further ahead of tonight's trip to Manchester United, with Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia expected to remain unavailable.

Mauricio Pochettino has also confirmed the absences of Noni Madueke and Lesley Ugochukwu ahead of the Premier League game at Old Trafford.

Conor Gallagher is suspended after getting sent off for two yellow cards in the 3-2 win over Brighton on Sunday.

Marc Cucurella is back from his one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards, but may only make the bench.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Man United team news

17:38 , Matt Verri

Mason Mount may be denied a reunion against his former club tonight.

The former Chelsea academy star, sold to Man United in the summer, is back in training after suffering a calf injury just over a week ago.

Erik ten Hag has admitted he is unsure when Mount will be fit to return for United, after the midfielder was expected to miss as much as a month of action when initially ruled out.

Mount is the only of United's injured cohort nearing full fitness, with Casemiro joining Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia in missing the visit of Chelsea.

There have been questions over Marcus Rashford's form, however a lack of in-form alternatives should keep him in the line-up.

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, Reguilon; Amrabat, Mainoo; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

How to watch Man United vs Chelsea

17:34 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action tonight right here, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Good evening!

17:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Man United vs Chelsea!

Two sides who badly need a win to lift the mood - arguably more so United, even if they are four points ahead of Chelsea as it stands.

Been a rough few days for Erik ten Hag - not easy to make Chelsea look like the calmer, more stable club.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8:15pm GMT from Old Trafford. Stay with us!